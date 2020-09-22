Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference releases first 3 schedules

After the South Fork 2A Conference announced several athletic schedules for the 2020-21 school year last week, another local conference released three of its upcoming schedules on Tuesday morning. The Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference sent out schedules for volleyball, cross country and swimming, which will be the first three sports to begin play.
Volleyball and cross country start in November and end in January, while swimming commences in December and finishes in February. The Northwestern Foothill 2A Conference is made up of eight teams, including Fred T. Foard, Bunker Hill, Hibriten, West Caldwell, Patton, Draughn, East Burke and West Iredell.
Here’s a rundown of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference’s regular-season schedules for volleyball, cross country and swimming:
VOLLEYBALL (no conference tournament will be held)
• Tuesday, Nov. 17: Hibriten at Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard at Patton, Draughn at West Iredell, West Caldwell at East Burke
• Thursday, Nov. 19: West Iredell at East Burke, Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard, Patton at Draughn, Hibriten at West Caldwell
• Monday, Nov. 23: East Burke at Patton, Draughn at Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard at Hibriten, West Caldwell at West Iredell
• Tuesday, Nov. 24: East Burke at Bunker Hill, West Iredell at Patton, Draughn at Hibriten, West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard
• Tuesday, Dec. 1: Hibriten at East Burke, Bunker Hill at West Iredell, Fred T. Foard at Draughn, Patton at West Caldwell
• Thursday, Dec. 3: Fred T. Foard at East Burke, Bunker Hill at Patton, Hibriten at West Iredell, Draughn at West Caldwell
• Tuesday, Dec. 8: East Burke at Draughn, Patton at Hibriten, West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, West Caldwell at Bunker Hill
• Thursday, Dec. 10: Bunker Hill at Hibriten, Patton at Fred T. Foard, West Iredell at Draughn, East Burke at West Caldwell
• Tuesday, Dec. 15, or Friday, Dec. 18: East Burke at West Iredell, Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill, Draughn at Patton, West Caldwell at Hibriten
• Thursday, Dec. 17: Patton at East Burke, Bunker Hill at Draughn, Hibriten at Fred T. Foard, West Iredell at West Caldwell
• Monday, Dec. 21: Bunker Hill at East Burke, Patton at West Iredell, Hibriten at Draughn, Fred T. Foard at West Caldwell
• Tuesday, Dec. 22: East Burke at Hibriten, West Iredell at Bunker Hill, Draughn at Fred T. Foard, West Caldwell at Patton
• Wednesday, Dec. 30: East Burke at Fred T. Foard, Patton at Bunker Hill, West Iredell at Hibriten, West Caldwell at Draughn
• Monday, Jan. 4: Draughn at East Burke, Hibriten at Patton, Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, Bunker Hill at West Caldwell
CROSS COUNTRY (conference championship meet Saturday, Dec. 19, at Bunker Hill)
• Tuesday, Nov. 17 (rain date is Thursday, Nov. 19): East Burke, Draughn, Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill; Patton, West Iredell, West Caldwell at Hibriten
• Monday, Nov. 23 (rain date is Tuesday, Nov. 24): East Burke, Draughn, West Caldwell at Patton; Bunker Hill, Hibriten, Fred T. Foard at West Iredell
• Tuesday, Dec. 1 (rain date is Thursday, Dec. 3): Bunker Hill, Draughn, Patton at Hibriten; East Burke, West Caldwell, West Iredell at Fred T. Foard
• Tuesday, Dec. 8 (rain date is Thursday, Dec. 10): East Burke, Hibriten, Draughn at West Iredell; Fred T. Foard, Patton, West Caldwell at Bunker Hill
SWIMMING (conference championship meet Friday, Jan. 29, at Lenoir Aquatic Center)
• Tuesday, Dec. 8: East Burke at Fred T. Foard – Hickory Foundation YMCA
• Wednesday, Dec. 9: Hibriten at Patton – Morganton Aquatic Center
• Friday, Dec. 11: West Caldwell, West Iredell at Draughn – Valdese Aquatic Center
• Thursday, Dec. 17: Fred T. Foard, West Caldwell at Hibriten – Lenoir Aquatic Center
• Thursday, Dec. 17, or Friday, Dec. 18: West Iredell at Patton – Morganton Aquatic Center
• Friday, Dec. 18: Draughn at East Burke – Valdese Aquatic Center
• Wednesday, Jan. 6: East Burke at Patton – Morganton Aquatic Center
• Wednesday, Jan. 6: West Caldwell, West Iredell at Hibriten – Lenoir Aquatic Center
• Thursday, Jan. 7: TBA meet hosted by Fred T. Foard at Hickory Foundation YMCA
• Friday, Jan. 8: Hibriten at Draughn – Valdese Aquatic Center
• Thursday, Jan. 14: Patton at Fred T. Foard – Hickory Foundation YMCA
• Friday, Jan. 15: West Caldwell, West Iredell at East Burke – Valdese Aquatic Center
• Wednesday, Jan. 20: Draughn at Patton – Morganton Aquatic Center
• Wednesday, Jan. 20: East Burke, Fred T. Foard at Hibriten – Lenoir Aquatic Center
• Friday, Jan. 22: TBA meet hosted by Draughn at Valdese Aquatic Center
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
