'One more day': Five-run 4th inning propels St. Stephens baseball into state quarterfinals

The road the St. Stephens baseball team has followed in 2021 has been filled with both thrills and spills. But on Thursday night the Indians stiffened their collective backs in a 3A state playoff second-round game and will stay on the tournament trail as one of four teams left in the West Region and just eight in all of North Carolina following a hard-fought and well-earned 5-1 win over Cuthbertson.

“It’s a testament to this team, it’s a testament to what they believe. They’ve bought in and they come to work every day,” said St. Stephens coach Jimmy Bowman. “I’m just glad to be a part of the journey. ... These guys have come together, and they just want to give the seniors one more day.”

Indians starter Gavin Marley may not have had his best stuff working for him in the early going, while the St. Stephens’ bats only managed four hits. Yet the Indians still made it work and scored all five of their runs in the fourth inning when they got three of their hits — two with the bases loaded — and sent 10 batters to the plate.

In spite of laboring through 33 pitches, two walks and a base hit in the first inning, Marley somehow managed to keep the Cavaliers off the scoreboard as the visitors were forced to leave the bases loaded with Marley getting a strikeout to escape unscathed.