Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference releases first 3 schedules

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After the South Fork 2A Conference announced several athletic schedules for the 2020-21 school year last week, another local conference released three of its upcoming schedules on Tuesday morning. The Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference sent out schedules for volleyball, cross country and swimming, which will be the first three sports to begin play.

Volleyball and cross country start in November and end in January, while swimming commences in December and finishes in February. The Northwestern Foothill 2A Conference is made up of eight teams, including Fred T. Foard, Bunker Hill, Hibriten, West Caldwell, Patton, Draughn, East Burke and West Iredell.

Here’s a rundown of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference’s regular-season schedules for volleyball, cross country and swimming:

VOLLEYBALL (no conference tournament will be held)

• Tuesday, Nov. 17: Hibriten at Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard at Patton, Draughn at West Iredell, West Caldwell at East Burke

• Thursday, Nov. 19: West Iredell at East Burke, Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard, Patton at Draughn, Hibriten at West Caldwell

• Monday, Nov. 23: East Burke at Patton, Draughn at Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard at Hibriten, West Caldwell at West Iredell