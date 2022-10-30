 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Lincoln out of football playoffs because of injuries

When the brackets were announced for the NCHSAA football playoffs, as expected four teams from the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference (WFAC) were included into the field-of-32 in the 3A West Region. But there was a notable omission. 

Left out of the field was North Lincoln, which was expected to be the final team included in the playoffs based on their RPI. The next team on the RPI list, St. Stephens, received the final entry into the field and will face No. 1 seed Kings Mountain on the road Friday.

In response to an inquiry as to the Knights being left out of the playoffs, North Lincoln athletic director Dennis Frye issued this statement:

“In regards to the State 3A Football Playoffs, after much discussion with the coaching staff, (we decided) to opt out. Our team has been decimated by injuries this season. We lost 3 more players Friday night. For the health and safety of our players, the decision was made.

"It was a difficult decision to make, but one we feel like is in the best interest of our student-athletes.”

North Lincoln finished the season at 4-6 overall, 4-3 in the WFAC.

