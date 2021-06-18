'One more day': Five-run 4th inning propels St. Stephens baseball into state quarterfinals

The road the St. Stephens baseball team has followed in 2021 has been filled with both thrills and spills. But on Thursday night the Indians stiffened their collective backs in a 3A state playoff second-round game and will stay on the tournament trail as one of four teams left in the West Region and just eight in all of North Carolina following a hard-fought and well-earned 5-1 win over Cuthbertson.
“It’s a testament to this team, it’s a testament to what they believe. They’ve bought in and they come to work every day,” said St. Stephens coach Jimmy Bowman. “I’m just glad to be a part of the journey. ... These guys have come together, and they just want to give the seniors one more day.”
Indians starter Gavin Marley may not have had his best stuff working for him in the early going, while the St. Stephens’ bats only managed four hits. Yet the Indians still made it work and scored all five of their runs in the fourth inning when they got three of their hits — two with the bases loaded — and sent 10 batters to the plate.
In spite of laboring through 33 pitches, two walks and a base hit in the first inning, Marley somehow managed to keep the Cavaliers off the scoreboard as the visitors were forced to leave the bases loaded with Marley getting a strikeout to escape unscathed.
He wasn’t quite as fortunate in the second inning as a walk, an error and a passed ball led to an unearned run and a 1-0 lead for Cuthbertson. It was the only run Marley allowed.
“I can’t say enough about Gavin Marley. Gavin Marley came out, had some troubles, run into some base runners early, found a way to battle,” Bowman said. “He was that senior leader. These guys voted for him for captain, and he showed why he’s the captain tonight.”
The Cavs’ 1-0 lead held up until the fourth inning. James Tate got things started for the Indians innocently enough with a groundball to the right side that simply ate up the Cuthbertson second baseman. Tate moved up on a groundout and then the Indians solved what had been the mystery of the Cavs' starter, Ethan Wilson.
Silas Isenhour worked his way on with a free pass and Elec Marvin, who drove in the winning run in Tuesday’s eight-inning classic with a suicide squeeze, placed another perfect bunt down the first-base line to load the bases. Peyton Young was up next and sent a line drive to center field that just kept carrying. The clothesline off Young’s bat was good for two bases and two runs.
Justin Skewes walked to load the bases again and was the final batter Wilson faced. Left-hander Tristan Potts came on in relief and was greeted by Josh Barkley’s single that plated two more runs. A wild pitch accounted for the fifth and final St. Stephens run of the inning.
“We found a way to get some runners on, and we had a couple of breaks go our way, definitely,” Bowman said. “I told them at this time everybody’s good, everybody’s great. You’ve just got to find a way to outlast somebody.”
Marley and the Indians caught one of the breaks Bowman talked about in the top of the fifth. Marley hit the Cavs’ leadoff batter. The next hitter sent a sharp grounder to Julien Peissel at short. Peissel threw to Young at second for the force out and the Cuthbertson runner was called for interference for sliding into Young, completing the double play.
Marley walked the next two batters and Bowman turned to Barkley, his reliable southpaw reliever.
“I tell them all the time, if they can get us to five, if they can get us to that fifth inning we’ve got a shot. And he got us to the fifth,” Bowman said of Marley. “Handed it over to Barkley and Barkley did what Barkley does — throw strikes, don’t try to overpower and just compete.”
Barkley ended the Cuthbertson threat on a popup to second. He got some help from Isenhour behind the plate in the sixth inning when the St. Stephens catcher threw out a base runner trying to steal third.
In the seventh, the Cavs' leadoff hitter, John Newton, drilled a shot down the third-base line that had two bases written across the seams. Third sacker Jacob Boger erased it with a diving stop.
Although Boger couldn’t right himself in time to throw out Newton at first, turning the sure double into a single came up huge moments later.
The next Cavs’ batter, Connor Gasser, sent a one-hopper to Young at second. Young smartly tagged Newton on his way to second and fired to first for the double play.
“I tell you, he’s done that all year for us. He’s played the hot corner,” Bowman said of Boger. “He goes out there every day and does the same thing in practice. To anybody in that dugout, it’s not a shock he made that play. Another senior leader and another senior that stepped up for us at the right time.”
Barkley fittingly ended the game on a strikeout to send the Indians to the regional semifinal.
Marley got the win for the Indians by going 4 2/3 innings. He struck out four, walked five and hit a batter. He allowed just two hits and was charged with an unearned run. Barkley pitched the final 2 1/3 innings in scoreless relief. He struck out two and walked two while giving up one hit.
Wilson was charged with the loss after pitching 3 1/3 innings. He allowed three hits, struck out two and walked three. Seventh-seeded Cuthbertson’s season concludes with a record of 13-3.
St. Stephens, 11-3, will host 11th-seeded Sun Valley (13-3) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Sun Valley defeated third-seeded East Rowan by the score of 5-4 in the second round.
Cuthbertson: 010 000 0 — 1 3 1
St. Stephens: 000 500 X — 5 4 2
WP: Gavin Marley
LP: Ethan Wilson