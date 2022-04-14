North Lincoln earns 5-1 win over St. Stephens

The St. Stephens softball team hadn’t lost a home conference game all season prior to Wednesday night’s 5-1 defeat at the hands of North Lincoln. Before the loss to the Knights, the Indians had outscored conference opponents 32-2 in four games at home.

But in a battle of two of the three teams that entered Wednesday tied for second place in the Western Foothills 3A Conference — the other, Fred T. Foard, was shut out 6-0 by unbeaten East Lincoln — North Lincoln was able to prevail thanks to timely hitting and untimely mistakes by St. Stephens. The Knights improved to 12-6 overall and 9-2 in league play, while the Indians dropped to 10-5 and 8-3 and are now tied with Foard (8-8, 8-3 Western Foothills 3A) for third place in the conference.

Despite the loss, St. Stephens coach Rick Deyton was happy with the way his team hit the ball. The Indians had several hard-hit balls for outs, and they outhit North Lincoln 7-5 overall.

“I was very pleased with it,” said Deyton. “We just didn’t capitalize when we needed to. We just need to get on that same page to where we’re hitting together, but I have no complaints about our hitting tonight. We really hit it well.”

St. Stephens did score first during Wednesday’s contest, with Chloe Henline reaching on an error to begin the bottom of the second inning before consecutive infield singles from Mia Sexton, Kayla Berry and Kaela Briggs made it 1-0 in favor of the Indians. However, North Lincoln pitcher Tessa Hunt was able to bear down and limit the damage to a single run thanks to a force play at the plate, a foul out to first and a fly out to right.

It looked like the Knights were going to go down quickly in the top of the third, as St. Stephens pitcher Mayson Lail recorded a strikeout and a popup to second. But Aubrie Cada reached on an error and CG Dellinger singled down the left-field line before a two-run single to center from Lilly Stump gave North Lincoln the lead. A subsequent throwing error allowed Stump to score, extending the Knights’ advantage to 3-1.

St. Stephens had a chance to cut into the deficit in the fourth after Berry was hit by a pitch and Briggs reached on an error, giving the Indians runners on first and second with no outs. A sacrifice bunt from Hannah Ray moved them to second and third with one out, but North Lincoln was able to squeeze out of the jam due to a double play.

St. Stephens only managed two more base runners the rest of the way on a two-out hit from Lail in the fifth and a one-out hit from Shelby Dale in the seventh. Meanwhile, North Lincoln tacked on two runs in the seventh on a two-out double from Dellinger to account for the final score.

“That’s a tough situation,” said Deyton of his team, which squandered a couple of golden opportunities to score. “We‘ve got to make sure we capitalize on those moments and we just didn’t get the hits when we needed it. We’re still looking forward ... but we’ve got to do better than that.”

The Indians received two hits from Dale and one apiece from Lail, Henline, Sexton, Berry and Briggs. North Lincoln got two hits from Dellinger and one each from Stump, Rinkus and Hunt, the latter of whom pitched all seven innings with two strikeouts, no walks and a hit batter.

On the other side, Lail threw the ball well but was hampered by three errors behind her. She struck out 10, issued no walks and hit a batter.

“Mayson is a constant, she’s very good at what she does,” said Deyton. “I’m looking at 10, 11 strikeouts every game, that’s just expected from her. I try to emphasize to our girls when Mayson pitches that there will be a few hard-hit balls, but mostly it’s just gonna be dribblers and popups and we have to make those plays. And tonight we didn’t make the little dribbler plays and threw the ball around a little bit, so we’ve got to improve on that.”

St. Stephens will compete in the Hibriten Softball Easter Tournament next Tuesday and Wednesday in Lenoir. Five teams — St. Stephens, host Hibriten, Hickory, Maiden and Pine Lake Prep — are scheduled to attend the two-day event, which will see each team play three games. Thursday is the makeup day for any games that get canceled due to weather.

North Lincoln will also play in an Easter tournament next week at Cherryville.

North Lincoln;003;000;2;—;5;5;2

St. Stephens;010;000;0;—;1;7;3

WP: Tessa Hunt

LP: Mayson Lail

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.