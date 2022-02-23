OFF AND RUNNING: Hickory boys roll past Eagles in 3A playoff opener

The opening round of the state playoffs represents the beginning of a brand new season. It’s a chance for every team that qualifies to wipe the slate clean and attempt to make a deep postseason run.
For the Hickory boys basketball team, the 3A state playoff opener was a chance for the Red Tornadoes to do what they’ve done most of the season: dominate the opposition. The No. 1 seed in the West bracket, Hickory cruised to a 66-27 victory over 32nd-seeded East Henderson on Tuesday night at David W. Craft Gymnasium.
Ten different players scored for Hickory, which won its 21st consecutive contest and improved to 26-1 overall. On the other side, East Henderson ended the season at 13-13.
“I was really proud of our focus,” Hickory coach Daniel Willis said. “... We came out, took care of business like we were supposed to do, played hard like we always do and shared the ball. That was the goal for tonight was getting through to Thursday and hosting North Iredell on Thursday here, should be a wild one.”
After turning the ball over on the game’s initial possession, Hickory’s defense quickly turned the tables on the Eagles, forcing turnover after turnover due to a relentless full-court press. Offensively, Jayden Maddox got the Red Tornadoes started with a 3-pointer from the left corner before Jamien Little added a three-point play to double the advantage.
Angelo Syverson got the visitors on the board when he drove along the right baseline for a layup, but Hickory responded by scoring 19 points in a row. Little knocked down a pair of 3s in the first quarter and Britt Rumbaugh added one as well as the Red Tornadoes carried a 21-2 lead into the second frame, while back-to-back dunks from Zane Redmond — the first off a steal and the second on an alley-oop from Maddox — made it 25-2 before the Eagles got a free throw from Charlie Beckmann in the opening minute of the period.
Hickory led 42-9 at the half after scoring the final seven points of the second quarter. The Red Tornadoes also scored the first seven points after halftime on layups from Redmond and Little and a trey from Rumbaugh, which extended the margin to a game-high 40 points and instituted a running clock for the remainder of the contest.
East Henderson actually outscored Hickory 18-17 the rest of the way, with the Red Tornadoes holding a 55-20 lead through three quarters before emptying their bench in the fourth. Jack Cameron became the 10th Hickory player to score when he nailed a triple from the left wing early in the quarter, with Josh Fisher adding a pair of 3s late and Izaiah Littlejohn capping the night with a one-handed jam off a steal and assist from Eli Rose as the final buzzer sounded.
“It’s always good to get the guys in that don’t play as much,” said Willis, who gave several of his substitutes an abundance of playing time. “And I was also proud that the guys that play the most were sitting on the bench cheering for the guys on the court, and that’s kind of how this team is built.”
Little led all scorers with 15 points, while Fisher tallied 11 and Rumbaugh added eight to go with seven and six, respectively, from Maddox and Redmond. As for East Henderson, it was paced by nine points from Caiden Brewer and six from Syverson.
“I’m proud of the guys that went out there and played,” said Willis. “We finished the game pretty solid and our guys on the bench were encouraging the guys that were on the floor, so it was a good team effort and we’re excited about Thursday.”
Hickory will host 16th-seeded North Iredell (18-8) in Thursday’s second round after the Raiders edged No. 17 Dudley 59-56 in overtime on Tuesday. One of the Red Tornadoes’ toughest foes in the Western Foothills 3A Conference this season, North Iredell lost 63-52 in Hickory on Jan. 4 and 57-55 in Olin on Feb. 1.
“They’re a good team, I mean a really good team, and they’ve improved,” said Willis of North Iredell. “They’ve got some size, they’ve got some good guards, they’ve got in my opinion one of the best players in the league in (Jackson) Hawkins and they’re very well-coached, and they’ll be prepared.
“It should be a great game,” he added. “... We watched them play East Lincoln live last Thursday night, so it’s gonna be a dogfight and this atmosphere in here should be wild hopefully.”
GIRLS
No. 19 Enka 63, No. 14 Hickory 57
The Red Tornadoes led by as many as 21 points during Tuesday night’s 3A state playoff opener in Hickory, but were unable to hold off the Sugar Jets. Enka outlasted Hickory in overtime, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process.
Trailing 27-6 midway through the second quarter after a 19-0 run by Hickory (17-9) that began with a floater from Gabby Bryant late in the first quarter and ended with a 3-pointer from Lea Boyens — the latter of whom scored 11 points during the spurt — Enka closed the opening half on a 13-1 run of its own. Bentlee Chockley, Hadleigh Dill and Gracie Merrell did all of the scoring for the Sugar Jets in the first two periods and were their catalysts during the half-ending eruption, which was stopped by a Greenard foul shot that gave Hickory a 28-19 lead at the break.
Nevertheless, the Red Tornadoes built their lead back to 16 at 45-29 by the end of the third quarter and led 48-31 early in the fourth after Joselin Turner found Bryant for a layup. But Enka (12-14) responded with a 17-0 run to tie the game with two minutes remaining.
From there, the teams traded baskets in the closing minutes of regulation. Boyens put Hickory on top 52-50 when she knocked down two free throws with 32 seconds left, but Dill evened things at 52 apiece on a straightaway jumper with 3.7 seconds to play. The Red Tornadoes’ last-second attempt failed, forcing the extra session.
Greenard gave Hickory the lead on a layup to begin overtime before Enka countered with a 3 from Chockley. Addison Sisk made it 56-55 with a pair of free throws at the 3:17 mark, but the Sugar Jets received a driving layup, a foul shot and a putback from Dill to grab a 60-56 lead.
Sisk also accounted for Hickory’s final point on a foul shot in the closing minute before Dill, Keisha Adjaidoo and Chockley each went 1 of 2 at the free-throw line. In the end, Enka was able to pull off the road upset thanks to 24 points from Chockley, 21 from Dill and 13 from Merrell.
Greenard led Hickory with 17 points, while Boyens added 16 and Turner notched eight. Turnovers in the fourth quarter and overtime were especially costly for the Red Tornadoes, who had four starters — Bryant, Laken Powe, Turner and Greenard — foul out down the stretch.
The Sugar Jets will visit third-seeded Freedom (18-7) in Thursday’s second round after the Patriots knocked off No. 30 Smoky Mountain by a 73-42 final on Tuesday. Freedom is 11-1 at home this season, while Enka is 3-8 on the road.
GIRLS
Enka;06;13;10;23;11;-;63
Hickory;12;16;17;07;05;-;-57
Enka – Bentlee Chocklee 24, Hadleigh Dill 21, Gracie Merrell 13, Lasiah Fayson Jeter 4, Keisha Adjaidoo 1.
Hickory – Gabriela Greenard 17, Lea Boyens 16, Joselin Turner 8, Gabby Bryant 6, Laken Powe 6, Addison Sisk 4.
BOYS
East Henderson;02;07;11;07;-;27
Hickory;21;21;13;11;-;66
East Henderson – Caiden Brewer 9, Angelo Syverson 6, Charlie Beckmann 3, Cole Gordon 3, Tyler Adams 2, Isaac Burleson 2, Wadu Easler 2.
Hickory – Jamien Little 15, Josh Fisher 11, Britt Rumbaugh 8, Jayden Maddox 7, Zane Redmond 6, Eli Rose 5, Tyquan Hill 4, Izaiah Littlejohn 4, Jack Cameron 3, Rico Walker 3.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.