Over 200 area grapplers headed to regionals

With the dual wrestling season in the past, the attention of the high school wrestling world turns to the two-week run that will end with state individual championships in Greensboro. But to get to the Greensboro Coliseum, grapplers will have to get through the regional round, which is on tap for this weekend.
Starting today, the two-day regional events hosted at sites around the state by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association will cull the field for the state tournament and crown regional titlists.
From the area conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record, plus Patton and Draughn, a total of 209 wrestlers from 23 schools will take to the mat. In the 2A, 3A and 4A classes, four separate regionals are held with the top four from each moving on to Greensboro. In the 1A, only two regionals are held with the top four going forward.
The top 16 wrestlers in each region advanced to this weekend’s tournament, with rankings determined by winning percentage (minimum of 15 matches with losses added to reach that total) plus points added to those who qualified for last season’s state tournament and additional points for their placement.
From the area, 19 different wrestlers received No. 1 seeds in their brackets and a total of 71 wrestlers are slated in the top four.
Below is a look at each team, plus the seeds for all schools by each weight class at each region (fans who want to follow the progress of regionals can do on trackwrestling.com by searching for the specific NCHSAA regional event.)
1A WEST REGIONAL AT ALLEGHANY HIGH
DRAUGHN WILDCATS Wrestlers (2): 132: Mason Beck, So. (8-11); 170: Hampton Blackwell, So. (12-6).
Notes: Seeds at the time of this writing were not announced for this region. Both wrestlers are seeking to qualify for their first state tournament.
2A WEST REGIONAL AT WEST LINCOLN HIGH BANDYS TROJANS Coach: Justin Adams
Wrestlers (14): 106: Bryce Kirkland, Jr. (13-14); 113: Justin Krenson, Sr. (3-2); 120: Boedi Kirkland, Fr. (24-4); 126: Joey Levix, Sr. (31-7); 132: Bryson Burkett, Sr. (33-9); 138: Will Nix, Jr. (28-11); 145: Trey Story, Jr. (24-12); 152: Trey Ballew. Jr. (22-6); 160: Caleb Moore, Sr. (40-2); 170: Ian Moore, So. (17-3); 182: Raydyn Moore, So. (182); 195: Zackory Evans, So. (19-4); 220: Austin Cline, Sr. (26-7); 285: Brock Mosley, So. (4-8).
Notes: Bandys is one of two teams to fill all 14 weight classes. The dual-team state champs bring back five of the six that advanced to the state tournament last year including Joey Levix, Bryson Burkett, Will Nix, Caleb Moore and Zackory Evans. All five ended up in the 2A Midwest consolation finals. Burkett looks to make his third state tournament trip. Bandys has eight top-4 seeds in the regionals, including three No. 1 seeds with Levix, Caleb and Ian Moore. Other top fours include Burkett (2), Nix (3), Raydyn Brooks (3), Evans (3) and Boedi Kirkland (4).
BUNKER HILL BEARS Coach: Michael Mays
Wrestlers (12): 106: Lawson Vang, Sr. (31-3); 113: Christian Garcia, Sr. (35-5); 120: Raul Hernandez, Sr. (35-5); 126: Ethan McManus, Fr. (11-22); 132: Brian Bouttavong, Sr. (22-16); 138: Michael McFarren, So. (4-10); 145: Alex Betancourt, Sr. (37-4); 152: Tyler Fox, Jr. (2-3); 160: Brayden Guess, Sr. (37-3); 170: Donta Davis, So. (12-8); 195: Adrian Cruz, So. (6-2); 285: Aaron Mora. Fr. (12-25).
Notes: Lawson Vang, Raul Hernandez and Brayden Guess advanced to the state tournament from the 2A Midwest Region last year with Vang getting the regional runner-up. Hernandez, who along with Guess are looking for their third state tournament appearances, finished fourth at state last year. Vang and Hernandez have No. 1 seeds for the regional with Guess and Christian Garcia taking No. 2 seeds and Alex Betancourt seeded fourth.
EAST BURKE CAVALIERS Coach: Mark Boyd
Wrestlers (5): 132: Zachary Ward, Fr. (9-13); 145: Caleb Johnson-White, Sr. (21-4); 152: Jackson Spencer, Jr. (5-11); 160: Jeremy McNabb, So. (4-11); 195: Ryan Pierce, Jr. (9-7).
Notes: Caleb Johnson-White finished third in the 2A West last year and is looking to return to the state tournament for a second season. He has the lone top-4 seed at regionals at No. 3.
LINCOLNTON WOLVES Coach: Brent Gates
Wrestlers (11): 106: Isaac Powell, So. (23-14); 113: Matthew Davis, Jr. (23-13); 120: Rylee Wesson, So. (4-4); 126: Caleb Deaton, So. (32-7); 138: Ethan Smith, Jr. (26-9); 145: Quinlan Hunter, Sr. (34-6); 152: Jarvis Stevens, So. (9-3); 160: Josh White, Jr. (30-8); 170: Nathan Wells, Jr. (20-19); 182: Geviaunta Walker, So. (26-7); 220: Bernard Wingate, Sr. (34-5).
Notes: Quinlan Hunter is the lone wrestler to make the state tournament last year after finishing fourth in the 2A West. The Wolves have five top-4 seeds with Hunter and Geviaunta Walker getting second seeds, Caleb Deaton and Josh White each at No. 3 and Bernard Wingate fourth.
MAIDEN BLUE DEVILS Coach: Sean McGovern
Wrestlers (11): 106: Steven Baynes, Fr. (9-9); 113: Christian Wylie, So. (15-14); 120: Donald Yang, Fr. (6-11); 132: Jesse Wilson, Sr. (6-13); 138: Zachary Beard, Jr. (13-6); 145: Diego Gallegos, Jr. (5-7); 160: Ethan Bentley, Jr. (14-14); 170: Brandon Paretty, Jr. (13-10); 195: Drake Deaton, So. (5-8); 220: Kevin Brown, Jr. (3-17); 285: DJ Spring, Jr. (22-1).
Notes: A young Maiden squad is looking to send its first wrestler to the state tournament since 2019. Spring could break the spell, as he is the top seed in the heavyweight class.
NEWTON-CONOVER RED DEVILS Coach: Eddy Clark
Wrestlers (14): 106: Cody Ingle, Fr. (19-19); 113: Isaiah Pittman, So. (41-5); 120: Camden Spencer, Sr. (41-5); 126: Phoenix Michaud, Fr. (22-21); 132: Mason Shook, Jr. (11-16); 138: Connor Shumate, So. (37-10); 145: Landon Williams, Fr. (3-6); 152: Jason Brawley, Jr. (38-6); 160: Caiden Rowe, Jr. (27-19); 170: Jordan Henze, Jr. (39-8); 182: Nicholas Cadwallader, So. (22-16); 195: Owen Clark, Jr. (43-2); 220: Joseph Lioret-Tutty, Jr. (41-5); 285: Dean Berrymore (6-6).
Notes: The Red Devils are one of two teams to fill all 14 weight classes. Winner of the 2A West at 195 last year, Owen Clark is the lone returnee to make the state tournament in 2021. Clark and Isaiah Pittman each received No. 1 seeds among the seven that received top-4 slots. Joseph Lioret-Tutty, Jordan Henze, Jason Brawley and Camden Spencer are all No. 3 seeds and Connor Shumate fourth.
PATTON PANTHERS Coach: Jake Kittrell
Wrestlers (7): 113: Luke Parker, Fr. (25-18); 120: Sawyer James, Sr. (35-7); 152: Dilan Patton, Sr. (31-2); 170: Eliseo Ramirez, Sr. (21-13); 182: Danny Marshall, Jr. (21-18); 195: Kamden Stephens, Jr. (8-3) 220: Nicholas Parlier, Fr. (5-19).
Notes: As a No. 1 seed at 152, Dilan Patton has a good shot to complete qualifying for the state tournament all four seasons of his high school career. Patton finished third in the 2A West last year.
WEST CALDWELL WARRIORS Coach: Aaron Annas
Wrestlers (13): 106: Fernando Teniente, Fr. (25-11); 113: O’marzia Wright, So. (21-19); 120: Juan Ayala, So. (2-2); 126: Trent Gibbs, Fr. (13-28); 138: Rakeem Smith, So. (26-13); 145: Jacob Spencer, Jr. (25-16); 152: Isaiah Hendrix, So. (3-7); 160: Luke Roberts, So. (21-18); 170: Juan Zayas, So. (15-23); 182: Jerry Henline, Fr. (10-23); 195: Kasen Booker, Fr. (13-27); 220: Isaiah Ferree, So. (8-22); 285: David Rhinehardt, So. (18-14).
Notes: O’marzia Wright finished fourth in her weight class at last week’s women’s invitational. All wrestlers are looking for their first state tournament appearance.
WEST LINCOLN REBELS Coach: Butch Ross
Wrestlers (13): 106: Andy Saine, Jr. (23-6); 113: Eli Leatherman, Jr. (15-7); 120: Logan Reynolds, So. (9-6); 126: Chade Norman, Sr. (23-9); 132: Luke Heavner, Sr. (25-5); 138: Kemp Wehunt, Sr. (138); 145: Xandor Hedrick, Sr. (9-14); 152: Mason Avery, Jr. (25-7); 160: Patrick Goins, Jr. (14-8); 170: Levi Huss, So. (15-13); 182: Braxton Young, So. (19-10); 195: Jake Gragg, Sr. (16-14); 285: Camden Sain, So. (16-8).
Notes: Andy Saine, Eli Leatherman, Chade Norman and Patrick Goins advanced to last season’s state tournament out of the 2A West Region, with Norman finishing as region runner-up (120). Norman looks to close his high school career with a third state trip. Norman and Saine each picked up No. 3 seeds with Sain and Braxton Young getting No. 4 slots.
Seeds by weight
106: 1. Lawson Vang (Bunker Hill); 3. Andy Saine (West Lincoln); 6. Fernando Teniente (West Caldwell); 8. Isaac Powell (Lincolnton); 10. Steven Baynes (Maiden); 11. Cody Ingle (Newton-Conover); 12. Bryce Kirkland (Bandys).
113: 1. Isaiah Pittman (Newton-Conover); 2. Christian Garcia (Bunker Hill); 5. Eli Leatherman (West Lincoln); 6. Matthew Davis (Lincolnton); 7. Luke Parker (Patton); 8. O’marzia Wright (West Caldwell); 9. Christian Wylie (Maiden); 12. Justin Krenson (Bandys).
120: 1. Raul Hernandez (Bunker Hill); 3. Camden Spencer (Newton-Conover); 4. Boedi Kirkland (Bandys); 5. Sawyer James (Patton); 8. Logan Reynolds (West Lincoln); 10. Donald Yang (Maiden); 11. Rylee Watson (Lincolnton); 13. Juan Ayala (West Caldwell).
126: 1. Joey Levix (Bandys); 3. Caleb Deaton (Lincolnton); 4. Chade Norman (West Lincoln); 10. Phoenix Michaud (Newton-Conover); 13. Ethan McManus (Bunker Hill); 14. Trent Gibbs (West Caldwell).
132: 2. Bryson Burkett (Bandys); 5. Luke Heavner (West Lincoln); 9. Brian Bouttavong (Bunker Hill); 14. Zachary Ward (East Burke); 15. Mason Shook (Newton-Conover); 16. Jesse Wilson (Maiden).
138: 3. Will Nix (Bandys); 4. Connor Shumate (Newton-Conover); 5. Kemp Wehunt (West Lincoln); 7. Ethan Smith (Lincolnton); 8. Zachary Beard (Maiden); 9. Rakeem Smith (West Caldwell); 15. Michael McFarren (Bunker Hill).
145: 2. Quinlan Hunter (Lincolnton); 3. Caleb Johnson-White (East Burke); 4. Alex Betancourt (Bunker Hill); 5. Trey Story (Bandys); 8. Jacob Spencer (West Caldwell); 13. Xandor Hedrick (West Lincoln); 15. Diego Gallegos (Maiden); 16. Landon Williams (Newton-Conover).
152: 1. Dilan Patton (Patton); 3. Jason Brawley (Newton-Conover); 5. Trey Ballew (Bandys); 6. Mason Avery (West Lincoln); 8. Jarvis Stevens (Lincolnton); 12. Jackson Spencer (East Burke); 13. Isaiah Hendrix (West Caldwell); 15. Tyler Fox (West Caldwell).
160: 1. Caleb Moore (Bandys); 2. Brayden Guess (Bunker Hill); 3. Josh White (Lincolnton); 5. Patrick Goins (West Lincoln); 9; Caiden Rowe (Newton-Conover); 10. Luke Roberts (West Caldwell); 12. Ethan Bentley (Maiden); 16. Jeremy McNabb (East Burke).
170: 1. Ian Moore (Bandys); 3. Jordan Henze (Newton-Conover); 7. Eliseo Ramirez (Patton); 8. Donta Davis (Bunker Hill); 10. Brandon Paretty (Maiden); 12. Levi Huss (West Lincoln); 13. Nathan Wells (Lincolnton); 16. Juan Zayas (West Caldwell).
182: 2. Geviaunta Walker (Lincolnton); 3. Raydyn Brooks (Bandys); 4. Braxton Young (West Lincoln); 7. Nicholas Cadwallader (Newton-Conover); 9. Danny Marshall (Patton); 16. Jerry Henline (West Caldwell).
195: 1. Owen Clark (Newton-Conover); 2. Zackory Evans (Bandys); 7. Ryan Pierce (East Burke); 9. Jake Gragg (West Lincoln); 10. Kamden Stephens (Patton). 13. Drake Deaton (Maiden); 14. Kasen Booker (West Caldwell); 15. Adrian Cruz (Bunker Hill).
220: 3. Joseph Lioret-Tutty (Newton-Conover); 4. Bernard Wingate (Lincolnton); 5. Austin Cline (Bandys); 11. Isaiah Ferree (West Caldwell); 13. Nicholas Parlier (Patton); 14. Kevin Brown (Maiden).
285: 1. DJ Spring (Maiden); 4. Camden Sain (West Lincoln); 7. David Rhinehardt (West Caldwell); 9. Dean Barrymore (Newton-Conover); 10. Aaron Mora (Bunker Hill); 11. Brock Mosley (Bandys).
3A WEST REGIONAL AT NORTH HENDERSON HIGH ASHE COUNTY HUSKIES Coach: Brandon and Danny Dillard
Wrestlers (11): 106: Bridger Fairchild, Fr. (24-16); 113: Ryder Phillips. So. (21-16); 132: Drew Rowdland, Sr. (35-4); 138: Luke Sheets, Jr. (12-1); 145: Luke Osborne, Fr. (31-8); 152: Andrew Peterson, Sr. (36-3); 160: Matthew Peterson, Jr. (30-4); 170: Lukus Spencer, So. (24-11); 182: Mason Armentrout (12-9); 195: Kabel Dillard. Sr. (26-4); 220: Manny Oliver, So. (26-5).
Notes: Drew Rowland and Matthew Peterson advanced to the state tournament last year with both getting to the second round. Top-4 seeds include Rowland (4), Andrew Peterson (2), Matthew Peterson (3) and Kabel Dillard (3).
EAST LINCOLN MUSTANGS Coach: Derek Ashley
Wrestlers (5): 106: Jaden Fisher, Fr. (16-8); 113: Devean Huskey, Sr. (21-5); 160: Eli Scott, Sr. (13-5); 182: Tyjai Johnson, Sr. (16-11); 195: Ian Marr, Sr. (23-8).
Notes: All five wrestlers are looking to reach the state tournament for the first time. Devean Huskey (3) is the lone top-4 seed.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS Coach: Billy Whisenant/Rick Smith
Wrestlers (3): 106: Jeulenea Khang, Jr. (33-6); 145: Kalvin Khang, Sr. (13-4); 220: Fredy Vicente Perez, Jr. (34-6).
Notes: Jeulenea Khang (No. 3 seed) finished second in her weight class at last week’s Women’s Invitational. Kalvin Khang (4) looks to return to state final for a second year in a row. Fredy Vicente Perez is a fourth seed.
FRED T. FOARD TIGERS Coach: Mike Carey
Wrestlers (14): 106: George Coleman, Fr. (28-13); 113: Karter Floyd, Fr. (32-3); 120: Brayden Mejia, So. (36-3); 126: Parker Johns, So. (26-12); 132: Hunter Clark, So. (30-10); 138: Dawson Cody, Sr. (30-9); 145: Brock Carey, Jr. (35-3); 152: Conner Weaver, Sr. (30-12); 160: Zane Birtchet, Jr. (29-2); 170: Landon Slager, Sr. (29-9); 182: Evan Steiger, Sr. (28-5); 195: Colby Mace, Jr. (30-2); 220: Dylan Smith, Jr. (38-1); 285: Sam Bolch, Jr. (16-8).
Notes: Brayden Mejia (state title winner at 106), Hunter Clark (state runner-up at 113), Brock Carey (3rd place 126) and Zane Birtchet (state 3rd place at 170) all won 2A West Region titles last season with Carey and Birtchet looking for their third each. Conner Weaver and Dylan Smith also seek to return to the state tournament. Foard is the lone team in the 3A West Region with wrestlers in all 14 weight classes. The Tigers have five top seeds, including Mejia, Clark, Birtchet, Mace and Smith. Karter Floyd and Carey are second seeds and Evan Steiger is a fourth seed.
HIBRITEN PANTHERS Coach: Josh Woodruff
Wrestlers (9): 106: Brian Reid, Fr. (25-11); 126: Josiah Honer, Jr. (31-2); 132: Ross Watts, Jr. (29-5); 138: Chase Trivette, Jr. (22-6); 160: Chandler Wyke, Jr. (18-8); 170: Sadharri Moore, Sr. (14-7); 195: Rylan Davidson, Jr. (20-9); 220: Dylan Earp, So. (28-2); 285: Daniel Baker, Sr. (26-1)
Notes: Josiah Honer won the 2A West title at 120 last year. He and Ross Watts both advanced to the second round at state. Honer and Dylan Earp are No. 2 seeds with Daniel Baker getting a No. 3.
NORTH IREDELL RAIDERS Coach: Bryan Tutterow
Wrestlers (11): 113: Bray Trivette, So. (24-5); 120: Xavier Burgess, Fr. (13-13); 126: Chase Kohnstamm, Sr. (21-8); 132: Jacob Lister, Sr. (21-8); 138: Bray Trivette, Fr. (33-1); 152: Bronson Leonard, Jr. (23-9); 160: Brixan Burgess, Jr. (24-5); 170: James Jackson, Sr. (31-4); 182: Jonte Bailey, Sr. (20-13); 220: Eddie Flores, Jr. (22-5); 285: Dakota Farmer, Sr. (19-12).
Notes: The lone state qualifier from previous seasons, Eddie Flores looks to repeat his trip from 2021. Bray Trivette (4), James Jackson (4) and Flores (3) are the top-4 seeds,
NORTH LINCOLN KNIGHTS Coach: Matt Avery
Wrestlers (5): 106: Peyton Sutton, Sr. (37-13); 113: Garrett Davis, So. (27-15); 152: Aaron Keville, So. (30-19); 170: Joseph Plyler, Sr. (41-6); 195: Adam Sherrill, So. (20-19).
Notes: Joseph Plyler, the top seed at 170, looks to return to the state tournament for third time. He was the 2A West champ (170) in 2020 and finished third a year ago.
ST. STEPHENS INDIANS Coach: Billy Baker
Wrestlers (12): 106: Alec Petty, So. (27-11); 113: Ivan Cortez, Jr. (16-10); 120: Cesar Chavez Alonzo, Jr. (34-7); 126: Will Moore, Jr. (28-9); 132: Evan Trossi, Sr. (30-11); Sr. 138: Kymani Evans, Sr. (26-11); 152: Will Fincher, Fr. (26-12); 160: Jacob Schwartz, Sr. (29-11); 170: Andrew Kehoe, Jr. (34-6); 182: Andre Britt, Sr. (34-5); 195: Luke Apollonio, Jr. (21-19); 285: Evan Vue, Sr. (31-9)
Notes: Evan Trossi (126), Kymani Evans (138) and Andre Britt (182) advanced to the state tournament from this group last year with Britt winning the 3A West title. Britt is looking to make his third trip to the state tourney. Britt (2) and Cesar Chavez Alonzo (4) are the top-4 seeds for the Indians.
STATESVILLE GREYHOUNDS Coach: Andrew Collins
Wrestlers (6): 126: Parker Galliher, Sr. (44-2); 138: Antonio Caldwell, Sr. (43-3); 152: Joe Dishman, Sr. (40-4); 170: Raymon Gray, Fr. (30-9); 195: Kyle Gaither, Sr. (32-9); 285: Steven Hamby, Jr. (30-2).
Notes: Antonio Caldwell was the 3A state runner-up (132) last season. He and Parker Galliher advanced from the 3A Midwest Region last year and both are the top seeds in their bracket. Joe Dishman (3) and Steven Hamby (4) are the other top-4 seeds.
WEST IREDELL WARRIORS Coach: Tim Shuford
Wrestlers (3): 113: Hunter Martin, So. (10-8); 132: Roberto Nunez, So. (13-9); 285: Yahir, Cruz-Villarreal, Jr. (9-10).
Notes: All three wrestlers are looking to make their first trip to the state tournament.
Seeds by weight
106: 3. Jeuleana Khang (Freedom); 7. Peyton Sutton (North Lincoln); 8. Alec Petty (St. Stephens); 9. Brian Reid (Hibriten); 10. George Coleman (Foard); 11. Jaden Fisher (East Lincoln); 14. Bridger Fairchild (Ashe County).
113: 2. Karter Floyd (Foard); 3. Devean Huskey (East Lincoln); 5. Andrew Cockerham (North Iredell); 12. Ivan Cortez (St. Stephens); 14. Garrett Davis (North Lincoln); 15. Ryder Phillps (Ashe County); 16. Hunter Martin (West Iredell).
120: 1. Brayden Mejia (Foard); 4. Cesar Chavez Alonzo (St. Stephens); 14. Xavier Burgess (North Iredell).
126: 1. Parker Galliher (Statesville); 2. Josiah Honer (Hibriten); 10. Will Moore (St. Stephens); 11. Chase Kohnstamm (North Iredell); 12. Parker Johns (Foard).
132. 1. Hunter Clark (Foard); 4. Drew Rowland (Ashe County); 5. Ross Watts (Hibriten); 6. Evan Trossi (St. Stephens); 11. Jacob Lister (North Iredell); 14. Roberto Nunez (West Iredell).
138: 1. Antonio Caldwell (Statesville); 4. Bray Trivette (North Iredell); 6. Kymani Evans (St. Stephens); 7. Luke Sheets (Ashe County); 9. Chase Trivette (Hibriten); 10. Dawson Cody (Foard).
145: 2. Brock Carey (Foard); 4. Kalvin Khang (Freedom); 6. Luke Osborne (Ashe County).
152: 2. Andrew Peterson (Ashe County); 3. Joe Dishman (Statesville); 6. Conner Weaver (Foard); 10. Bronson Leonard (North Iredell); 11. Will Fincher (St. Stephens); 14. Aaron Keville (North Lincoln).
160: 1. Zane Birtchet (Foard); 3. Matthew Peterson (Ashe County); 5. Brixan Burgess (North Iredell); 8. Jacob Schwartz (St. Stephens); 9. Eli Scott (East Lincoln); 10. Chandler Wyke (Hibriten).
170: 1. Joseph Plyler (North Lincoln); 4. James Jackson (North Iredell); 5. Andrew Kehoe (St. Stephens); 7 Raymon Gray (Statesville); 8. Landon Slager (Foard); 12. Lukus Spencer (Ashe County); 14. Sadharri Moore (Hibriten).
182: 2. Andre Britt (St. Stephens); 4. Evan Steiger (Foard); 7. Kyle Gaither (Statesville); 13. Jonte Bailey (North Iredell); 14. Tyjai Johnson (East Lincoln); 15. Mason Armentrout (Ashe County).
195: 1. Colby Mace (Foard); 3. Kabel Dillard (Ashe County); 7. Ian Marr (East Lincoln); 8. Rylan Davidson (Hibriten); 15. Luke Apolllonio (St. Stephens); 16. Adam Sherrill (North Lincoln).
220: 1. Dylan Smith (Foard); 2. Dylan Earp (Hibriten); 3. Eddie Flores (North Iredell); 4. Freddy Vicente Perez (Freedom); 5. Manny Olvera (Ashe County).
285: 3. Daniel Baker (Hibriten); 4. Steven Hamby (Statesville); 8. Evan Vue (St. Stephens); 10. Sam Bolch (Foard); 11. Dakota Farmer (North Iredell); 15. Yahir Cruz-Villarreal (West Iredell)
4A WEST REGIONAL AT MALLARD CREEK HIGH ALEXANDER CENTRAL COUGARS Coach: Josh Williamson
Wrestlers (8): 126: Christian McGalliard, Jr. (19-14); 132: Kanon Harringon, Sr. (28-13); 152: Dylan Dalton, Jr. (17-4); 160: Elijah Peal, Sr. (22-5); 170: Noah Medders, Sr. (33-9); 182: Nathaniel Dahlstrom, 182 (38-4); 195: Aaron Longinos-Ramiez, So. (7-2); 285: Furquan Maynard, Sr. (22-4).
Notes: Peal was the lone Alexander Central wrestler to advance to the state tournament last year after finishing third at last year’s 3A West Regional. The Cougars have six top-4 seeds, including No. 1 seeds Nathaniel Dahlstrom and Furquan Maynard. Others from the group are Noah Medders (2), Dylan Dalton (3), Peel (3) and Kanon Harrington (4).
SOUTH CALDWELL SPARTANS Coach: Dusty Smith
Wrestlers (10): 106: LaShaun Going, Fr. (13-23); 113: Holden Fulcher, Fr. (18-15); 120: Jonah McBurney, Sr. (27-11); 126: Alex Viera, Sr. (8-5); 132: Michael Harkey, Fr. (11-17); 138: Larry Breeden, So. (9-22); 145: Alex Engle, Fr. (6-24); 160: Damion Harkey, Jr. (13-5); 182: William Suddreth, Fr. (6-26); 285: Kevin Pereira, So. (10-6).
Notes: Jonah McBurney looks to make the state tournament for the third time in a row. He finished fourth in the 4A West Region each of the last two seasons. McBurney (3) and Damion Harkey (4) are the team’s top-4 seeds.
WATAUGA PIONEERS Coach: Zach Strickland
Wrestlers (10): 106: Isaac Hensley, Fr. (6-19); 120 Ryder Sullivan (9-11): 126: Jacob Steadman, Jr. (10-15); 138: Daniel Russom, Sr. (22-13); 145: Spencer Brock, Sr. (20-13); 152: Palmer Smith, So. (12-17); 160: Carson Smith, Fr. (8-13); 170: Luke Cuthbert, Sr. (11-3); 195: William Bouboulis, Sr. (8-18); 220: Trabey Shepherd, Sr. (6-18)
Notes: All 10 Pioneers are looking to get to the state tournament for the first time. At No. 4, Luke Cuthbert is the team’s lone top-4 seed.
Seeds by weight
106: 12. LaShaun Going (South Caldwell); 14. Isaac Hensley (Watauga).
113: 9. Holden Fulcher (South Caldwell).
120: 3. Jonah McBurney (South Caldwell); 10. Ryder Sullivan (Watauga).
126: 8. Christian McGaliard (Alexander Central); 10. Alex Viera (South Caldwell); 13. Jacob Steadman (Watauga).
132: 4. Kanon Harrington (Alexander Central); 10. Michael Harkey (South Caldwell).
138: 7. Daniel Russom (Watauga); 14. Larry Breeden (South Caldwell).
145: 7. Spencer Brock (Watauga); 13. Alex Engle (South Caldwell).
152: 3. Dylan Dalton (Alexander Central); 13. Palmer Smith (Watauga).
160: 3. Elijah Peal (Alexander Central); 4. Damion Harkey (South Caldwell); 10. Carson Smith (Watauga).
170. 2. Noah Medders (Alexander Central); 4. Luke Cuthbert (Watauga).
182. 1. Nathaniel Dahlstrom (Alexander Central); 14. William Suddreth (South Caldwell)
195: 9. Aaron Longinos-Ramirez (Alexander Central); 14. William Bouboulis (Watauga)
220: 16. Trabey Shepherd (Watauga)
285: 1. Furquan Maynard (Alexander Central); 5. Kevin Pereira (South Caldwell)