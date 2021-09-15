ON A ROLL: Maiden volleyball sweeps Bunker Hill for 5th straight win

“Allie is phenomenal,” said Bears coach Kelsey Dettman of Sigmon’s play. “She does a great job for us defensively and offensively. She reads the court really well on both sides of it. She can tell where they're going to place the ball and she's able to get there. But she's also able to see where their holes are and be able to put the ball there.”

Caley Powell put down a couple of points as the Bears built a 19-16 lead. But points from Lail and Callie Stamey plus a double-hit error and a net violation evened the score at 20-all.

Bunker Hill seemed to seize momentum when Powell dug out a big hit, followed by a set from Ava Hamlett that went wide of the Bears' side of the court. Emily Moose tracked the ball down and her flailing, right-handed punch was able to avoid the net stick at a narrow angle with the ball rolling atop the net and onto the Blue Devils side of the floor to tie the set at 22-all.

However, Barr returned to the left side for a kill and Kilby ended the match with a block and a kill.

“The first set, I thought we played really awesome and that's what I told them,” Davis said. “The second set, we let up a little bit and the third set, we really let up. That’s what we told them, you can’t let up. We have to keep up our intensity the whole time and not just play one set.”

Maiden travels to league foe Lincolnton on Thursday, while Bunker Hill hosts nonconference Lincoln Charter today before entertaining Catawba Valley 2A opponent Newton-Conover on Thursday.