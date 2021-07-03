Northwestern 3A/4A releases all-conference wrestling, girls tennis, track selections

The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference recently announced its all-conference lists for wrestling, girls tennis and track and field for the 2020-21 school year. In wrestling, St. Stephens’ Andre Britt and Billy Baker were named upper weight wrestler of the year and coach of the year, respectively, while McDowell’s Tobias Finn earned lower weight wrestler of the year recognition.
The player of the year in girls tennis was Watauga’s Jillian Russert, while Freedom’s Amber Reddick collected coach of the year honors. Additionally, the top individual award winners in track and field were as follows: Hickory’s Madeline Mosteller (girls runner of the year), South Caldwell’s Heather Deal (girls field event athlete of the year) and Jaxsen Wilkerson (boys track athlete of the year), Alexander Central’s Alysha Early (girls track co-athlete of the year) and Jonathan Winkler (boys coach of the year), McDowell’s Trevor Kettles (boys field event athlete of the year) and Watauga’s Faith Watson (girls track co-athlete of the year), Randy McDonough (girls coach of the year) and Rein Freeman (boys runner of the year).
Here’s a glance at the all-conference performers for each sport:
ALL-NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE WRESTLING
106 pounds: Brighton Deal, South Caldwell; Morgan Repasky, McDowell
113 pounds: Cesar Chavez Alonzo, St. Stephens; Marissa Hughes, McDowell
120 pounds: Jonah McBurney, South Caldwell; Chance Williams, St. Stephens; Luke Roberts, McDowell
126 pounds: Evan Trossi, St. Stephens; Josh Punch, McDowell
132 pounds: Tobias Finn, McDowell; Brady Connell, St. Stephens
138 pounds: Kymani Evans, St. Stephens; Sylas Scruggs, South Caldwell
145 pounds: Calvin Stevenson, McDowell; Will Moore, St. Stephens
152 pounds: Elijah Peal, Alexander Central; Kalvin Khang, Freedom; Beck Nestor, St. Stephens
160 pounds: Jayden Jackson, St. Stephens; Luke Cuthbert, Watauga
170 pounds: Preston Dennison, McDowell; Jacob Schwartz, St. Stephens; Dorian Whitworth, St. Stephens
182 pounds: Andre Britt, St. Stephens; Bruin Lytle, McDowell; Noah Medders, Alexander Central
195 pounds: Jesse Barrier, McDowell; Logan Shoemaker, Alexander Central
220 pounds: Collin Campbell, McDowell; Fredy Vicente Perez, Freedom
285 pounds: Evan Vue, St. Stephens; Furquan Maynard, Alexander Central
Lower Weight Wrestler of the Year: Tobias Finn, McDowell
Upper Weight Wrestler of the Year: Andre Britt, St. Stephens
Coach of the Year: Billy Baker, St. Stephens
Team Champion: St. Stephens
ALL-NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE GIRLS TENNIS
Mackenzie Harper, Alexander Central
Caroline Wills, Alexander Central
Hannah Maltba, Alexander Central
Lee Kania, Freedom
Nicole Kozischek, Hickory
Ellie Holtzman, Hickory
Madi Smith, McDowell
Paige Shaw, McDowell
Zarina Villacorte, South Caldwell
Aislinn Chapman, South Caldwell
Klaire Starr, St. Stephens
Sophia Hainor, St. Stephens
Maeayla Kanoy, Watauga
Amira Younce, Watauga
Madison Ogden , Watauga
Jillian Russert, Watauga
Ellany Maiden, Watauga
Player of the Year: Jillian Russert, Watauga
Coach of the Year: Amber Reddick, Freedom
Team Champion: Watauga
ALL-NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE TRACK AND FIELD
Girls
Alysha Early, Alexander Central
Kaley McDaniel, Alexander Central
Hallie Jarrett, Alexander Central
Abigail Dejarnette, Alexander Central
Maya Adams, Alexander Central
Layna West, Alexander Central
Chesney Stikeleather, Alexander Central
Gracie Harrington, Alexander Central
Lee Kania, Freedom
Katie Deacon, Freedom
Madeleine Johnson, Hickory
Sophia Long, Hickory
Madeline Mosteller, Hickory
Jayden Ledbetter, McDowell
Peyton Arrowood, McDowell
Piper West, McDowell
Jamaya Sanders, McDowell
Heather Deal, South Caldwell
Alyssa Plantone, South Caldwell
Savannah Williams, South Caldwell
Anna Leigh Stallings, South Caldwell
Liza Salisbury, South Caldwell
Hilary Ramirez, St. Stephens
Daniela Flores Gutierrez, St. Stephens
Eva Cronin, St. Stephens
Sarah McNeil, St. Stephens
Jordyn Nelson, St. Stephens
Brianna Anderson, Watauga
Sophie Beach, Watauga
Caroline Beach-Verhay, Watauga
Andriana Rink, Watauga
Olivia Burroughs, Watauga
Faith Watson, Watauga
Ella Nelson, Watauga
Rachel Cathey, Watauga
Kendall Reece, Watauga
Gwendolyn Anderson, Watauga
Sullivan McAulay, Watauga
Shealyn Sheaf, Watauga
Abby Keller, Watauga
Ava Williamson, Watauga
Raelin Nolan, Watauga
Jasmine Towie, Watauga
Runner of the Year: Madeline Mosteller, Hickory
Field Event Athlete of the Year: South Caldwell
Track Co-Athletes of the Year: Alyssa Early, Alexander Central; Faith Watson, Watauga
Coach of the Year: Randy McDonough, Watauga
Team Champion: Watauga
Boys
Russell Frasier, Alexander Central
Deyante Calhoun, Alexander Central
Kellun Triplett, Alexander Central
Evan Presnell, Alexander Cnetral
Andrew Parker, Alexander Central
Andrew Bumgarner, Alexander Central
Daniel Morgan, Alexander Central
Kellen Hartman, Alexander Central
Kobe Burns-Caesar, Alexander Central
Daniel Cruz, Alexander Central
Luke Kiziah, Alexander Central
Dominick Miller, Alexander Central
Benjamin Icard, Alexander Central
Phelan Holloway, Alexander Central
Drew Costello, Freedom
Sam Lingerfelt, Freedom
Austin Hunt, Freedom
Tai Lowdermilk, Freedom
Trevor Kettles, McDowell
Riley Moore, McDowell
Cal Stevenson, McDowell
Seth Baird, McDowell
Juan Santes, McDowell
Carson Ward, McDowell
Alejandro Aguilar, South Caldwell
Sam Velasquez, South Caldwell
Ethan Littell, South Caldwell
Anthony Baverso, South Caldwell
Jaxsen Wilkerson, South Caldwell
Michael Watkins, St. Stephens
Ethan Cannon, Watauga
Luke Ramsdell, Watauga
Asa Markus, Watauga
David Mims, Watauga
Davis Hunt, Watauga
Rein Freeman, Watauga
Mark Mellon, Watauga
Eli Lyons, Watauga
Runner of the Year: Rein Freeman, Watauga
Field Event Athlete of the Year: Trevor Kettles, McDowell
Track Athletes of the Year: Jaxsen Wilkerson, South Caldwell
Coach of the Year: Jonathan Winkler, Alexander Central
Team Champion: Alexander Central