Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference reveals 9 more schedules

Last month, local conferences began announcing their athletic schedules for the 2020-21 school year. The Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference was among the leagues to release schedules, and it has continued to send out schedules to media members in the weeks that have followed.
The Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference’s schedules for volleyball, cross country and swimming were printed in the Sept. 23 edition of the Hickory Daily Record. Now, here are nine additional regular-season schedules, listed in order of start date:
BASKETBALL
• Wednesday, Jan. 6: East Burke at Bunker Hill, West Iredell at Patton, Hibriten at Draughn, West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard
• Friday, Jan. 8: East Burke at Hibriten, Draughn at Fred T. Foard, Patton at West Caldwell, West Iredell at Bunker Hill
• Tuesday, Jan. 12: Fred T. Foard at East Burke, Bunker Hill at Patton, Hibriten at West Iredell, West Caldwell at Draughn
• Thursday, Jan. 14: East Burke at Draughn, Patton at Hibriten, West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, Bunker Hill at West Caldwell
• Tuesday, Jan. 19: Fred T. Foard at Hibriten, West Iredell at West Caldwell, Draughn at Bunker Hill, Patton at East Burke
• Thursday, Jan. 21: Hibriten at Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard at Patton, Draughn at West Iredell, West Caldwell at East Burke
• Tuesday, Jan. 26: East Burke at West Iredell, Patton at Draughn, West Caldwell at Hibriten, Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard
• Thursday, Jan. 28: Bunker Hill at East Burke, Patton at West Iredell, Draughn at Hibriten, Fred T. Foard at West Caldwell
• Tuesday, Feb. 2: Hibriten at East Burke, Fred T. Foard at Draughn, West Caldwell at Patton, Bunker Hill at West Iredell
• Thursday, Feb. 4: East Burke at Fred T. Foard, Patton at Bunker Hill, West Iredell at Hibriten, Draughn at West Caldwell
• Tuesday, Feb. 9: Draughn at East Burke, Hibriten at Patton, Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, West Caldwell at Bunker Hill
• Thursday, Feb. 11: Hibriten at Fred T. Foard, West Caldwell at West Iredell, Bunker Hill at Draughn, East Burke at Patton
• Tuesday, Feb. 16: Bunker Hill at Hibriten, Patton at Fred T. Foard, West Iredell at Draughn, East Burke at West Caldwell
• Thursday, Feb. 18: West Iredell at East Burke, Draughn at Patton, Hibriten at West Caldwell, Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill
BOYS SOCCER
• Monday, Jan. 25: Hibriten at East Burke, Bunker Hill at West Iredell, Fred T. Foard at Draughn, Patton at West Caldwell
• Wednesday, Jan. 27: Fred T. Foard at East Burke, Bunker Hill at Patton, Hibriten at West Iredell, Draughn at West Caldwell
• Monday, Feb. 1: East Burke at Draughn, Patton at Hibriten, West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, West Caldwell at Bunker Hill
• Wednesday, Feb. 3: Bunker Hill at Hibriten, Patton at Fred T. Foard, West Iredell at Draughn, East Burke at West Caldwell
• Monday, Feb. 8: East Burke at West Iredell, Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill, Draughn at Patton, West Caldwell at Hibriten
• Wednesday, Feb. 10: Patton at East Burke, Bunker Hill at Draughn, Hibriten at Fred T. Foard, West Iredell at West Caldwell
• Monday, Feb. 15: Bunker Hill at East Burke, Patton at West Iredell, Hibriten at Draughn, Fred T. Foard at West Caldwell
• Wednesday, Feb. 17: East Burke at Hibriten, West Iredell at Bunker Hill, Draughn at Fred T. Foard, West Caldwell at Patton
• Monday, Feb. 22: East Burke at Fred T. Foard, Patton at Bunker Hill, West Iredell at Hibriten, West Caldwell at Draughn
• Wednesday, Feb. 24: Draughn at East Burke, Hibriten at Patton, Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, Bunker Hill at West Caldwell
• Monday, March 1: Hibriten at Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard at Patton, Draughn at West Iredell, West Caldwell at East Burke
• Wednesday, March 3: West Iredell at East Burke, Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard, Patton at Draughn, Hibriten at West Caldwell
• Monday, March 8: East Burke at Patton, Draughn at Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard at Hibriten, West Caldwell at West Iredell
• Wednesday, March 10: East Burke at Bunker Hill, West Iredell at Patton, Draughn at Hibriten, West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard
JV FOOTBALL
• Thursday, Feb. 25: Hibriten at Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard at Patton, Draughn at West Iredell, East Burke at West Caldwell
• Thursday, March 4: West Iredell at East Burke, Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard, Patton at Draughn, Hibriten at West Caldwell
• Thursday, March 11: East Burke at Patton, Draughn at Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard at Hibriten, West Caldwell at West Iredell
• Thursday, March 18: Bunker Hill at East Burke, Patton at West Iredell, Hibriten at Draughn, Fred T. Foard at West Caldwell
• Thursday, March 25: East Burke at Hibriten, West Iredell at Bunker Hill, West Caldwell at Patton, Draughn at Fred T. Foard
• Wednesday, March 31: Fred T. Foard at East Burke, Bunker Hill at Patton, Hibriten at West Iredell, Draughn at West Caldwell
• Thursday, April 8: East Burke at Draughn, Patton at Hibriten, West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, West Caldwell at Bunker Hill
VARSITY FOOTBALL
• Friday, Feb. 26: Bunker Hill at Hibriten, Patton at Fred T. Foard, West Iredell at Draughn, West Caldwell at East Burke
• Friday, March 5: East Burke at West Iredell, Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill, Draughn at Patton, West Caldwell at Hibriten
• Friday, March 12: Patton at East Burke, Bunker Hill at Draughn, Hibriten at Fred T. Foard, West Iredell at West Caldwell
• Friday, March 19: East Burke at Bunker Hill, West Iredell at Patton, Draughn at Hibriten, West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard
• Friday, March 26: Hibriten at East Burke, Bunker Hill at West Iredell, Patton at West Caldwell, Fred T. Foard at Draughn
• Thursday, April 1: East Burke at Fred T. Foard, Patton at Bunker Hill, West Iredell at Hibriten, West Caldwell at Draughn
• Friday, April 9: Draughn at East Burke, Hibriten at Patton, Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, Bunker Hill at West Caldwell
SOFTBALL
• Tuesday, March 16: East Burke at Draughn, Patton at Hibriten, West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, West Caldwell at Bunker Hill
• Thursday, March 18: East Burke at Bunker Hill, West Iredell at Patton, Draughn at Hibriten, West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard
• Tuesday, March 23: West Iredell at East Burke, Draughn at Patton, Hibriten at West Caldwell, Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill
• Thursday, March 25: Hibriten at East Burke, Fred T. Foard at Draughn, Patton at West Caldwell, Bunker Hill at West Iredell
• Tuesday, March 30: Fred T. Foard at Hibriten, West Caldwell at West Iredell, Draughn at Bunker Hill, East Burke at Patton
• Thursday, April 1: Fred T. Foard at East Burke, Bunker Hill at Patton, Hibriten at West Iredell, Draughn at West Caldwell
• Tuesday, April 6: Hibriten at Bunker Hill, Patton at Fred T. Foard, West Iredell at Draughn, West Caldwell at East Burke
• Thursday, April 8: Draughn at East Burke, Hibriten at Patton, Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, Bunker Hill at West Caldwell
• Tuesday, April 13: Bunker Hill at East Burke, Patton at West Iredell, Hibriten at Draughn, Fred T. Foard at West Caldwell
• Thursday, April 15: East Burke at West Iredell, Patton at Draughn, West Caldwell at Hibriten, Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard
• Tuesday, April 20: East Burke at Hibriten, Draughn at Fred T. Foard, West Caldwell at Patton, West Iredell at Bunker Hill
• Thursday, April 22: Hibriten at Fred T. Foard, West Iredell at West Caldwell, Bunker Hill at Draughn, Patton at East Burke
• Tuesday, April 27: Bunker Hill at Hibriten, Fred T. Foard at Patton, Draughn at West Iredell, East Burke at West Caldwell
• Thursday, April 29: East Burke at Fred T. Foard, Patton at Bunker Hill, West Iredell at Hibriten, West Caldwell at Draughn
GIRLS SOCCER
• Tuesday, March 16: East Burke at Draughn, Patton at Hibriten, West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, West Caldwell at Bunker Hill
• Thursday, March 18: East Burke at Bunker Hill, West Iredell at Patton, Draughn at Hibriten, West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard
• Tuesday, March 23: West Iredell at East Burke, Draughn at Patton, Hibriten at West Caldwell, Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill
• Thursday, March 25: Hibriten at East Burke, Fred T. Foard at Draughn, Patton at West Caldwell, Bunker Hill at West Iredell
• Tuesday, March 30: Fred T. Foard at Hibriten, West Caldwell at West Iredell, Draughn at Bunker Hill, East Burke at Patton
• Thursday, April 1: Fred T. Foard at East Burke, Bunker Hill at Patton, Hibriten at West Iredell, Draughn at West Caldwell
• Tuesday, April 6: Hibriten at Bunker Hill, Patton at Fred T. Foard, West Iredell at Draughn, West Caldwell at East Burke
• Thursday, April 8: Draughn at East Burke, Hibriten at Patton, Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, Bunker Hill at West Caldwell
• Tuesday, April 13: Bunker Hill at East Burke, Patton at West Iredell, Hibriten at Draughn, Fred T. Foard at West Caldwell
• Thursday, April 15: East Burke at West Iredell, Patton at Draughn, West Caldwell at Hibriten, Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard
• Tuesday, April 20: East Burke at Hibriten, Draughn at Fred T. Foard, West Caldwell at Patton, West Iredell at Bunker Hill
• Thursday, April 22: Hibriten at Fred T. Foard, West Iredell at West Caldwell, Bunker Hill at Draughn, Patton at East Burke
• Tuesday, April 27: Bunker Hill at Hibriten, Fred T. Foard at Patton, Draughn at West Iredell, East Burke at West Caldwell
• Thursday, April 29: East Burke at Fred T. Foard, Patton at Bunker Hill, West Iredell at Hibriten, West Caldwell at Draughn
BOYS TENNIS
• Tuesday, March 30: Fred T. Foard at Hibriten, West Caldwell at West Iredell, Draughn at Bunker Hill, East Burke at Patton
• Thursday, April 1: Bunker Hill at Patton, Hibriten at West Iredell, Draughn at West Caldwell, Fred T. Foard at East Burke
• Tuesday, April 6: Hibriten at Bunker Hill, Patton at Fred T. Foard, West Iredell at Draughn, West Caldwell at East Burke
• Thursday, April 8: Draughn at East Burke, Hibriten at Patton, Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, Bunker Hill at West Caldwell
• Tuesday, April 13: Bunker Hill at East Burke, Patton at West Iredell, Hibriten at Draughn, Fred T. Foard at West Caldwell
• Thursday, April 15: East Burke at West Iredell, Patton at Draughn, West Caldwell at Hibriten, Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard
• Tuesday, April 20: East Burke at Hibriten, Draughn at Fred T. Foard, West Caldwell at Patton, West Iredell at Bunker Hill
• Tuesday and Wednesday, April 27-28: Conference tournament
BASEBALL
• Tuesday, April 27: Bunker Hill at East Burke, Patton at West Iredell, Hibriten at Draughn, Fred T. Foard at West Caldwell
• Thursday, April 29: East Burke at Bunker Hill, West Iredell at Patton, Draughn at Hibriten, West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard
• Tuesday, May 4: East Burke at Hibriten, Draughn at Fred T. Foard, West Caldwell at Patton, West Iredell at Bunker Hill
• Thursday, May 6: Hibriten at East Burke, Fred T. Foard at Draughn, Patton at West Caldwell, Bunker Hill at West Iredell
• Tuesday, May 11: East Burke at Fred T. Foard, Patton at Bunker Hill, West Iredell at Hibriten, West Caldwell at Draughn
• Thursday, May 13: Fred T. Foard at East Burke, Bunker Hill at Patton, Hibriten at West Iredell, Draughn at West Caldwell
• Tuesday, May 18: Draughn at East Burke, Hibriten at Patton, Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, Bunker Hill at West Caldwell
• Thursday, May 20: East Burke at Draughn, Patton at Hibriten, West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, West Caldwell at Bunker Hill
• Tuesday, May 25: Hibriten at Fred T. Foard, West Iredell at West Caldwell, Bunker Hill at Draughn, Patton at East Burke
• Thursday, May 27: Fred T. Foard at Hibriten, West Caldwell at West Iredell, Draughn at Bunker Hill, East Burke at Patton
• Tuesday, June 1: Bunker Hill at Hibriten, Patton at Fred T. Foard, West Iredell at Draughn, East Burke at West Caldwell
• Thursday, June 3: Hibriten at Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard at Patton, Draughn at West Iredell, West Caldwell at East Burke
• Tuesday, June 8: East Burke at West Iredell, Draughn at Patton, West Caldwell at Hibriten, Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill
• Thursday, June 10: West Iredell at East Burke, Patton at Draughn, Hibriten at West Caldwell, Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard
GIRLS TENNIS
• Tuesday, May 11: Patton at East Burke, Bunker Hill at Draughn, Hibriten at Fred T. Foard, West Iredell at West Caldwell
• Thursday, May 13: Bunker Hill at Hibriten, Patton at Fred T. Foard, West Iredell at Draughn, East Burke at West Caldwell
• Tuesday, May 18: East Burke at West Iredell, Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill, Draughn at Patton, West Caldwell at Hibriten
• Thursday, May 20: East Burke at Bunker Hill, West Iredell at Patton, Draughn at Hibriten, West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard
• Tuesday, May 25: Hibriten at East Burke, Bunker Hill at West Iredell, Fred T. Foard at Draughn, Patton at West Caldwell
• Thursday, May 27: Fred T. Foard at East Burke, Bunker Hill at Patton, Hibriten at West Iredell, Draughn at West Caldwell
• Tuesday, June 1: East Burke at Draughn, Patton at Hibriten, West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, West Caldwell at Bunker Hill
• Tuesday and Wednesday, June 8-9: Conference tournament
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
