Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference announces final schedules

Following the announcement of its 2020-21 athletic schedules for volleyball, cross country and swimming in the Sept. 23 edition of the Hickory Daily Record, the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference schedules for basketball, boys soccer, JV football, varsity football, softball, girls soccer, boys tennis, baseball and girls tennis were revealed in Thursday’s HDR.
On Friday, the final four regular-season schedules involving the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference’s eight teams — Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard, Hibriten, West Caldwell, Draughn, East Burke, Patton and West Iredell — were released. Here’s a look at those schedules, listed in order of start date:
GIRLS GOLF
• Monday, March 15: Hosted by Fred T. Foard at Catawba County Club in Hickory
• Wednesday, March 17: Hosted by Draughn at Silver Creek Golf Club in Morganton
• Monday, March 22: Hosted by West Iredell at River Oaks Golf Club in Statesville
• Wednesday, March 24: Hosted by East Burke at Hampton Heights Golf Club in Hickory
• Monday, March 29: Hosted by Patton at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton
• Wednesday, March 31: Hosted by Hibriten at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir
BOYS GOLF
• Monday, April 5: Hosted by East Burke at Hampton Heights Golf Club in Hickory
• Monday, April 12: Hosted by West Caldwell at Lenoir Golf Club
• Wednesday, April 14: Hosted by Draughn at Silver Creek Golf Club in Morganton
• Monday, April 19: Hosted by Fred T. Foard at Catawba Country Club in Hickory
• Wednesday, April 21: Hosted by West Iredell and Bunker Hill at River Oaks Golf Club in Statesville
• Monday, April 26: Hosted by Patton at Mimosa Country Club in Morganton
• Wednesday, April 28: Hosted by Hibriten at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir
TRACK AND FIELD
• Wednesday, April 28: East Burke, Draughn, Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill; Patton, West Iredell, West Caldwell at Hibriten
• Wednesday, May 5: Patton, Draughn, West Caldwell at East Burke; Bunker Hill, Hibriten, Fred T. Foard at West Iredell
• Wednesday, May 12: Bunker Hill, Draughn, Patton at Hibriten; East Burke, West Caldwell, West Iredell at Fred T. Foard
• Wednesday, May 19: East Burke, Hibriten, Draughn at West Iredell; Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard Patton at West Caldwell
• Wednesday, May 26: Hibriten, Draughn, Fred T. Foard at West Caldwell; East Burke, Patton, West Iredell at Bunker Hill
• Conference championship meet at Bunker Hill (date to be determined)
WRESTLING
• Tuesday, May 11: Bunker Hill, East Burke at West Iredell; West Caldwell, Draughn at Fred T. Foard; Patton at Hibriten
• Friday, May 14: West Caldwell, Hibriten at West Iredell; East Burke, Draughn at Patton
• Tuesday, May 18: Fred T. Foard, West Iredell at Patton; Bunker Hill, Hibriten at Draughn
• Friday, May 21: East Burke at West Caldwell; Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard; West Iredell at Draughn
• Tuesday, June 1: Patton, West Caldwell at Bunker Hill; Fred T. Foard, Hibriten at East Burke
• Thursday, June 3: Conference tournament at Patton
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
