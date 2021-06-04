ONE WIN AWAY: Bunker Hill baseball tops Hibriten 7-1, needs one more win to clinch conference title

CLAREMONT — Bunker Hill entered its latest baseball game having allowed only nine runs all season, but six of those were surrendered during a two-run road victory over Hibriten on Tuesday.
The teams faced off again on Thursday night, this time on the Bears’ home field. After scoring a first-inning run, Bunker Hill continued to add to its advantage throughout, ultimately winning by a 7-1 final to improve to 12-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
The Bears head into the final week of the regular season needing one more win to clinch a conference championship. They host Catawba County rival Fred T. Foard (11-1, 11-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A) on Tuesday before visiting the Tigers on Thursday, while Hibriten (5-7, 5-7) hosts West Caldwell on Tuesday before traveling to the winless Warriors (0-12, 0-12) on Thursday.
“I just want to see them compete,” Bunker Hill coach Todd Setzer said of what he’s hoping to see from his club during the upcoming matchups with Foard. “Foard, obviously, they’re a great baseball team and we’ve just got to go out and compete, and I’m sure Fred T. Foard will as well.
“Hopefully it’ll be just a great week of baseball for us,” he added. “The main thing is, as long as we compete, good things will hopefully happen.”
After back-to-back walks by Ethan Hildebran and Kaden Robinson to begin the bottom of the first inning on Thursday, Bunker Hill’s Mack Little singled with one out, loading the bases. Preston Workman followed with an RBI groundout to short, plating the game’s first run.
The Bears tacked on four more runs in the third, sending nine batters to the plate in the inning. Robinson started the frame with an infield single before Dalton Chapman lined a single to center, putting runners at the corners with no outs.
Following a wild pitch that allowed Robinson to cross the plate, a one-out single from Workman made it 3-0. Jordan Yoder added an RBI groundout later in the inning, while another run-scoring wild pitch gave Bunker Hill a five-run lead entering the fourth.
The Panthers loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fourth, but were unable to score. Ben Winkler reached on a leadoff single, but was thrown out by Bunker Hill catcher Casey Knighton attempting to steal second base. After Austin Holloway recorded an infield single to second, Nick Tucker and Joseph Estes both walked on 3-2 pitches before Bears starting pitcher Yoder retired the next two hitters to escape the jam.
Hibriten did break through in the sixth thanks to a solo home run to right from Estes with one out, but Bunker Hill responded with two runs in the bottom half of the frame. A throwing error — the Panthers’ second of the inning — allowed Yoder to score after he had led off with a base hit, while a sacrifice fly to center from Robinson plated AJ Carpenter to extend the Bears’ advantage to 7-1.
Workman pitched around a two-out walk to Winkler in the seventh, ending the game and giving the Bears their eighth win of at least six runs this season — the others were all shutouts. Yoder earned the win after tossing 4 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit ball with nine strikeouts and five walks, while Workman covered the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run on one hit with a strikeout and two walks.
“They had to go through some adversity tonight with the wet conditions,” said Setzer of Yoder and Workman. “The mound was sticky and it was tough, but both of them were able to fight through it. The main thing was being able to throw strikes and get some plays when we had to, and really some of the trouble we wouldn’t have gotten into had we made some plays behind them defensively, so honestly I thought they did a great job considering the wet conditions tonight.”
Bunker Hill outhit Hibriten 7-4 behind two hits from Little and one apiece from Robinson, Chapman, Knighton, Workman and Yoder. The Panthers got one hit each from Jake Absher, Winkler, Holloway and Estes.
“We’re doing what it takes to score some runs,” said Setzer. “We’re not really pounding the baseball right now, but we’re moving runners, getting the groundball when we need it, a bunt when we need it, a fly ball when we need it with a runner at third. So we’re doing things that we have to do to move runners across.
“We’re not hitting it real well right now,” he continued, “but hopefully that’ll straighten itself up here pretty soon.”
Hibriten: 000 001 0 — 1 4 2
Bunker Hill: 104 002 X — 7 7 1
WP: Jordan Yoder (4-0)
LP: Jake Absher (2-3)
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.