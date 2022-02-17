Newton girls, West Caldwell boys advance to CVAC finals

The Trojans made just 6 of 20 shots in the first half, as the Red Devils, who never trailed, increased a two-point lead after one quarter to 22-15 at intermission.

Offensively, the Red Devils had three different players score in double figures with a fourth finishing with eight. It was a game in which the spurts were led by different players.

Lizzie Sain had six of her 12 points in the first quarter before Cassidy Geddes took over in the second with six of her game-high 13.

The defensive noose tightened in the third quarter, as Bandys missed 10 shots in a row while Newton-Conover pushed the margin to its apex at 35-17 with 58 seconds left. Leading the offense during that stretch was freshman Sara Sain, who dropped in six of her 10 points during a 13-2 run. Hannah Watkins filled in the gap with eight, with a bucket in each quarter.

“Sara Sain has gotten better every day,” White beamed. “I mean, if you think about where she started this year and where she is now. Hannah Watkins steps in there and hits a couple of big ones That's what we like. We want everybody to contribute. We don't always get it, but we do, and I think it makes us better.”