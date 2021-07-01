Northwestern Foothills 2A reveals all-conference wrestling, girls tennis, track honorees

Last weekend, the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference announced its all-conference lists for wrestling, girls tennis and track and field for the 2020-21 school year. In wrestling, Fred T. Foard’s Landon Foor and Mike Carey were wrestler of the year and coach of the year, respectively.

The player of the year in girls tennis was Foard’s Alexis Wolgemuth, while Hibriten’s Lynn Bruton earned coach of the year honors. Meanwhile, the top individual award winners in track and field were as follows: Foard’s Karina Coulter (girls distance runner of the year), Ben Trimm (boys distance runner of the year) and Robert Ogle (boys coach of the year), Bunker Hill’s Chadz Stevenson (boys sprinter of the year), Hibriten’s Cameron Capps (girls coach of the year), East Burke’s KJ Byrd (boys field athlete of the year) and West Iredell’s Alaya Gillespie (girls sprinter of the year) and Lariyah Clark (girls field athlete of the year).