Newton girls, West Caldwell boys advance to CVAC finals

Whether it’s the former South Fork 2A Conference or the current Catawba Valley 2A Athletic Conference (CVAC), it is the time of year when the Newton-Conover’s girls basketball team has been forged and honed and tweaked into a machine-like unit in preparation for the state tournament.
The parts of the machine ran just fine Wednesday night in the semifinals of the CVAC tournament, with the Red Devils running down Bandys 47-32 at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex.
The top-seeded Red Devils (21-2) advanced to a conference tournament final for the fourth straight time (the South Fork did not hold a tournament in 2021 due to COVID-19 protocols) and will take on the winner of tonight's game between No. 2 East Burke and No. 3 Bunker Hill. The final will be Friday night at 6 p.m.
The game’s tempo held a quick flow throughout, which kept the time of the contest to just over an hour. Bandys went to the free-throw line just once, that coming at the end of the first quarter, with neither team hitting the bonus.
Red Devils coach Sylvia White felt the feel of the game had much to do with the team’s defensive effort, forcing Bandys (14-10) to be patient in getting off a shot.
“We were doing a very good job defending,” said White. “So, it sort of just lulled them a bit. They’re used to getting up and down the floor and have a lot of transition. ... I think our defense was really strong man-to-man tonight against their spread. I think that sort of changed the tempo of the game.”
The Trojans made just 6 of 20 shots in the first half, as the Red Devils, who never trailed, increased a two-point lead after one quarter to 22-15 at intermission.
Offensively, the Red Devils had three different players score in double figures with a fourth finishing with eight. It was a game in which the spurts were led by different players.
Lizzie Sain had six of her 12 points in the first quarter before Cassidy Geddes took over in the second with six of her game-high 13.
The defensive noose tightened in the third quarter, as Bandys missed 10 shots in a row while Newton-Conover pushed the margin to its apex at 35-17 with 58 seconds left. Leading the offense during that stretch was freshman Sara Sain, who dropped in six of her 10 points during a 13-2 run. Hannah Watkins filled in the gap with eight, with a bucket in each quarter.
“Sara Sain has gotten better every day,” White beamed. “I mean, if you think about where she started this year and where she is now. Hannah Watkins steps in there and hits a couple of big ones That's what we like. We want everybody to contribute. We don't always get it, but we do, and I think it makes us better.”
Fourth-seeded Bandys cut the deficit to 13 twice in the fourth quarter, with Kate Dutka scoring seven of her team-high nine points down the stretch. However, Newton-Conover continued to spread the ball around with four different Red Devils contributing points in the final quarter.
With Bandys having to try its luck outside, the Trojans found the 3-point arc unkind, hitting 3 of 13 beyond the arc. Newton-Conover made just 1 of 11 from 3-point territory, but the ability to pound the ball inside and get follow-up buckets contributed to a 26-12 advantage in points in the paint.
Ranked 21st in the 2A West region in the latest RPI rankings, Bandys looks to a playoff berth for the start of the basketball tournament next Tuesday. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will announce the brackets on Saturday.
BOYS
West Caldwell 74, West Lincoln 50
In the boys’ first semifinal on Wednesday, the top-seeded Warriors (17-9) opened up a close game with a spurt in the third quarter and shut down No. 4 West Lincoln’s upset bid.
West Caldwell advanced to Friday night’s boys final when it will play the winner between No. 2 Maiden and No. 3 Lincolnton, which are scheduled to play tonight following the 6 p.m. girls game. The boys final will follow Friday night’s girls final, due to start at 6 p.m.
After West Caldwell built a 12-4 lead early, the Rebels punched back and took a 15-14 lead when Jordan Truesdale (18 points) banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. The lead changed hands six times in the first half with the Warriors taking a 31-29 lead into the locker room at the half.
The game was still a one-point affair when the Rebels' Jaden Vazquez sank his only bucket of the night, which placed West Lincoln within 38-37.
The Rebels twice missed a chance to retake the lead during a possession in which West Caldwell picked up four fouls in 14 seconds. However, a 3-pointer misfired with West Caldwell also missing a long-range jumper.
But on the ensuing Rebels possession, Mason Anthony picked the pocket at half court for a steal and quick layup. JaKobe Hood pulled the same trick to start a 2-on-1 fast break with Anthony again scoring the layup to push the Warriors' lead to 42-37.
Out of a timeout, Hood hit a pair of free throws and Anthony turned a rebound into a fast break that Jordan Patterson finished at the other end to cap the 8-0 run.
West Caldwell’s offense treasured the ball well in the second half, committing just one turnover over the final 18 minutes of the game, stretching back into the second quarter. That, combined with the tough defensive effort — West Lincoln made just 3 of 11 shots in the final quarter — allowed the lead to grow with the final margin as the largest of the game.
Malek Patterson scored eight of his 20 points in the first quarter to get the Warriors off to the fast start. Hood also had 20 on the night with seven coming in the final quarter as his team crept away.
Entering the season with an 84-game losing streak, West Lincoln (10-15) finished with its most wins since at least 2005-06, as listed on MaxPreps.com. The Rebels last had nine wins in the 2016-17 season and before that in 2006-07. Listed at No. 38 in the latest RPI 2A West Region rankings, the Rebels are not likely to advance to the playoffs.
GIRLS
Bandys;10;05;06;11;—;32
Newton-Conover;12;10;15;10;—;47
Bandys — Kate Dutka 9, Logan Dutka 6, Macy Rummage 6, Rachel Anderson 5, Annie Andrews 4, Caroline McIntosh 2.
Newton-Conover — Cassidy Geddes 13, Lizzie Sain 12, Sara Sain 10, Hannah Watkins 8, Emma Fox 2, Monet Wilson 2.
BOYS
West Lincoln;15;14;11;10;—;50
West Caldwell;14;17;17;26;—;74
West Lincoln — Jordan Truesdale 18, Amine Cherigul 7, Holiday Hopper 6, Lucas Howell 6, Trent Goins 5, Gideon Allen 3, Jaden Vazquez 3, Evan Hartsoe 2.
West Caldwell — JaKobe Hood 20, Malek Patterson 20, Mason Anthony 9, Kaylen Bowers 6, Keyvin Felder 5, Quinton Ford 5, Jordan Patterson 4, Truitt McKinney 3, Dallas Fox 2.