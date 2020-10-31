Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference announces final schedules

Following the announcement of its 2020-21 athletic schedules for volleyball, cross country and swimming in the Sept. 23 edition of the Hickory Daily Record, the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference schedules for basketball, boys soccer, JV football, varsity football, softball, girls soccer, boys tennis, baseball and girls tennis were revealed in Thursday’s HDR.

On Friday, the final four regular-season schedules involving the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference’s eight teams — Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard, Hibriten, West Caldwell, Draughn, East Burke, Patton and West Iredell — were released. Here’s a look at those schedules, listed in order of start date:

GIRLS GOLF

• Monday, March 15: Hosted by Fred T. Foard at Catawba County Club in Hickory

• Wednesday, March 17: Hosted by Draughn at Silver Creek Golf Club in Morganton

• Monday, March 22: Hosted by West Iredell at River Oaks Golf Club in Statesville

• Wednesday, March 24: Hosted by East Burke at Hampton Heights Golf Club in Hickory

• Monday, March 29: Hosted by Patton at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton