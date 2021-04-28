ONE DOWN, ONE TO GO: Bandys softball one win away from playoffs after shutting out Maiden

CATAWBA — The business at hand on Tuesday night for the Bandys softball team was to continue its march to the playoffs. The Trojans took care of business in convincing fashion with a 7-0 win over Maiden and are now one win away from securing second place in the South Fork 2A Conference and a berth in the postseason.

“I was proud of the girls. Last home game this year and a big night for the seniors,” said Bandys coach Todd Smith. “The girls came out and executed, I was proud of their focus. They know what is at hand. We’ve been talking to them all week — our destiny is in our hands. All we have to do is take care of business and I was proud of the way we came out.”

It was the fourth straight win for the Trojans, who improved to 9-4. The loss dropped Maiden to 6-7.

Bandys pitcher Lydia Poovey was extremely efficient and consistent. She only allowed four hits and just one of them went for extra bases. She struck out four, walked one and hit two batters. But she was always around the plate and used just 88 total pitches to go the distance with 60 of them for strikes.

“My senior stepped up there in the pitching circle and did a good job for us,” Smith said.