ONE DOWN, ONE TO GO: Bandys softball one win away from playoffs after shutting out Maiden

CATAWBA — The business at hand on Tuesday night for the Bandys softball team was to continue its march to the playoffs. The Trojans took care of business in convincing fashion with a 7-0 win over Maiden and are now one win away from securing second place in the South Fork 2A Conference and a berth in the postseason.
“I was proud of the girls. Last home game this year and a big night for the seniors,” said Bandys coach Todd Smith. “The girls came out and executed, I was proud of their focus. They know what is at hand. We’ve been talking to them all week — our destiny is in our hands. All we have to do is take care of business and I was proud of the way we came out.”
It was the fourth straight win for the Trojans, who improved to 9-4. The loss dropped Maiden to 6-7.
Bandys pitcher Lydia Poovey was extremely efficient and consistent. She only allowed four hits and just one of them went for extra bases. She struck out four, walked one and hit two batters. But she was always around the plate and used just 88 total pitches to go the distance with 60 of them for strikes.
“My senior stepped up there in the pitching circle and did a good job for us,” Smith said.
Bandys got on the scoreboard in its first at-bat without the benefit of a hit. Annie Andrews drew a leadoff walk and stole second base. She was sacrificed to third by Caroline McIntosh and came home on a groundout off the bat of Jada Spake.
But it was the second inning in which the Trojans took full advantage of some opportunities provided by the Blue Devils. After a groundout to open the frame, Bandys loaded the bases on a back-to-back base hits by Laura Drum and Adie Goble plus a free pass to Kensley Southers. All three came home as a result of two passed balls and a wild pitch.
Andrews scored her second run, the fourth unearned run of the inning for the Trojans, thanks to a throwing error.
“Bandys is good. They’re playing for second place,” said Maiden coach Hugh McCall. “We knew it was going to be tough coming over here, but like I told the girls — you’ve got to take care of the little things.”
Up 5-0, Bandys added single tallies in the third and fifth innings.
Besides her fortuitous offensive support, Poovey also benefited from some outstanding defensive plays by the Trojans. Right fielder Rylee Bost made a tremendous sliding catch of a ball on the right-field foul line in the third inning. In the fourth frame, the Bandys infield turned a picture perfect 6-4-3 double play and third baseman Spake made a nice play on a foul ball in the fifth. Finally, first baseman Riley Fox had an unassisted double play in the seventh.
“I was proud of the way we came out and played defense today,” Smith said. “Everybody just did a fantastic job. I appreciate the effort plays like that. That gets everybody’s blood pumping.”
Poovey and her defense stranded six Maiden base runners, five of whom were in scoring position, including a bases-loaded fix in the third inning.
“One time bases loaded, one time second and third, another time on second,” McCall said, bemoaning missed opportunities. “We just couldn’t get that hit in. But its been like that for us all year.”
Bandys didn’t have a single batter strike out, which combined with aggressive base running kept the pressure on the Maiden defense.
“We preach being aggressive on the bases, just think about situational hitting,” Smith said. “All the girls did a good job tonight just putting the ball in play. Anytime you put the ball in play, good things can happen.”
Maiden starter Rachel Cooke went two innings and took the loss. Morgan Bohemier pitched four innings of relief. Kyndell Propst had two of the four Maiden hits and Aleah Ikard rattled a three-base hit off the top of the fence in the right-field alley.
Drum rapped out a pair of singles for Bandys and Goble had a single and double. Bost also had a double and an RBI.
The loss is the sixth in the last seven games for the Blue Devils, who were 5-1 before taking a COVID-forced hiatus at midseason.
“We just haven’t been able to get clicking back,” McCall said. “But you can’t blame everything on COVID. You’ve still got to go out and play. We’ve just not been getting it done.”