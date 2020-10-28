Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference reveals 9 more schedules

• Thursday, June 10: West Iredell at East Burke, Patton at Draughn, Hibriten at West Caldwell, Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard

GIRLS TENNIS

• Tuesday, May 11: Patton at East Burke, Bunker Hill at Draughn, Hibriten at Fred T. Foard, West Iredell at West Caldwell

• Thursday, May 13: Bunker Hill at Hibriten, Patton at Fred T. Foard, West Iredell at Draughn, East Burke at West Caldwell

• Tuesday, May 18: East Burke at West Iredell, Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill, Draughn at Patton, West Caldwell at Hibriten

• Thursday, May 20: East Burke at Bunker Hill, West Iredell at Patton, Draughn at Hibriten, West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard

• Tuesday, May 25: Hibriten at East Burke, Bunker Hill at West Iredell, Fred T. Foard at Draughn, Patton at West Caldwell

• Thursday, May 27: Fred T. Foard at East Burke, Bunker Hill at Patton, Hibriten at West Iredell, Draughn at West Caldwell

• Tuesday, June 1: East Burke at Draughn, Patton at Hibriten, West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, West Caldwell at Bunker Hill

• Tuesday and Wednesday, June 8-9: Conference tournament

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.