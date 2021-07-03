 Skip to main content
Northwestern 3A/4A releases all-conference wrestling, girls tennis, track selections
Andre Britt

St. Stephens’ Andre Britt, right, is the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s upper weight wrestler of the year.

 Jackson Shoe/Record File Photo

The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference recently announced its all-conference lists for wrestling, girls tennis and track and field for the 2020-21 school year. In wrestling, St. Stephens’ Andre Britt and Billy Baker were named upper weight wrestler of the year and coach of the year, respectively, while McDowell’s Tobias Finn earned lower weight wrestler of the year recognition.

The player of the year in girls tennis was Watauga’s Jillian Russert, while Freedom’s Amber Reddick collected coach of the year honors. Additionally, the top individual award winners in track and field were as follows: Hickory’s Madeline Mosteller (girls runner of the year), South Caldwell’s Heather Deal (girls field event athlete of the year) and Jaxsen Wilkerson (boys track athlete of the year), Alexander Central’s Alysha Early (girls track co-athlete of the year) and Jonathan Winkler (boys coach of the year), McDowell’s Trevor Kettles (boys field event athlete of the year) and Watauga’s Faith Watson (girls track co-athlete of the year), Randy McDonough (girls coach of the year) and Rein Freeman (boys runner of the year).

Here’s a glance at the all-conference performers for each sport:

ALL-NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE WRESTLING

106 pounds: Brighton Deal, South Caldwell; Morgan Repasky, McDowell

113 pounds: Cesar Chavez Alonzo, St. Stephens; Marissa Hughes, McDowell

120 pounds: Jonah McBurney, South Caldwell; Chance Williams, St. Stephens; Luke Roberts, McDowell

126 pounds: Evan Trossi, St. Stephens; Josh Punch, McDowell

132 pounds: Tobias Finn, McDowell; Brady Connell, St. Stephens

138 pounds: Kymani Evans, St. Stephens; Sylas Scruggs, South Caldwell

145 pounds: Calvin Stevenson, McDowell; Will Moore, St. Stephens

152 pounds: Elijah Peal, Alexander Central; Kalvin Khang, Freedom; Beck Nestor, St. Stephens

160 pounds: Jayden Jackson, St. Stephens; Luke Cuthbert, Watauga

170 pounds: Preston Dennison, McDowell; Jacob Schwartz, St. Stephens; Dorian Whitworth, St. Stephens

182 pounds: Andre Britt, St. Stephens; Bruin Lytle, McDowell; Noah Medders, Alexander Central

195 pounds: Jesse Barrier, McDowell; Logan Shoemaker, Alexander Central

220 pounds: Collin Campbell, McDowell; Fredy Vicente Perez, Freedom

285 pounds: Evan Vue, St. Stephens; Furquan Maynard, Alexander Central

Lower Weight Wrestler of the Year: Tobias Finn, McDowell

Upper Weight Wrestler of the Year: Andre Britt, St. Stephens

Coach of the Year: Billy Baker, St. Stephens

Team Champion: St. Stephens

ALL-NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE GIRLS TENNIS

Mackenzie Harper, Alexander Central

Caroline Wills, Alexander Central

Hannah Maltba, Alexander Central

Lee Kania, Freedom

Nicole Kozischek, Hickory

Ellie Holtzman, Hickory

Madi Smith, McDowell

Paige Shaw, McDowell

Zarina Villacorte, South Caldwell

Aislinn Chapman, South Caldwell

Klaire Starr, St. Stephens

Sophia Hainor, St. Stephens

Maeayla Kanoy, Watauga

Amira Younce, Watauga

Madison Ogden , Watauga

Jillian Russert, Watauga

Ellany Maiden, Watauga

Player of the Year: Jillian Russert, Watauga

Coach of the Year: Amber Reddick, Freedom

Team Champion: Watauga

ALL-NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE TRACK AND FIELD

Girls

Alysha Early, Alexander Central

Kaley McDaniel, Alexander Central

Hallie Jarrett, Alexander Central

Abigail Dejarnette, Alexander Central

Maya Adams, Alexander Central

Layna West, Alexander Central

Chesney Stikeleather, Alexander Central

Gracie Harrington, Alexander Central

Lee Kania, Freedom

Katie Deacon, Freedom

Madeleine Johnson, Hickory

Sophia Long, Hickory

Madeline Mosteller, Hickory

Jayden Ledbetter, McDowell

Peyton Arrowood, McDowell

Piper West, McDowell

Jamaya Sanders, McDowell

Heather Deal, South Caldwell

Alyssa Plantone, South Caldwell

Savannah Williams, South Caldwell

Anna Leigh Stallings, South Caldwell

Liza Salisbury, South Caldwell

Hilary Ramirez, St. Stephens

Daniela Flores Gutierrez, St. Stephens

Eva Cronin, St. Stephens

Sarah McNeil, St. Stephens

Jordyn Nelson, St. Stephens

Brianna Anderson, Watauga

Sophie Beach, Watauga

Caroline Beach-Verhay, Watauga

Andriana Rink, Watauga

Olivia Burroughs, Watauga

Faith Watson, Watauga

Ella Nelson, Watauga

Rachel Cathey, Watauga

Kendall Reece, Watauga

Gwendolyn Anderson, Watauga

Sullivan McAulay, Watauga

Shealyn Sheaf, Watauga

Abby Keller, Watauga

Ava Williamson, Watauga

Raelin Nolan, Watauga

Jasmine Towie, Watauga

Runner of the Year: Madeline Mosteller, Hickory

Field Event Athlete of the Year: South Caldwell

Track Co-Athletes of the Year: Alyssa Early, Alexander Central; Faith Watson, Watauga

Coach of the Year: Randy McDonough, Watauga

Team Champion: Watauga

Boys

Russell Frasier, Alexander Central

Deyante Calhoun, Alexander Central

Kellun Triplett, Alexander Central

Evan Presnell, Alexander Cnetral

Andrew Parker, Alexander Central

Andrew Bumgarner, Alexander Central

Daniel Morgan, Alexander Central

Kellen Hartman, Alexander Central

Kobe Burns-Caesar, Alexander Central

Daniel Cruz, Alexander Central

Luke Kiziah, Alexander Central

Dominick Miller, Alexander Central

Benjamin Icard, Alexander Central

Phelan Holloway, Alexander Central

Drew Costello, Freedom

Sam Lingerfelt, Freedom

Austin Hunt, Freedom

Tai Lowdermilk, Freedom

Trevor Kettles, McDowell

Riley Moore, McDowell

Cal Stevenson, McDowell

Seth Baird, McDowell

Juan Santes, McDowell

Carson Ward, McDowell

Alejandro Aguilar, South Caldwell

Sam Velasquez, South Caldwell

Ethan Littell, South Caldwell

Anthony Baverso, South Caldwell

Jaxsen Wilkerson, South Caldwell

Michael Watkins, St. Stephens

Ethan Cannon, Watauga

Luke Ramsdell, Watauga

Asa Markus, Watauga

David Mims, Watauga

Davis Hunt, Watauga

Rein Freeman, Watauga

Mark Mellon, Watauga

Eli Lyons, Watauga

Runner of the Year: Rein Freeman, Watauga

Field Event Athlete of the Year: Trevor Kettles, McDowell

Track Athletes of the Year: Jaxsen Wilkerson, South Caldwell

Coach of the Year: Jonathan Winkler, Alexander Central

Team Champion: Alexander Central

