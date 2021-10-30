ONE STEP CLOSER: Foard earns 3-set win over West Rowan, returns to regional finals for 3rd straight season

Perhaps the biggest momentum shift came when Foard edged out to a 9-6 lead in the first set. A thud of a block by Falcons middle blocker Anna Grace Blackledge seemed destined to score a point, but for the dive of forward Laney Craig, whose dig kept the rally alive. The back-and-forth continued until Averie Dale (8 blocks) returned fire with a block of her own. From there, the lead increased to 13-6 and the Falcons got no closer than five during the rest of the set.

Craig (15 kills) along with Natigan Crutchfield (12 kills) and Lyndsie Warren (21 digs) took on booming hit after booming hit in the first set.

“It's just a mindset that we try to instill in them,” Lombardi said. “That to play defense, you don’t let the ball hit the floor. It is a mindset. Natigan, I can’t say enough about her and her effort in just getting the balls up. That’s a confidence for those front-row hitters to know the defense is going to get them up like that.”

Crutchfield alluded that the work with the front row is mutual to make the defense unit work.

“We have a big block in front of us, so we really just work around it,” said the senior defensive specialist. “It helps us out a lot. If there's any holes, we just get in it. It’s definitely very comforting having that block to work with.”