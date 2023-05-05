A total of over 40 players from 16 schools from area conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record will take to the hardcourt starting today for the two-day individual tennis regionals hosted by North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

Regionals across the state will hold singles and doubles tournaments, with the top four finishers at each advancing to next weekend’s state tournament.

Four players are looking to make a repeat visit to the state tournament, highlighted by two-time finalist Griffin Lovern of Hickory, who has a doubles title and runner-up finish the last two seasons. Ajay Swisher of St. Stephens advanced to the semifinals in singles a year ago, while Lincolnton’s Piero Rovalino and Hickory’s Clint Powers each won a match in doubles last spring. This year, Rovalino seeks to qualify in singles for the first time.

The Catawba Valley 2A (CVAC), Western Foothills 3A (WFAC) and Northwestern 3A and 4A (NWC) schools each showed the strength of their respective conferences. The CVAC has six of the eight schools represented, the WFAC five of seven and the NWC four of six.

The following is a capsule look at the players, along with comments from many of the coaches about their players.

2A WEST REGIONALGardner-Webb University, Boiling Springs, 1 p.m.

BANDYS TROJANS

Coach: Candace Newman

Singles: Chris Moore, So. (11-1 No. 5 Singles, Catawba Valley 2A Third Place)

Gabriel Wright, Sr. (10-2 No. 4 Singles, Catawba Valley 2A Fourth Place)

Doubles: Josh Cross, Sr. and Jeremiah Cockman, Sr. (13-2 No. 1 Doubles, Catawba Valley 2A Champion)

Kevin Rodriguez, Jr. and Noah Cockman, Jr. (11-2 No. 2 Doubles, Catawba Valley Runner-Up)

An experienced and deep team will send all six members of its starting lineup to the regional tournament with hopes of making a state tournament run.

Cross and Jeremiah Cockman each will make a third appearance at regionals, the second as doubles partners after playing as a team as sophomores. Cross played the singles event last year. Kevin Rodriguez will make his second appearance in doubles, with Wright, last year’s partner, moving over to singles. The two doubles teams faced each other in the finals of the CVAC tournament.

Moore and Wright played in the bottom half of the Trojans’ lineup this year, but each made it to the CVAC semifinals before taking a loss. Wright withdrew from the consolation match.

Newman’s comments: “The doubles team of Josh Cross and Jeremiah Cockman are a dynamic duo. They have been playing doubles together for a few years and they know each other well. I look for them to go to the semifinals and finals.

“Noah Cockman and Kevin Rodriguez are the other doubles team and are very solid in their own right. I definitely believe they will go far in the draw.

“Gabriel is a senior and is fairly new to the sport. Chris, for his part, just started playing this year. The two of them are mentally tough and I expect them to hold their own.”

BUNKER HILL BEARS

Coach: Shane Frye

Doubles: Adrian Cruz Angeles, Jr. and Tyler Fox, Sr. (3-3 No. 2 Doubles, Catawba Valley 2A Third Place)

Cruz Angeles and Fox won a tiebreaker in the second set of the second round of the CVAC tournament to assure a regional berth. Both players will make their postseason debut this weekend.

LINCOLNTON WOLVES

Coach: Quin Heavner

Singles: Piero Rovalino, Sr. (7-0 in CVAC No. 1 Singles, Catawba Valley 2A Champion)

Rovalino ran the table in the Catawba Valley regular season, then lost five games to sweep his three matches in the conference tournament. This is his first foray into singles at regionals after playing doubles the last two years. He and Zach Zagorski were unbeaten until losing in the 2A state second round last spring.

MAIDEN BLUE DEVILS

Coach: Becky Godfrey

Singles: Cooper Houser, Jr. (11-5 No. 1 Singles, Catawba Valley 2A Runner-Up)

Will Eneix, Jr. (16-3 No. 3 Singles, Catawba Valley 2A Fifth Place)

Doubles: Will Stover, Jr. and Dalton Berg, Jr. (5-3 No. 2 Doubles, Catawba Valley 2A Sixth Place)

Both Blue Devils singles entries and a doubles team advanced to the regional tournament. Houser was the singles champion last year and made it to the finals of the CVAC tournament. Eneix lost in the second round, but returned to earn his second regional appearance. Both Stover and Berg will make their first regional appearance.

Godfrey’s comments: “Cooper Houser lost only to Piero Rovalino for conference play. He continues to improve in his physical as well as his strategic play. Will has consistently improved since last season with only two losses in the 22-23 season at the No. 3 position. Dalton Berg and Will Stover are fairly new to each other as doubles partners, but they have shown a lot of growth.”

NEWTON-CONOVER RED DEVILS

Coach: John Hewins

Doubles: Alex Furr, Jr. and Ben Tepper, Jr. (5-8 No. 1 Doubles, Catawba Valley 2A Fourth Place)

Each player will make their second regional appearance in doubles, but the first as a team. The pair rallied from a set down in the conference quarterfinals to reach the semifinal round.

Hewins’ comments: “Alex and Ben have had an up-and-down season. They have so much potential. They would have better results if they incorporated better situational consistency and their coaching into their game.”

PATTON PANTHERS

Coach: Dax Bostian

Singles: Coley Welch, Sr. (6-11 No. 1 singles, Mountain Foothills 7 2A Third Place)

This is the first regional appearance for Welch.

WEST LINCOLN REBELS

Coach: Ken Hildebran

Singles: David Hoyle, Sr. (11-9 No. 1 Singles, Catawba Valley 2A Sixth Place)

Doubles: Lincoln Clayville, So. and Grayson Kiser, Fr. (9-4 No. 3 Doubles, Catawba Valley 2A Fifth Place)

Hoyle and the Clayville/Kiser team both lost in the championship bracket but reached the finals of the backdraw to qualify for regionals. Hoyle shut out his three opponents before withdrawing in the fifth-place match. This is the first regional appearance for all players.

Hildebran’s comments: “Hoyle has worked hard over the past year and had a good season. He was 5-2 in conference play. His performance at the regional will depend on his draw.

“Lincoln Clayville and Grayson Kiser are my No. 3 doubles team and are both in their first season. I am pleasantly surprised that they have qualified and hope the experience will benefit them for the next two years. They played well in the conference tournament to qualify.”

3A WEST REGIONAL

Hickory City Park, Hickory, 1 p.m.

EAST LINCOLN MUSTANGS

Coach: Rollin Mackel

Singles: Carson Brown, Fr. (13-4 No. 1 Singles, Western Foothills 3A Runner-Up)

All four losses by Brown this season came against 2022 state qualifiers. This is his first regional appearance.

Mackel’s comments: “Carson would like to make the state tournament but knows the quality of players that will be present and will enjoy the experience.”

FRED T. FOARD TIGERS

Coach: Ryan Gettys

Doubles: Aiden Ollis, Jr. and Grayson Walker, Sr. (5-5 No. 1 doubles, Western Foothills 3A Fourth Place)

This is the second appearance by the doubles team at regionals, entering as a conference fourth seed both times.

Gettys’ comments: “These guys have very good chemistry playing doubles together.”

FREEDOM PATRIOTS

Coach: Kevin Ramirez

Doubles: Bryan Gonzalez, So. and Henry Beal, So. (5-6 No. 2 doubles Northwestern 3A Runner-Up)

Gonzalez and Beal rallied from one set down to advance to the conference final and qualify for regionals. This is the first regional appearance by both players.

HIBRITEN PANTHERS

Coach: Lynn Bruton

Singles: Shane Stevens, Jr. (11-6 No. 1 Singles, Northwestern 3A Champion); Wade Van Horne (9-7 No. 5 Singles, Northwestern 3A runner-up)

Doubles: Logan Clark and Ben Waechter (6-2 No. 1 Doubles, Northwestern 3A Champion)

Hibriten took both available 3A singles spots and one of the two doubles spots. This is the first regional for all four players.

Bruton’s comments: “Shane Stevens is our No. 1. He is an awesome athlete with a great slice and can move well. Ben Waechter and Logan Clark are my doubles. They have learned how to move together and did well this season.”

HICKORY RED TORNADOES

Coach: Jon Graham

Doubles: Griffin Lovern, Sr. and Graham Powers, Fr. (6-0 No. 1 Doubles, Western Foothills 3A Champion); Clint Powers Jr. and Will Moore, Jr. (6-2, No. 2 Doubles, Western Foothills 3A Third Place)

With Costen Holtzman as a partner, Lovern won the 3A state doubles title in 2021 and was the runner-up last spring. Clint Powers will play in his second regional and hopes to earn a repeat trip to the state doubles tournament after losing in the quarterfinals last year.

Graham’s comments: “Hoping to get both teams through to state.”

NORTH LINCOLN KNIGHTS

Coach: Sean Wilkinson

Singles: Liam Carroll, So. (9-4, No. 1 Singles, Western Foothills 3A Third Place)

This will be the first appearances by Carroll at regionals.

ST. STEPHENS INDIANS

Coach: Patrick Smith

Singles: Ajay Swisher, Sr. (13-1 No. 1 Singles, Western Foothills 3A Champion)

Blake Walker, So. (11-4 No. 2 Singles, Western Foothills 3A Fourth place)

Doubles: Jackson VanBeurden and Bradley Markland (9-1 No. 2 Doubles, Western Foothills 3A Runner-Up)

This will Swisher’s third regional appearance with the hopes of getting to the state tournament after reaching the 3A semifinals last spring. Walker returns to regionals and looks for his first state entry. VanBeurden and Markland’s only loss this season came in the conference finals. VanBeurden and Markland will play in their first regional.

Smith’s comments: “Ajay is everything you want in a leader. The guys follow his lead, and he continues to help mentor this group. Blake finished fourth in the conference tournament is an amazing young talent.”

4A WEST REGIONAL

Hough High, Cornelius, 1 p.m.

SOUTH CALDWELL SPARTANS

Coach: Andrew Cook

Singles: Spencer Richard, So. (8-7 No. 1 Singles Northwestern 4A Runner-Up)

Doubles: Ian Johnson, Sr. and Eli Speagle, Fr. (4-0 No. 2 Doubles, Northwestern 4A Champions)

Blane Beam, Sr. and Keegan O’Donnell, Sr. (Northwestern 4A Runner-Up)

Five of the six members of the Spartans’ starting lineup qualified for regionals, all getting there for the first time. Johnson and Speagle had limited time as doubles partners, but quickly gelled to win the conference tournament title.

Cook’s comments: “Spencer has developed into a stud of a tennis player in the few years he has been playing. Using angles and athleticism, he outlasts his opponents by running them around the court. I would love to see him advance to the state tournament in his first appearance at regionals.

“Ian Johnson decided to play doubles and tapped freshmen phenom Eli Speagle to partner up. Impressively, in their second doubles match play ever, they won three straight and swept the 4A doubles tournament, beating their Spartan counterparts in the championship. Although they are still learning how to play together, they look to upset some veteran players. I would love to see them be competitive in their matches and steal a win or two.

“Veteran duo O’Donnell and Beam have been playing doubles together for the past two years. O’Donnell brings a 6-6 frame onto the courts along with a triple-digit serve speed and deadly groundstrokes. Beam provides consistency and accuracy, as well as the mental fortitude to keep his partner focused during match play. I think they have a real chance at advancing to the state tournament, if they play the tennis they are capable of playing.”

WATAUGA PIONEERS

Coach: David Peeler

Singles: Steele Neely, Sr. (13-4 No. 1 Singles, Northwestern 4A Champion)

This will be the first regional tournament for the veteran. All four losses came against regional qualifiers.