North Iredell boys upset Hickory in Round 2

It’s hard to beat a team three times in a season. The Hickory boys basketball team attempted to do just that during Thursday night’s 3A state playoff second-round game against visiting North Iredell, but the Raiders ultimately outlasted the Red Tornadoes 58-53 in overtime at David W. Craft Gymnasium.
Hickory’s loss snapped a 21-game winning streak for the top-seeded squad in the West bracket, with the Red Tornadoes finishing the season at 26-2. On the other side, 16th-seeded North Iredell (19-8) nabbed its second straight overtime win after defeating 17th-seeded Dudley 59-56 in Tuesday’s opening round.
“They’re a very well-coached team and they play hard,” Hickory coach Daniel Willis said of North Iredell. “I knew as I saw the pairings come out, we sat there and looked at that and we knew we had a tough road for a No. 1 seed, and they came in here and made a couple more plays than we did down the stretch.
“... Offensively, we just couldn’t get much going and just didn’t finish layups and we went 14 for 27 from the foul line, but I’m proud of our season,” he added. “You play 28 games and lose two, you go 26-2 and win the Christmas tournament, the conference championship and win the conference tournament championship. But I’m just proud of the team and the effort, and North Iredell’s a good team.”
From the outset of Thursday’s contest, it was obvious that Hickory was going to get North Iredell’s best shot. Following a pair of regular-season losses to the Red Tornadoes, including a 57-55 home defeat earlier in the month, the Raiders built a 10-4 lead less than five minutes in. A Landan Maddox steal led to a Rico Walker layup as Hickory took the game’s first lead, but North Iredell responded with 10 of the next 12 points as John Jackson made two early layups and a pair of free throws to go with two foul shots from Jackson Hawkins and a driving basket from Beckham Tharpe.
Nevertheless, Hickory led 14-13 at the end of the opening quarter. Following a timeout at the 3:19 mark, Britt Rumbaugh found his way to the hoop for a layup. Tharpe countered with a three-point play on the other end, but the Red Tornadoes closed the period on an 8-0 run that included a free throw from Tyquan Hill, a 3-pointer from Zane Redmond and back-to-back steals that led to layups for Jayden Maddox and Landan Maddox.
A total of 20 free throws were attempted in the second quarter — 13 by the Raiders and seven by the Red Tornadoes — which ended with Hickory clinging to a 27-24 lead. Hawkins had a chance to tie things with a half-court heave, but his shot bounced off the front of the rim as time expired.
Hickory doubled its advantage on a left-wing 3 from Jayden Madox to begin the third quarter, but North Iredell cut into the deficit thanks to a putback from Tharpe and a layup from Jackson off an assist from Dane Coltrane. Missed foul shots haunted the Red Tornadoes as they were 1 of 5 from the free-throw line in the period, allowing the Raiders to carry a 35-33 lead into the fourth quarter after a three-point play from Hawkins with 4.6 seconds remaining.
North Iredell added to its lead with a putback from Landon Dancy and a 3 from Hawkins to start the fourth period. Although Hickory’s Jayden Maddox sandwiched a pair of baskets around a second layup from Dancy and Redmond picked off a pass and was fouled before converting 1 of 2 free throws, the Raiders took a 44-38 lead when Cole Saunders found a wide-open lane to the basket for a layup with 3:38 to play.
Hickory was able to shave three points off the deficit by the final minute of regulation, with North Iredell holding a 46-43 lead before Rumbaugh drove the left side for a layup to bring the hosts within a single point with less than 30 seconds left. Landan Maddox then committed his fifth foul with 23.1 seconds remaining and was forced to the bench for the rest of the contest, with Jackson knocking down the subsequent free throws.
At the other end, Hickory freshman Jamien Little attempted a 3 from the right wing that grazed the front of the rim. Tharpe came down with the rebound and was fouled immediately, but after missing two foul shots with 11.3 seconds to play, Little received a second chance to tie the score when Jayden Maddox was double-teamed and fired a crosscourt pass to the 6-foot-1 guard on the right wing. This time, Little’s shot rattled in as time ticked down and a last-second try by North Iredell was off line as the teams entered overtime knotted at 48-all.
“He did struggle tonight, but he hit the big shot,” said Willis of Little, who came in averaging a team-high 14.4 points per game but was held to seven points on one field goal and four free throws. “And Jayden Maddox made the play for him to get the shot. He was double-teamed and skipped it all the way across and he hits the 3 to send it to overtime, but man what a high school basketball game that was.”
In the end, North Iredell would never trail in the extra session. A driving layup from Dancy made it 50-48 in favor of the Raiders, while two free throws from Jackson at the 1:58 mark extended the advantage. Hickory’s only field goal came on a left-wing trey from Jayden Maddox with 14.1 seconds remaining that brought the Red Tornadoes within two at 55-53, but two free throws from Jackson and one from Tharpe helped North Iredell escape with a five-point win over its Western Foothills 3A Conference foes.
“The atmosphere was unbelievable and North Iredell brought a crowd, we had a crowd,” said Willis. “The intensity in there was ramped up high, and that’s what playoff basketball’s all about. But we’re excited, we’ve got a lot of guys back, so hopefully we can build on this season and keep moving.”
North Iredell was led by 17 points from Jackson, 15 from Hawkins and 12 from Tharpe, while Hickory received a game-high 20 points from Jayden Maddox to go with eight from Redmond and seven apiece from Little and Landan Maddox, the latter of whom broke down the huddle in the locker room after the game.
“He’s the heart and soul of this team,” said Willis of Landan Maddox, Hickory’s senior point guard. “The kid doesn’t care if he scores, but he plays so hard and he leads us and the guys listen to him, they love to play with him because he just plays so hard and that’s contagious. I told him he’s one of my favorite players I’ve ever coached.”
North Iredell will remain on the road in Round 3. The Raiders visit eighth-seeded West Charlotte (18-9) on Saturday at 6 p.m. after the Lions knocked off ninth-seeded Ledford 75-55 on Thursday.
North Iredell;13;11;11;13;10;—;58
Hickory;14;13;06;15;05;—;53
North Iredell — John Jackson 17, Jackson Hawkins 15, Beckham Tharpe 12, Landon Dancy 6, Cole Saunders 6, Dalton Coltrane 1, Xavier Grimball 1.
Hickory — Jayden Maddox 20, Zane Redmond 8, Jamien Little 7, Landan Maddox 7, Britt Rumbaugh 4, Tyquan Hill 3, Eli Rose 2, Rico Walker 2.
