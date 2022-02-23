OFF AND RUNNING: Hickory boys roll past Eagles in 3A playoff opener

Angelo Syverson got the visitors on the board when he drove along the right baseline for a layup, but Hickory responded by scoring 19 points in a row. Little knocked down a pair of 3s in the first quarter and Britt Rumbaugh added one as well as the Red Tornadoes carried a 21-2 lead into the second frame, while back-to-back dunks from Zane Redmond — the first off a steal and the second on an alley-oop from Maddox — made it 25-2 before the Eagles got a free throw from Charlie Beckmann in the opening minute of the period.

Hickory led 42-9 at the half after scoring the final seven points of the second quarter. The Red Tornadoes also scored the first seven points after halftime on layups from Redmond and Little and a trey from Rumbaugh, which extended the margin to a game-high 40 points and instituted a running clock for the remainder of the contest.

East Henderson actually outscored Hickory 18-17 the rest of the way, with the Red Tornadoes holding a 55-20 lead through three quarters before emptying their bench in the fourth. Jack Cameron became the 10th Hickory player to score when he nailed a triple from the left wing early in the quarter, with Josh Fisher adding a pair of 3s late and Izaiah Littlejohn capping the night with a one-handed jam off a steal and assist from Eli Rose as the final buzzer sounded.