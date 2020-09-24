Northwestern 3A/4A Conference reveals 9 schedules

Regular-season schedules for the 2020-21 school year continue to pour in for local high school athletic conferences. After the South Fork 2A Conference announced its volleyball, basketball, boys soccer and football schedules last week and the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference released its schedules for volleyball, cross country and swimming on Tuesday, the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference also revealed its schedules for several sports earlier this week.
Here’s a look at the nine regular-season schedules announced this week by the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, a seven-team league consisting of Hickory, St. Stephens, South Caldwell, Alexander Central, Freedom, McDowell and Watauga:
VOLLEYBALL
• Monday, Nov. 16: Watauga at St. Stephens, McDowell at Alexander Central, Freedom at South Caldwell
• Wednesday, Nov. 18: St. Stephens at Alexander Central, Hickory at South Caldwell, McDowell at Watauga
• Monday, Nov. 23: South Caldwell at St. Stephens, Watauga at Freedom, Alexander Central at Hickory
• Tuesday, Nov. 24: Hickory at St. Stephens, Freedom at McDowell, Alexander Central at South Caldwell
• Monday, Nov. 30: Freedom at St. Stephens, McDowell at Hickory, Watauga at South Caldwell
• Wednesday, Dec. 2: St. Stephens at McDowell, Alexander Central at Watauga, Hickory at Freedom
• Monday, Dec. 7: Freedom at Alexander Central, Watauga at Hickory, McDowell at South Caldwell
• Wednesday, Dec. 9: St. Stephens at Watauga, Alexander Central at McDowell, South Caldwell at Freedom
• Monday, Dec. 14: Alexander Central at St. Stephens, South Caldwell at Hickory, Watauga at McDowell
• Wednesday, Dec. 16: St. Stephens at South Caldwell, Freedom at Watauga, Hickory at Alexander Central
• Monday, Dec. 28: St. Stephens at Hickory, McDowell at Freedom, South Caldwell at Alexander Central
• Wednesday, Dec. 30: St. Stephens at Freedom, Hickory at McDowell, South Caldwell at Watauga
• Monday, Jan. 4: McDowell at St. Stephens, Watauga at Alexander Central, Freedom at Hickory
• Wednesday, Jan. 6: Alexander Central at Freedom, Hickory at Watauga, South Caldwell at McDowell
BASKETBALL
• Tuesday, Jan. 5: Freedom at St. Stephens, Hickory at McDowell, Watauga at South Caldwell
• Friday, Jan. 8: St. Stephens at McDowell, Alexander Central at Watauga, Hickory at Freedom
• Tuesday, Jan. 12: Alexander Central at St. Stephens, South Caldwell at Hickory, McDowell at Watauga
• Friday, Jan. 15: Watauga at St. Stephens, McDowell at Alexander Central, Freedom at South Caldwell
• Tuesday, Jan. 19: Freedom at Alexander Central, Hickory at Watauga, South Caldwell at McDowell
• Friday, Jan. 22: South Caldwell at St. Stephens, Watauga at Freedom, Hickory at Alexander Central
• Tuesday, Jan. 26: St. Stephens at Hickory, McDowell at Freedom, Alexander Central at South Caldwell
• Friday, Jan. 29: St. Stephens at Freedom, McDowell at Hickory, South Caldwell at Watauga
• Tuesday, Feb. 2: McDowell at St. Stephens, Watauga at Alexander Central, Freedom at Hickory
• Friday, Feb. 5: St. Stephens at Alexander Central, Hickory at South Caldwell, Watauga at McDowell
• Tuesday, Feb. 9: St. Stephens at Watauga, Alexander Central at McDowell, South Caldwell at Freedom
• Friday, Feb. 12: Alexander Central at Freedom, Watauga at Hickory, McDowell at South Caldwell
• Tuesday, Feb. 16: St Stephens at South Caldwell, Freedom at Watauga, Alexander Central at Hickory
• Friday, Feb. 19: Hickory at St. Stephens, Freedom at McDowell, South Caldwell at Alexander Central
BOYS SOCCER
• Monday, Jan. 25: Freedom at St. Stephens, McDowell at Hickory, Watauga at South Caldwell
• Wednesday, Jan. 27: St. Stephens at McDowell, Alexander Central at Watauga, Hickory at Freedom
• Monday, Feb. 1: Freedom at Alexander Central, Watauga at Hickory, McDowell at South Caldwell
• Wednesday, Feb. 3: St. Stephens at Watauga, Alexander Central at McDowell, South Caldwell at Freedom
• Monday, Feb. 8: Alexander Central at St. Stephens, South Caldwell at Hickory, Watauga at McDowell
• Wednesday, Feb. 10: St. Stephens at South Caldwell, Freedom at Watauga, Hickory at Alexander Central
• Monday, Feb. 15: St. Stephens at Hickory, McDowell at Freedom, South Caldwell at Alexander Central
• Wednesday, Feb. 17: St. Stephens at Freedom, Hickory at McDowell, South Caldwell at Watauga
• Monday, Feb. 22: McDowell at St. Stephens, Watauga at Alexander Central, Freedom at Hickory
• Wednesday, Feb. 24: Alexander Central at Freedom, Hickory at Watauga, South Caldwell at McDowell
• Monday, March 1: Watauga at St. Stephens, McDowell at Alexander Central, Freedom at South Caldwell
• Wednesday, March 3: St. Stephens at Alexander Central, Hickory at South Caldwell, McDowell at Watauga
• Monday, March 8: South Caldwell at St. Stephens, Watauga at Freedom, Alexander Central at Hickory
• Wednesday, March 10: Hickory at St. Stephens, Freedom at McDowell, Alexander Central at South Caldwell
FOOTBALL
• Friday, Feb. 26: Freedom at St. Stephens, McDowell at Hickory, Watauga at South Caldwell
• Friday, March 5: St. Stephens at McDowell, Alexander Central at Watauga, Hickory at Freedom
• Friday, March 12: Freedom at Alexander Central, Watauga at Hickory, McDowell at South Caldwell
• Friday, March 19: St. Stephens at Watauga, Alexander Central at McDowell, South Caldwell at Freedom
• Friday, March 26: Alexander Central at St. Stephens, South Caldwell at Hickory, Watauga at McDowell
• Friday, April 2: St. Stephens at South Caldwell, Freedom at Watauga, Hickory at Alexander Central
• Friday, April 9: St. Stephens at Hickory, McDowell at Freedom, South Caldwell at Alexander Central
GIRLS SOCCER
• Monday, March 15: Alexander Central at St. Stephens, Hickory at South Caldwell, Watauga at McDowell
• Wednesday, March 17: Watauga at St. Stephens, McDowell at Alexander Central, South Caldwell at Freedom
• Monday, March 22: Freedom at Alexander Central, Hickory at Watauga, South Caldwell at McDowell
• Wednesday, March 24: St. Stephens at South Caldwell, Freedom at Watauga, Alexander Central at Hickory
• Monday, March 29: St. Stephens at Hickory, McDowell at Freedom, Alexander Central at South Caldwell
• Wednesday, March 31: St. Stephens at Freedom, Hickory at McDowell, South Caldwell at Watauga
• Monday, April 5: McDowell at St. Stephens, Watauga at Alexander Central, Freedom at Hickory
• Wednesday, April 7: St. Stephens at Alexander Central, South Caldwell at Hickory, McDowell at Watauga
• Monday, April 12: St. Stephens at Watauga, Alexander Central at McDowell, Freedom at South Caldwell
• Thursday, April 15: Alexander Central at Freedom, Watauga at Hickory, McDowell at South Caldwell
• Monday, April 19: South Caldwell at St. Stephens, Watauga at Freedom, Hickory at Alexander Central
• Thursday, April 22: Hickory at St. Stephens, Freedom at McDowell, South Caldwell at Alexander Central
• Monday, April 26: Freedom at St. Stephens, McDowell at Hickory, Watauga at South Caldwell
• Wednesday, April 28: St. Stephens at McDowell, Alexander Central at Watauga, Hickory at Freedom
SOFTBALL
• Monday, March 15: Alexander Central at St. Stephens, Hickory at South Caldwell, Watauga at McDowell
• Wednesday, March 15: Watauga at St. Stephens, McDowell at Alexander Central, South Caldwell at Freedom
• Monday, March 22: Freedom at Alexander Central, Hickory at Watauga, South Caldwell at McDowell
• Wednesday, March 24: St. Stephens at South Caldwell, Freedom at Watauga, Alexander Central at Hickory
• Monday, March 29: St. Stephens at Hickory, McDowell at Freedom, Alexander Central at South Caldwell
• Wednesday, March 31: St. Stephens at Freedom, Hickory at McDowell, South Caldwell at Watauga
• Monday, April 5: McDowell at St. Stephens, Watauga at Alexander Central, Freedom at Hickory
• Wednesday, April 7: St. Stephens at Alexander Central, South Caldwell at Hickory, McDowell at Watauga
• Monday, April 12: St. Stephens at Watauga, Alexander Central at McDowell, Freedom at South Caldwell
• Thursday, April 15: Alexander Central at Freedom, Watauga at Hickory, McDowell at South Caldwell
• Monday, April 19: South Caldwell at St. Stephens, Watauga at Freedom, Hickory at Alexander Central
• Thursday, April 22: Hickory at St. Stephens, Freedom at McDowell, South Caldwell at Alexander Central
• Monday, April 26: Freedom at St. Stephens, McDowell at Hickory, Watauga at South Caldwell
• Wednesday, April 28: St. Stephens at McDowell, Alexander Central at Watauga, Hickory at Freedom
BOYS TENNIS
• Thursday, April 1: Freedom at St. Stephens, McDowell at Hickory, Watauga at South Caldwell
• Tuesday, April 13: St. Stephens at McDowell, Alexander Central at Watauga, Hickory at Freedom
• Friday, April 16: Freedom at Alexander Central, Watauga at Hickory, McDowell at South Caldwell
• Tuesday, April 20: St. Stephens at Watauga, Alexander Central at McDowell, South Caldwell at Freedom
• Friday, April 23: Alexander Central at St. Stephens, South Caldwell at Hickory, Watauga at McDowell
• Monday, April 26: St. Stephens at South Caldwell, Freedom at Watauga, Hickory at Alexander Central
• Wednesday, April 28: St. Stephens at Hickory, McDowell at Freedom, South Caldwell at Alexander Central
BASEBALL
• Tuesday, April 27: Alexander Central at St. Stephens, Hickory at South Caldwell, Watauga at McDowell
• Friday, April 30: Watauga at St. Stephens, McDowell at Alexander Central, South Caldwell at Freedom
• Tuesday, May 4: Freedom at Alexander Central, Hickory at Watauga, South Caldwell at McDowell
• Friday, May 7: St. Stephens at South Caldwell, Freedom at Watauga, Alexander Central at Hickory
• Tuesday, May 11: St. Stephens at Hickory, McDowell at Freedom, Alexander Central at South Caldwell
• Friday, May 14: St. Stephens at Freedom, Hickory at McDowell, South Caldwell at Watauga
• Tuesday, May 18: McDowell at St. Stephens, Watauga at Alexander Central, Freedom at Hickory
• Friday, May 21: St. Stephens at Alexander Central, South Caldwell at Hickory, McDowell at Watauga
• Tuesday, May 25: St. Stephens at Watauga, Alexander Central at McDowell, Freedom at South Caldwell
• Friday, May 28: Alexander Central at Freedom, Watauga at Hickory, McDowell at South Caldwell
• Tuesday, June 1: South Caldwell at St. Stephens, Watauga at Freedom, Hickory at Alexander Central
• Friday, June 4: Hickory at St. Stephens, Freedom at McDowell, South Caldwell at Alexander Central
• Monday, June 7: Freedom at St. Stephens, McDowell at Hickory, Watauga at South Caldwell
• Thursday, June 10: St. Stephens at McDowell, Alexander Central at Watauga, Hickory at Freedom
GIRLS TENNIS
• Wednesday, May 19: St. Stephens at McDowell, Alexander Central at Watauga, Hickory at Freedom
• Monday, May 24: Freedom at Alexander Central, Watauga at Hickory, McDowell at South Caldwell
• Wednesday, May 26: St. Stephens at Watauga, Alexander Central at McDowell, South Caldwell at Freedom
• Monday, May 31: Alexander Central at St. Stephens, South Caldwell at Hickory, Watauga at McDowell
• Wednesday, June 2: St. Stephens at South Caldwell, Freedom at Watauga, Hickory at Alexander Central
• Monday, June 7: Hickory at St. Stephens, McDowell at Freedom, South Caldwell at Alexander Central
• Wednesday, June 9: Freedom at St. Stephens, McDowell at Hickory, Watauga at South Caldwell
