Newton girls' playoff run ends at hands of North Surry

NEWTON — An old basketball adage says you can both live and die by the 3-point shot. Saturday afternoon in a 2A state playoff third-round game, the Newton-Conover girls' postseason dreams died thanks to the 3-point shooting of North Surry, while the Greyhounds live to play another day. North Surry held off the short-handed Red Devils 60-55 thanks to a 24-3 scoring advantage behind the arc.
“They hit like six 3s in the first half and that’s probably the difference in the ballgame right there. We didn’t expect the 3s that much from them,” said Newton-Conover coach Sylvia White. “But we knew they were going to try to get to the basket and helped on the cuts a lot. That made the difference, in the first half especially.”
The North Surry strategy became apparent almost immediately. The Greyhounds picked up Red Devils point guard Cassidy Geddes and began tag-teaming her from the moment they got off the bus.
North Surry took the early lead with a couple of 2-pointers in the lane before Geddes gave the Red Devils a 5-4 lead with a 3-pointer from the top of the key. It was one of only two leads Newton-Conover had the entire game — both by just one point — and the only 3-point basket scored by the Red Devils.
With the Newton-Conover defenders busy keeping the Greyhounds' cutters at bay, the outside shooters spotted up for the visitors. First, Callie Allen dropped in a trey from the left side and then Josie Tompkins came off the bench from the left wing, and then again at the top of the key.
Lizzie Sain got Newton-Conover within two points, 17-15, late in the quarter thanks to a nice feed from Hannah Watkins. But Allen answered with a three-point play on a drive through the lane with just seconds on the clock. Her conversion gave the Greyhounds a 20-15 lead after a quarter.
The other early issue for the Red Devils in the first quarter came at the other end and was unexpected. Newton-Conover committed nine first-quarter turnovers and 13 in the first half.
“That’s not characteristic of us. We knew they were going to be aggressive and get a lot of hands on the ball,” White said. “It was just one of those days we didn’t take care of the ball as well as we could have. We had some turnovers on balls we didn’t get to that we usually do.”
Newton-Conover scored the initial five points of the second period to tie the score at 20-all, but the Greyhounds scored the next seven points to regain the advantage. Late in the half, Hadleigh Swagger scored in the lane to get the Red Devils to within three, 32-29. But Sadie Badgett nailed a banked 3 from the wing at the buzzer to double that North Surry lead to 35-29 at intermission.
After being torched for six first-half 3s, White and the Red Devils made some defensive adjustments in the locker room that slowed the steady stream of Greyhounds long balls to just a trickle.
“Coming off the screen we tried to get different help on that (cuts to the basket),” White said. “We started playing behind the high post man instead of trying to front them. We tried to help on those screens and free up one of the wings to get out and help on the outside shot.”
It worked, as the Greyhounds were held to just three field goals and seven points in the third quarter. North Surry went from 6:35 of the quarter to the final two seconds without scoring a point.
Geddes had Greyhounds chasing her the entire game, but still made play after play on both ends of the court as the Red Devils fought back from what had become a 10-point deficit. Newton-Conover's leading scorer at 20.7 points per game coming in, she scored five field goals in the quarter including a twisting reverse from the left side and had four steals.
With 45 seconds left in the third quarter, she and the Red Devils completed their rally to retake the lead, 41-39, after Geddes stole the ball and took it the length of the court for a score.
But the Greyhounds went back to the 3-point well which had dried up and found another triple, this one again from Allen who returned the lead to North Surry, 42-41, with a quarter to go.
“We caught up with our hearts, we caught up and got back in it,” said White. “We just couldn’t get away from them.”
North Surry scored the first five points of the fourth quarter, including another long ball from Tompkins, to extend its lead to 47-41.
That forced Newton-Conover to have to again play from behind and chase the Greyhounds’ motion offense the rest of the quarter while having two players in street clothes on the bench in Emma Fox and Julie Krause.
“It plagued us a lot. Emma (Fox) is in street clothes and so is Julie Krause,” White said. “Julie has been a part-time starter for us this year. So we were down one at the post (Fox) and one at the guard (Krause). But you’ve got to play with who you’ve got that can play that night.”
The third-seeded Red Devils got as close as four points several times but could get no closer and saw their 15-game winning streak, as well as their season, come to an end with a record of 24-3.
Still, White noted several tremendous performances for the Red Devils. Geddes fought through double and triple teams throughout the game to score a game-high 34 points, 20 in the second half. In the first three rounds of the playoffs, she scored 91 total points.
Lizzie Sain picked up a lot of the inside scoring in Fox’s absence. Sain had 14 points.
“Lizzie’s just gotten better and better all year long. I think she’s been overshadowed a little bit, probably should have been an all-conference player,” White said. “She had a lot of double-doubles. She did the same thing tonight. She made some good things happen.”
Monet Wilson got the starting nod in place of Fox and wore out the Greyhounds on the glass and at the defensive end.
“Monet, she’s been a sparkplug for us this year. Tonight, she had to be the cog and not just the sparkplug,” White said. “She played well. She played really, really well. I couldn’t be happier for her.”
Allen scored 21 points to lead the Greyhounds. Badgett had 15 points and Tompkins scored 11 off the bench.
North Surry, now 19-5 as the West bracket's No. 6 seed, will play second-seeded Salisbury (25-1), which destroyed 10th-seeded Forest Hills 71-30, in Tuesday's state quarterfinals.
“We won 24 games, we won the Christmas tournament. We won the regular season, we won the conference tournament,” White said of her Red Devils. “There’s a whole lot of teams in the state of North Carolina that would trade places with us. The only sadness tonight is we’re not going to play together anymore. That sadness is not in our performance or at what we’ve done this year.”
North Surry;20;15;07;18;-;60
Newton-Conover;15;14;12;14;-;55
North Surry – Callie Allen 21, Sadie Badgett 15, Josie Tompkins 11, Khloe Bennett 8, Sarah Maudlin 5.