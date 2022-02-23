Newton girls defeat Warhorses 64-32

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover girls basketball team had just one goal in Tuesday night's first-round playoff game in the 2A state tournament: qualify to play again on Thursday. Mission accomplished.

The third-seeded Red Devils controlled both ends of the court from beginning to end as Owen, seeded 30th, never led or even tied the score during a 64-32 Newton-Conover win.

“Survive and advance. We want to win and get to play one more. We want to win that one and play one more,” said Newton-Conover coach Sylvia White. “That’s all we talk about this time of year.”

It was the 14th consecutive win for the Red Devils, now 23-2. The Warhorses of Owen bow out with a final record of 10-13.

Both teams came out firing as the Red Devils hit their first five shots from the floor to build a quick 11-6 lead.

“They (Owen) are scrappy. They get a lot of hands on the ball,” said White. “We knew we had a height advantage. We came out and exploited it a little bit early and got some easy shots in the paint.”