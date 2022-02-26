Newton girls' playoff run ends at hands of North Surry

“Coming off the screen we tried to get different help on that (cuts to the basket),” White said. “We started playing behind the high post man instead of trying to front them. We tried to help on those screens and free up one of the wings to get out and help on the outside shot.”

It worked, as the Greyhounds were held to just three field goals and seven points in the third quarter. North Surry went from 6:35 of the quarter to the final two seconds without scoring a point.

Geddes had Greyhounds chasing her the entire game, but still made play after play on both ends of the court as the Red Devils fought back from what had become a 10-point deficit. Newton-Conover's leading scorer at 20.7 points per game coming in, she scored five field goals in the quarter including a twisting reverse from the left side and had four steals.

With 45 seconds left in the third quarter, she and the Red Devils completed their rally to retake the lead, 41-39, after Geddes stole the ball and took it the length of the court for a score.

But the Greyhounds went back to the 3-point well which had dried up and found another triple, this one again from Allen who returned the lead to North Surry, 42-41, with a quarter to go.

