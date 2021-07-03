Northwestern 3A/4A releases all-conference wrestling, girls tennis, track selections

The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference recently announced its all-conference lists for wrestling, girls tennis and track and field for the 2020-21 school year. In wrestling, St. Stephens’ Andre Britt and Billy Baker were named upper weight wrestler of the year and coach of the year, respectively, while McDowell’s Tobias Finn earned lower weight wrestler of the year recognition.

The player of the year in girls tennis was Watauga’s Jillian Russert, while Freedom’s Amber Reddick collected coach of the year honors. Additionally, the top individual award winners in track and field were as follows: Hickory’s Madeline Mosteller (girls runner of the year), South Caldwell’s Heather Deal (girls field event athlete of the year) and Jaxsen Wilkerson (boys track athlete of the year), Alexander Central’s Alysha Early (girls track co-athlete of the year) and Jonathan Winkler (boys coach of the year), McDowell’s Trevor Kettles (boys field event athlete of the year) and Watauga’s Faith Watson (girls track co-athlete of the year), Randy McDonough (girls coach of the year) and Rein Freeman (boys runner of the year).