Over 200 area grapplers headed to regionals

With the dual wrestling season in the past, the attention of the high school wrestling world turns to the two-week run that will end with state individual championships in Greensboro. But to get to the Greensboro Coliseum, grapplers will have to get through the regional round, which is on tap for this weekend.

Starting today, the two-day regional events hosted at sites around the state by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association will cull the field for the state tournament and crown regional titlists.

From the area conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record, plus Patton and Draughn, a total of 209 wrestlers from 23 schools will take to the mat. In the 2A, 3A and 4A classes, four separate regionals are held with the top four from each moving on to Greensboro. In the 1A, only two regionals are held with the top four going forward.

The top 16 wrestlers in each region advanced to this weekend’s tournament, with rankings determined by winning percentage (minimum of 15 matches with losses added to reach that total) plus points added to those who qualified for last season’s state tournament and additional points for their placement.