ONE WIN AWAY: Bunker Hill baseball tops Hibriten 7-1, needs one more win to clinch conference title

The Bears tacked on four more runs in the third, sending nine batters to the plate in the inning. Robinson started the frame with an infield single before Dalton Chapman lined a single to center, putting runners at the corners with no outs.

Following a wild pitch that allowed Robinson to cross the plate, a one-out single from Workman made it 3-0. Jordan Yoder added an RBI groundout later in the inning, while another run-scoring wild pitch gave Bunker Hill a five-run lead entering the fourth.

The Panthers loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fourth, but were unable to score. Ben Winkler reached on a leadoff single, but was thrown out by Bunker Hill catcher Casey Knighton attempting to steal second base. After Austin Holloway recorded an infield single to second, Nick Tucker and Joseph Estes both walked on 3-2 pitches before Bears starting pitcher Yoder retired the next two hitters to escape the jam.

Hibriten did break through in the sixth thanks to a solo home run to right from Estes with one out, but Bunker Hill responded with two runs in the bottom half of the frame. A throwing error — the Panthers’ second of the inning — allowed Yoder to score after he had led off with a base hit, while a sacrifice fly to center from Robinson plated AJ Carpenter to extend the Bears’ advantage to 7-1.