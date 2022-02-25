North Iredell boys upset Hickory in Round 2

From the outset of Thursday’s contest, it was obvious that Hickory was going to get North Iredell’s best shot. Following a pair of regular-season losses to the Red Tornadoes, including a 57-55 home defeat earlier in the month, the Raiders built a 10-4 lead less than five minutes in. A Landan Maddox steal led to a Rico Walker layup as Hickory took the game’s first lead, but North Iredell responded with 10 of the next 12 points as John Jackson made two early layups and a pair of free throws to go with two foul shots from Jackson Hawkins and a driving basket from Beckham Tharpe.

Nevertheless, Hickory led 14-13 at the end of the opening quarter. Following a timeout at the 3:19 mark, Britt Rumbaugh found his way to the hoop for a layup. Tharpe countered with a three-point play on the other end, but the Red Tornadoes closed the period on an 8-0 run that included a free throw from Tyquan Hill, a 3-pointer from Zane Redmond and back-to-back steals that led to layups for Jayden Maddox and Landan Maddox.

A total of 20 free throws were attempted in the second quarter — 13 by the Raiders and seven by the Red Tornadoes — which ended with Hickory clinging to a 27-24 lead. Hawkins had a chance to tie things with a half-court heave, but his shot bounced off the front of the rim as time expired.