North Lincoln finishes 1st at 2A state track meet

GREENSBORO — A total of 21 schools from the three area conferences were represented during the state track and field championships this weekend at Truist Stadium on the campus of North Carolina A&T. The bulk of those schools participated in Saturday’s 2A state meet, but four schools took part in Saturday’s 3A state meet and two competed in Friday’s 4A state meet.
Here’s how each of the area schools fared both team-wise and individually (teams are listed in alphabetical order):
2A STATE MEET
Bandys
Team finish:
• Tied for 28th out of 42 girls teams, tied for 16th out of 57 boys teams)
Individual finishers:
• Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: Bailey Reynolds, Emily Hedrick, Lauren Buckminster, Macy Rummage (finish – 8th; time – 4:25.12)
• Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: Buckminster, Hedrick, Reynolds, Rummage
(finish – 6th; time – 10:34.61)
• Girls’ discus: Logan Dutka
(finish – 7th; mark – 98 feet, 3 inches)
• Girls’ shot put: Elizabeth Carpenter
(finish – 11th; mark – 31 feet, 2.75 inches)
• Boys’ 800 meters: David Birkhofer Jr.
(finish – 3rd; time – 1:56.89)
• Boys’ discus: Austin Cline
(finish – 3rd; mark – 136 feet, 1 inch)
Bunker Hill
Team finish:
• 41st out of 42 girls teams; tied for 38th out of 57 boys teams
Individual finishers:
• Girls’ pole vault: Olivia Ellis
(finish – 5th; mark – 8 feet, 6 inches)
• Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: Chadz Stevenson, Ayden Thompson, Devin Brice, Kaliq Ramseur
(finish – 5th; time – 44.38)
Draughn
Team finish:
• No team scores
Individual finishers:
• Girls’ 400 meters: Ambria Blalock
(finish – 13th; time – 1:05.22)
East Burke
Team finish:
• No girls score; 7th out of 57 boys teams
Individual finishers:
• Boys’ high jump: Kenneth Byrd
(finish – 3rd; mark – 6 feet, 2 inches)
• Boys’ pole vault: Byrd
(finish – 1st; mark – 15 feet, 0 inches)
• Boys’ discus: Noah Rooks
(finish – 1st; mark – 163 feet, 0 inches)
• Boys’ shot put: Rooks
(finish – 5th; mark – 46 feet, 10.5 inches)
East Lincoln
Team finish:
• Tied for 28th out of 42 girls teams; no boys score
Individual finishers:
• Girls’ discus: Taryn Giles-Robinette
(finish – 3rd; mark – 108 feet, 0 inches)
Fred T. Foard
Team finish:
• Tied for 28th out of 42 girls teams; tied for 49th out of 57 boys teams)
Individual finishers:
• Girls’ 1,600 meters: Karina Coulter
(finish – 3rd; time – 5:14.85)
• Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Kevin Cervantes
(finish – 12th; time – 16.55)
• Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: Christopher Kauffman, Nathanael Hughes, Kobus Wilkinson, Will Elkins
(finish – 7th; time – 3:37.02)
Hibriten
Team finish:
• Tied for 28th out of 42 girls teams; no boys score
Individual finishers:
• Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Emily Hussong, Cady Ferguson, Jordan Schlageter, Jada Brown
(finish – 9th; time – 52.97)
• Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: Hussong, Ferguson, Schlageter, Brown
(finish – 11th; time – 1:54.69)
• Girls’ long jump: Brown
(finish – 3rd; mark – 17 feet, 4 inches)
• Boys’ shot put: Jackson Lewis
(finish – 9th; mark – 43 feet, 4.5 inches)
Lake Norman Charter
Team finish:
• 7th out of 42 girls teams; 2nd out of 57 boys teams
Individual finishers:
• Girls’ 100 meters: Ryan Selden
(finish – 1st; time – 12.42)
• Girls’ 200 meters: Selden
(finish – 4th; time – 25.66)
• Girls’ 800 meters: Lily Yampolsky
(finish – 3rd; time – 2:20.87)
• Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: Megan Wozniak, Jenna Peterson, Sasha Bernard, Yampolsky
(finish – 7th; time – 4:21.09)
• Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: Wozniak, Peterson, Megan Rinehardt, Yampolsky
(finish – 2nd; time – 10:12.84)
• Boys’ 100 meters: Blaise Atkinson
(finish – 1st; time – 10.98)
• Boys’ 200 meters: Atkinson
(finish – 1st; time – 22.15)
• Boys’ 800 meters: Grant Howlett
(finish – 1st; time – 1:53.78)
• Boys’ 1,600 meters: Howlett
(finish – 1st; time – 4:21.65)
• Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Atkinson
(finish – 1st; time – 14.34)
• Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Atkinson
(finish – 1st; time – 38.94)
Lincolnton
Team finish:
• Tied for 13th out of 42 girls teams; no boys score
Individual finishers:
• Girls’ 1,600 meters: Katherine Hopkins
(finish – 2nd; time – 5:08.50)
• Girls’ 3,200 meters: Hopkins
(finish – 3rd; time – 11:23.45)
Maiden
Team finish:
• No team scores
Individual finishers:
• Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Callie Stamey
(finish – 7th; time – 50.07)
• Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: Annalee Smith, Alyssa Keener, McKenna Parker, Stamey
(finish – 14th; time – 1:55.40)
Newton-Conover
Team finish:
• No girls score; tied for 49th out of 57 boys teams
Individual finishers:
• Boys’ 100 meters: Devan Crawford
(finish – 11th; time – 11.46)
• Boys’ 400 meters: Tyler Johnson
(finish – 7th; time – 51.60)
North Lincoln
Team finish:
• 1st out of 42 girls teams; 1st out of 57 boys teams
Individual finishers:
• Girls’ 400 meters: Anaia Mayner
(finish – 2nd; time – 57.49)
• Girls’ 800 meters: Angie Allen
(finish – 1st; time – 2:15.58)
• Girls’ 1,600 meters: Allen
(finish – 1st; time – 5:05.97)
• Girls’ 3,200 meters: Allen
(finish – 1st; time – 11:13.81)
• Girls’ 3,200 meters: Lori Glaven
(finish – 4th; time – 11:26.56)
• Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Kalyi Page
(finish – 6th; time – 17.12)
• Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Sadie Hallman, Payton Turner, Ashlyn White, Page
(finish – 16th; time – 54.06)
• Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: Jaimie Klein, Kelbi Pierce, Cara Castro, Mayner
(finish – 9th; time – 4:25.20)
• Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: Castro, Emily Laramie, Pierce, Bella Wood
(finish – 4th; time – 10:17.20)
• Girls’ triple jump: Turner
(finish – 10th; mark – 31 feet, 1.25 inches)
• Girls’ triple jump: Angely Soto
(finish – 12th; mark – 30 feet, 4 inches)
• Girls’ pole vault: Chloe Soorus
(finish – 2nd; mark – 9 feet, 6 inches)
• Girls’ pole vault: Abigall Lamoutte
(finish – 4th; mark – 9 feet, 0 inches)
• Girls’ discus: Carly Correll
(finish – 4th; mark – 102 feet, 8 inches)
• Boys’ 800 meters: Miles Phillips
(finish – 2nd; time – 1:56.09)
• Boys’ 800 meters: Jared Campbell
(finish – 6th; time – 2:00.36)
• Boys’ 1,600 meters: Phillips
(finish – 2nd; time – 4:25.01)
• Boys’ 1,600 meters: Stephen Fernetti
(finish – 4th; time – 4:28.31)
• Boys’ 1,600 meters: Connor Bagwell
(finish – 11th; time – 4:44.56)
• Boys’ 3,200 meters: Jacob Scott
(finish – 1st; time – 9:41.16)
• Boys’ 3,200 meters: Ethan Davis
(finish – 7th; time – 10:48.65)
• Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Liam Sutton
(finish – 16th; time – 18.42)
• Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Sutton
(finish – 4th; time – 41.90)
• Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Mathew Haight
(finish – 10th; time – 42.90)
• Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: Kolton Hodges, Cole Wesson, Campbell, Phillips
(finish – 4th; time – 3:34.24)
• Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: Joseph Quilla, Hodges, Noah Carter, Scott
(finish – 7th; time – 8:31.28)
• Boys’ discus: Ty Castro
(finish – 2nd; mark – 140 feet, 8 inches)
• Boys’ shot put: Castro
(finish – 1st; mark – 54 feet, 4.5 inches)
Patton
Team finish:
• Tied for 23rd out of 42 girls teams; tied for 32nd out of 57 boys teams
Individual finishers:
• Girls’ 3,200 meters: Madison Clay
(finish – 2nd; time – 11:17.70)
• Boys’ 400 meters: Vance Jones
(finish – 14th; time – 53.35)
• Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: Charlie Bennett, Austin McGuire, Caden Clontz, Jones
(finish – 5th; time – 8:30.93)
• Boys’ high jump: Connor Rudisill
(finish – 8th; mark – 6 feet, 0 inches)
West Iredell
Team finish:
• Tied for 5th out of 42 girls teams; no boys score
Individual finishers:
• Girls’ 100 meters: Alaya Gillespie
(finish – 3rd; time – 12.56)
• Girls’ 100 meters: Janiya Johnson
(finish – 6th; 12.63)
• Girls’ 200 meters: Gillespie
(finish – 2nd; time – 25.52)
• Girls’ 200 meters: Johnson
(finish – 7th; time – 26.08)
• Girls’ 400 meters: Gillespie
(finish – 1st; time – 56.86)
• Girls’ triple jump: Lariyah Clark
(finish – 3rd; mark – 35 feet, 11.25 inches)
West Lincoln
Team finish:
• No team scores
Individual finishers:
• Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: Mason Huitt, Zachary Daigler, Evan Rye, Charlie Wyant
(finish – 14th; time – 1:36.58)
3A STATE MEET
Alexander Central
Team finish:
• No girls score; tied for 26th out of 52 boys teams
Individual finishers:
• Girls’ 100 meters: Layna West
(finish – 15th; time – 13.21)
• Girls’ 200 meters: West
(finish – 14th; time – 27.45)
• Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Gracie Harrington, Kaley McDaniel, Chesney Stikeleather, West
(finish – 15th; time – 52.76)
• Boys’ 400 meters: Evan Presnell
(finish – 13th; time – 52.19)
• Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: Kobe Burns-Caesar, Daniel Cruz, Daniel Morgan, Landon Wike
(finish – 4th; time – 43.50)
• Boys’ high jump: Kellen Hartman
(finish – 11th; mark – 5 feet, 10 inches)
• Boys’ shot put: Deyante Calhoun
(finish – 8th; mark – 44 feet, 7.5 inches)
• Boys’ shot put: Russell Frasier
(finish- 9th; mark – 43 feet, 11.25 inches)
Freedom
Team finish:
• No girls score; tied for 50th out of 52 boys teams
Individual finishers:
• Girls’ 1,600 meters: Katie Deacon
(finish – 15th; time – 5:33.71)
• Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Lee Kania
(finish – 13th; time – 17.07)
• Boys’ long jump: Drew Costello
(finish – 8th; mark – 20 feet, 10.5 inches)
St. Stephens
Team finish:
• No team scores
Individual finishers:
• Girls’ pole vault: Jordyn Horan
(finish- 9th; mark – 9 feet, 0 inches)
Watauga
Team finish
• 29th out of 47 girls teams; no boys score
Individual finishers:
• Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: Sophie Beach, Andriana Rink, Rachel Cathey, Gwendolyn Anderson
(finish – 10th; time – 10:20.08)
• Girls’ triple jump: Faith Watson
(finish – 16th; mark – 31 feet, 3 inches)
• Girls’ pole vault: Sarah Goode
(finish – 6th; mark – 10 feet, 0 inches)
• Girls’ pole vault: Olivia Burroughs
(finish – 13th; mark – 8 feet, 0 inches)
• Boys’ 1,600 meters: Rien Freeman
(finish – 10th; time – 4:39.14)
• Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Davis Hunt
(finish – 11th; time – 16.35)
• Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Hunt
(finish – 13th; time – 41.98)
4A STATE MEET
McDowell
Team finish:
• No team scores
Individual finishers:
• Boys’ pole vault: Cal Stevenson
(finish – 2nd; mark – 13 feet, 6 inches)
• Boys’ pole vault: Seth Baird
(finish – 10th; mark – 12 feet, 0 inches)
South Caldwell
Team finish:
• Tied for 50th out of 54 girls teams; no boys score
Individual finishers:
• Boys’ 800 meters: Anthony Baverso
(finish – 11th; time – 2:00.28)
• Boys’ triple jump: Jaxsen Wilkerson
(finish – 8th; mark – 42 feet, 9.5 inches)