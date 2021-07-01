Northwestern Foothills 2A reveals all-conference wrestling, girls tennis, track honorees

Last weekend, the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference announced its all-conference lists for wrestling, girls tennis and track and field for the 2020-21 school year. In wrestling, Fred T. Foard’s Landon Foor and Mike Carey were wrestler of the year and coach of the year, respectively.
The player of the year in girls tennis was Foard’s Alexis Wolgemuth, while Hibriten’s Lynn Bruton earned coach of the year honors. Meanwhile, the top individual award winners in track and field were as follows: Foard’s Karina Coulter (girls distance runner of the year), Ben Trimm (boys distance runner of the year) and Robert Ogle (boys coach of the year), Bunker Hill’s Chadz Stevenson (boys sprinter of the year), Hibriten’s Cameron Capps (girls coach of the year), East Burke’s KJ Byrd (boys field athlete of the year) and West Iredell’s Alaya Gillespie (girls sprinter of the year) and Lariyah Clark (girls field athlete of the year).
Here’s a look at the all-conference selections for each sport:
WRESTLING106 pounds: Brayden Mejia, Foard; Lawson Vang, Bunker Hill
113 pounds: Parker Johns, Foard; Christian Garcia, Bunker Hill
120 pounds: Hunter Clark, Foard; Raul Hernandez, Bunker Hill
126 pounds: Spencer Bechtol, Foard; Ian Smith, Bunker Hill
132 pounds: Brock Carey, Foard; Ross Watts, Hibriten
138 pounds: Caleb Johnson White, East Burke; Jamie Richard, Foard
145 pounds: Rakeem Smith, West Caldwell; Ryan Heavner, Foard
152 pounds: Dylan Patton, Patton; Landen Slager, Foard
160 pounds: Brayden Guess, Bunker Hill; Evan Steiger, Foard
170 pounds: Zane Birtchet, Foard; Chandler Wyke, Hibriten
182 pounds: Landon Foor, Foard; Kaleb Span, Patton
195 pounds: Colby Mace, Foard; A.Z. Moore, Hibriten
220 pounds: Mo McAfee, Foard; Zay Barnes, Hibriten
285 pounds: Dylan Smith, Foard; Luke Rector, Draughn
At-large selections: Alex Betancourt, Bunker Hill; Dawson Cody, Foard; Carter Hinton, Hibriten; Josiah Honor, Hibriten
Honorable mentions: Donta Davis, Bunker Hill; Zeke Pierce, East Burke; Conner Weaver, Foard; Daniel Baker, Hibriten; Sawyer James, Patton; Ria Wright, West Caldwell; Caleb Alford, West Iredell
Wrestler of the Year: Landon Foor, Foard
Coach of the Year: Mike Carey, Foard
Team Champion: Foard
GIRLS TENNISCaren Nava-Lara, Bunker Hill
Haley Lowman, Draughn
Katie Cozort, Draughn
Daisy Jantes, East Burke
Alexis Wolgemuth, Foard
Claire Boger, Foard
Adia Livert, Foard
Anna Schmidt, Foard
Casey Vaught, Hibriten
Keira Andrews, Hibriten
Charlotte Gardner, Hibriten
Kennedi Harper, Hibriten
Kadira McClure, Patton
Nikita McClure, Patton
Brooklyn Gibson, West Iredell
Kayleigh Escobar, West Caldwell
Honorable mentions: Evelyn Sanchez-Rojas, Bunker Hill; Katelyn Kincaid, Draughn; Taylor Bostain, East Burke; Maria Cody, Foard; Natalie Jones, Hibriten; Natalie Franklin, Patton
Player of the Year: Alexis Wolgemuth, Foard
Coach of the Year: Lynn Bruton, Hibriten
Team Champion: Hibriten
All-NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE TRACK AND FIELDGirls
Alondra Hernandez, Bunker Hill
Olivia Ellis, Bunker Hill
DaLesha Linebarger, Bunker Hill
Ambria Blalock, Draughn
Bella Williams, Draughn
Piper Strong, East Burke
Haylie Evans, East Burke
Janie Ennis, East Burke
Meah Walsh, East Burke
Hannah Parker, East Burke
Taylor Bostain, East Burke
Brooklyn Bess, Foard
Karina Coulter, Foard
Sofia Ghareed, Foard
Emma Poarch, Hibriten
Jada Brown, Hibriten
Jo Schlageter, Hibriten
Abby Kidder, Hibriten
Cady Ferguson, Hibriten
Emily Hussong, Hibriten
Haley Crowe, Hibriten
Jordan Schlageter, Hibriten
Carley Watson, Hibriten
Madison Clay, Patton
Lariyah Clark, West Iredell
Alaya Gillespie, West Iredell
Sprinter of the Year: Alaya Gillespie, West Iredell
Distance Runner of the Year: Karina Coulter, Foard
Field Athlete of the Year: Lariyah Clark, West Iredell
Coach of the Year: Cameron Capps, Hibriten
Team Champion: Hibriten
Boys
Chadz Stevenson, Bunker Hill
Kaliq Ramseur, Bunker Hill
Devin Bryce, Bunker Hill
Elijah Boston, Bunker Hill
Ayden Thompson, Bunker Hill
Reed Farrar, Draughn
Kenneth Byrd, East Burke
Luke Elliot, East Burke
Noah Rooks, East Burke
Kevin Cervantes, Foard
Youssef Katy, Foard
Ben Trimm, Foard
Kobus Wilkinson, Foard
Will Elkins, Foard
Nathan Hughes, Foard
Christopher Kauffman, Foard
Jamie Richard, Foard
Cedric Shuford, Hibriten
Zion Norwood, Hibriten
Marcus Jones, Hibriten
Quaidy Tugman, Hibriten
Jacob Taylor, Hibriten
DJ Moore, Hibriten
Connor Rudisill, Patton
Vance Jones, Patton
Caden Clontz, Patton
Charlie Bennett, Patton
Austin McGuire, Patton
Antaveon Steele, West Caldwell
Sprinter of the Year: Chadz Stevenson, Bunker Hill
Distance Runner of the Year: Ben Trimm, Foard
Field Athlete of the Year: KJ Byrd, East Burke
Coach of the Year: Robert Ogle, Foard