ONE STEP CLOSER: Foard earns 3-set win over West Rowan, returns to regional finals for 3rd straight season

MOUNT ULLA — Saturday afternoon’s North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A state quarterfinal volleyball match was a tight one, until it wasn’t.
Fred T. Foard High escaped a tight second set, then seized the reins and galloped away with a three-set sweep of host West Rowan.
After winning the initial set 25-18, the Tigers rallied to claim the second set 26-24 before blasting the Falcons 25-8.
“Getting that second set,” said Tigers head coach Meredith Lombardi, “that was a huge momentum builder for us. Being up 2-0, at that point, we’re like, we’ve got one more. So, I told them, ‘Let’s get the first point.’ That’s what they did, and they rolled that third set.”
With the victory, the 10th-seeded Tigers (26-3) advanced to Tuesday’s 3A West Regional finals against No. 1 seed North Iredell (25-1). The Western Foothills 3A Conference foes will square off for a fourth time this season with the winner gaining the right to play in the 3A state finals against the winner of the East Regional title match between No. 1 Cedar Ridge and No. 2 J.H. Rose next Saturday. The state championship match will be held at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Both teams came out swinging hard in the first set, but it was the Tigers' defense that played a big part in both the set's winner and the match. As it has done much of the time in winning the past two 2A state titles, Foard’s back line proved to be the difference in the match, thwarting booming kill attempts that resonated around the wooden bleachers at West Rowan.
Perhaps the biggest momentum shift came when Foard edged out to a 9-6 lead in the first set. A thud of a block by Falcons middle blocker Anna Grace Blackledge seemed destined to score a point, but for the dive of forward Laney Craig, whose dig kept the rally alive. The back-and-forth continued until Averie Dale (8 blocks) returned fire with a block of her own. From there, the lead increased to 13-6 and the Falcons got no closer than five during the rest of the set.
Craig (15 kills) along with Natigan Crutchfield (12 kills) and Lyndsie Warren (21 digs) took on booming hit after booming hit in the first set.
“It's just a mindset that we try to instill in them,” Lombardi said. “That to play defense, you don’t let the ball hit the floor. It is a mindset. Natigan, I can’t say enough about her and her effort in just getting the balls up. That’s a confidence for those front-row hitters to know the defense is going to get them up like that.”
Crutchfield alluded that the work with the front row is mutual to make the defense unit work.
“We have a big block in front of us, so we really just work around it,” said the senior defensive specialist. “It helps us out a lot. If there's any holes, we just get in it. It’s definitely very comforting having that block to work with.”
As they’ve done all season, the middle blockers created offense by stuffing the opposing hitters. During the first set, Craig put down a pair of blocks and Dale added two more. Sarah Lingle had six of her 14 assists in the set, as well as a pair of kills.
With the defenses from both sides absorbing hard-hit shots, the teams began to mix in soft touches for points. That, along with a strong middle-block formation, helped the third-seeded Falcons (27-3) control much of the second set. Emma Clarke started it with a tap and later added three blocks, with Blackledge adding another.
A timeout after the score was tied at 11-all put the Falcons into motion with four straight points that sent Foard into a timeout. Back-to-back kills from Martina Foster and later Dale’s block got the set tied at 16 apiece. West Rowan went on a 6-1 run with Kelcie Love putting down three points and Ashlee Ennis two more, while Noe Gaeta threw in a block to go with four assists during the run.
However, Foard stopped the bleeding with a kill by Craig (9 kills) followed by back-to-back hitting errors by the Falcons. With West Rowan leading 23-21, a tap from Dale plus a missed kill attempt by the Falcons tied the score at 23-all. Dale’s misfire on a serve set the Falcons up with a chance to even the match, but two hitting errors and a net violation turned the set over to the Tigers.
Lingle, one of two senior setters for the Tigers, said that the team didn’t panic when trailing late.
“I feel like even when we got down in that second set,” said Lingle, “we really all worked together. We didn't get mad at each other and get frustrated.”
Foard quickly took control of the final set with Foster (14 kills, 3 blocks) alternating points around hitting errors by West Rowan. An ace from Haley Johnston (18 assists) and a Lingle kill made it 6-0 before the Falcons countered. Two more blocks, a kill from Foster, a kill from Lingle and two more hitting errors made it a runaway at 12-1.
“Volleyball is all about momentum,” said Crutchfield of the fortunes of the two teams after Foard won the second set. “When we have it, we want to keep it. We always say don't get comfortable or they’ll come back and take it. So, we've just got to stay strong and keep it rolling.”