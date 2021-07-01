 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwestern Foothills 2A reveals all-conference wrestling, girls tennis, track honorees
0 Comments
top story

Northwestern Foothills 2A reveals all-conference wrestling, girls tennis, track honorees

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Last weekend, the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference announced its all-conference lists for wrestling, girls tennis and track and field for the 2020-21 school year. In wrestling, Fred T. Foard’s Landon Foor and Mike Carey were wrestler of the year and coach of the year, respectively.

The player of the year in girls tennis was Foard’s Alexis Wolgemuth, while Hibriten’s Lynn Bruton earned coach of the year honors. Meanwhile, the top individual award winners in track and field were as follows: Foard’s Karina Coulter (girls distance runner of the year), Ben Trimm (boys distance runner of the year) and Robert Ogle (boys coach of the year), Bunker Hill’s Chadz Stevenson (boys sprinter of the year), Hibriten’s Cameron Capps (girls coach of the year), East Burke’s KJ Byrd (boys field athlete of the year) and West Iredell’s Alaya Gillespie (girls sprinter of the year) and Lariyah Clark (girls field athlete of the year).

Here’s a look at the all-conference selections for each sport:

WRESTLING106 pounds: Brayden Mejia, Foard; Lawson Vang, Bunker Hill

113 pounds: Parker Johns, Foard; Christian Garcia, Bunker Hill

120 pounds: Hunter Clark, Foard; Raul Hernandez, Bunker Hill

126 pounds: Spencer Bechtol, Foard; Ian Smith, Bunker Hill

132 pounds: Brock Carey, Foard; Ross Watts, Hibriten

138 pounds: Caleb Johnson White, East Burke; Jamie Richard, Foard

145 pounds: Rakeem Smith, West Caldwell; Ryan Heavner, Foard

152 pounds: Dylan Patton, Patton; Landen Slager, Foard

160 pounds: Brayden Guess, Bunker Hill; Evan Steiger, Foard

170 pounds: Zane Birtchet, Foard; Chandler Wyke, Hibriten

182 pounds: Landon Foor, Foard; Kaleb Span, Patton

195 pounds: Colby Mace, Foard; A.Z. Moore, Hibriten

220 pounds: Mo McAfee, Foard; Zay Barnes, Hibriten

285 pounds: Dylan Smith, Foard; Luke Rector, Draughn

At-large selections: Alex Betancourt, Bunker Hill; Dawson Cody, Foard; Carter Hinton, Hibriten; Josiah Honor, Hibriten

Honorable mentions: Donta Davis, Bunker Hill; Zeke Pierce, East Burke; Conner Weaver, Foard; Daniel Baker, Hibriten; Sawyer James, Patton; Ria Wright, West Caldwell; Caleb Alford, West Iredell

Wrestler of the Year: Landon Foor, Foard

Coach of the Year: Mike Carey, Foard

Team Champion: Foard

GIRLS TENNISCaren Nava-Lara, Bunker Hill

Haley Lowman, Draughn

Katie Cozort, Draughn

Daisy Jantes, East Burke

Alexis Wolgemuth, Foard

Claire Boger, Foard

Adia Livert, Foard

Anna Schmidt, Foard

Casey Vaught, Hibriten

Keira Andrews, Hibriten

Charlotte Gardner, Hibriten

Kennedi Harper, Hibriten

Kadira McClure, Patton

Nikita McClure, Patton

Brooklyn Gibson, West Iredell

Kayleigh Escobar, West Caldwell

Honorable mentions: Evelyn Sanchez-Rojas, Bunker Hill; Katelyn Kincaid, Draughn; Taylor Bostain, East Burke; Maria Cody, Foard; Natalie Jones, Hibriten; Natalie Franklin, Patton

Player of the Year: Alexis Wolgemuth, Foard

Coach of the Year: Lynn Bruton, Hibriten

Team Champion: Hibriten

All-NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE TRACK AND FIELDGirls

Alondra Hernandez, Bunker Hill

Olivia Ellis, Bunker Hill

DaLesha Linebarger, Bunker Hill

Ambria Blalock, Draughn

Bella Williams, Draughn

Piper Strong, East Burke

Haylie Evans, East Burke

Janie Ennis, East Burke

Meah Walsh, East Burke

Hannah Parker, East Burke

Taylor Bostain, East Burke

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Brooklyn Bess, Foard

Karina Coulter, Foard

Sofia Ghareed, Foard

Emma Poarch, Hibriten

Jada Brown, Hibriten

Jo Schlageter, Hibriten

Abby Kidder, Hibriten

Cady Ferguson, Hibriten

Emily Hussong, Hibriten

Haley Crowe, Hibriten

Jordan Schlageter, Hibriten

Carley Watson, Hibriten

Madison Clay, Patton

Lariyah Clark, West Iredell

Alaya Gillespie, West Iredell

Sprinter of the Year: Alaya Gillespie, West Iredell

Distance Runner of the Year: Karina Coulter, Foard

Field Athlete of the Year: Lariyah Clark, West Iredell

Coach of the Year: Cameron Capps, Hibriten

Team Champion: Hibriten

Boys

Chadz Stevenson, Bunker Hill

Kaliq Ramseur, Bunker Hill

Devin Bryce, Bunker Hill

Elijah Boston, Bunker Hill

Ayden Thompson, Bunker Hill

Reed Farrar, Draughn

Kenneth Byrd, East Burke

Luke Elliot, East Burke

Noah Rooks, East Burke

Kevin Cervantes, Foard

Youssef Katy, Foard

Ben Trimm, Foard

Kobus Wilkinson, Foard

Will Elkins, Foard

Nathan Hughes, Foard

Christopher Kauffman, Foard

Jamie Richard, Foard

Cedric Shuford, Hibriten

Zion Norwood, Hibriten

Marcus Jones, Hibriten

Quaidy Tugman, Hibriten

Jacob Taylor, Hibriten

DJ Moore, Hibriten

Connor Rudisill, Patton

Vance Jones, Patton

Caden Clontz, Patton

Charlie Bennett, Patton

Austin McGuire, Patton

Antaveon Steele, West Caldwell

Sprinter of the Year: Chadz Stevenson, Bunker Hill

Distance Runner of the Year: Ben Trimm, Foard

Field Athlete of the Year: KJ Byrd, East Burke

Coach of the Year: Robert Ogle, Foard

Team Champion: Foard

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet these MLB games today

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert