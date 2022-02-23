Newton girls defeat Warhorses 64-32

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover girls basketball team had just one goal in Tuesday night's first-round playoff game in the 2A state tournament: qualify to play again on Thursday. Mission accomplished.
The third-seeded Red Devils controlled both ends of the court from beginning to end as Owen, seeded 30th, never led or even tied the score during a 64-32 Newton-Conover win.
“Survive and advance. We want to win and get to play one more. We want to win that one and play one more,” said Newton-Conover coach Sylvia White. “That’s all we talk about this time of year.”
It was the 14th consecutive win for the Red Devils, now 23-2. The Warhorses of Owen bow out with a final record of 10-13.
Both teams came out firing as the Red Devils hit their first five shots from the floor to build a quick 11-6 lead.
“They (Owen) are scrappy. They get a lot of hands on the ball,” said White. “We knew we had a height advantage. We came out and exploited it a little bit early and got some easy shots in the paint.”
White said she was concerned her squad’s length might be a liability on the perimeter in man-to-man defensive matchups against the smaller but quicker Owen team. After a couple of early open looks, however, the Red Devils adjusted and roared out to a 23-11 lead by the end of the opening period.
Newton-Conover forced nine turnovers out of the Warhorses in that first quarter, a figure that ballooned to 31 for the game.
“Overall, we were able to do what we wanted to do,” White said.
Newton-Conover's point guard extraordinaire junior Cassidy Geddes came into Tuesday’s game just eight points shy of the 1,000-point mark for her career. On back-to-back steals late in the first quarter, both of which she took to the other end for layups, she made it 1,001.
“We played half a year last year and she made it her junior year. She’s conference player of the year, she’s our leader,” White said of Geddes. “She understands what it means to be a team player and she’s grown so much in that capacity — making people around her better.”
The Red Devils were 10 of 20 from the field in the first quarter and limited Owen to just 4-of-10 shooting. That disparity in offensive opportunities continued in the second quarter. While Maesyn Gardner provided five of the Warhorses' seven second-period points, Newton-Conover's combination of Lizzie Sain and Emma Fox inside was simply more than the visitors from Owen could contend with.
The Newton-Conover posts combined for 18 first-half points and equaled the entire offensive production of the Warhorses at intermission.
“I give Lizzie Sain right beside of her (Fox) a lot of credit. When you’ve got Lizzie beside her it makes a world of difference,” White said. “It makes Emma better. You can’t guard one, you’ve got to guard two.”
Leading 39-18 at the break, the third quarter was as slow offensively as much as the first quarter was fireworks central. It took almost three minutes for either team to change the scoreboard with Newton-Conover able to add just one point to its halftime lead with a 6-5 advantage in the third quarter.
But the Red Devils completely owned the final quarter to pull away for the opening-round win.
Newton-Conover finished with a 40-37 advantage on the glass. The Red Devils shot 27 of 67 from the floor. Minus the third quarter, that number improved to 24 of 49.
Gardner was the lone Owen player to reach double figures with 11 points.
Geddes and Fox shared top scoring honors for the Red Devils with 18 points each. Geddes had six steals, unofficially, while Fox blocked seven Owen shots. Sain was also in double figures with 12 points.
The win keeps Newton-Conover at home for Thursday’s second-round game.
“We love playing right here,” White said. “No place else we would rather play.”
The Red Devils will face the tournament’s No. 14 seed, Wheatmore (15-9), at 6 p.m. Wheatmore defeated No. 19 Monroe by a 61-42 final on Tuesday.
Owen;11;07;05;09;–;32
Newton-Conover;23;16;06;19;–;64
Owen – Maesyn Gardner 11, Mattie Lehman 7, Carly Hancock 6, Ellie Martin 6, Mea McMurray 2.
Newton-Conover – Emma Fox 18, Cassidy Geddes 18, Lizzie Sain 12, Hannah Watkins 6, Sara Sain 4, Monet Wilson 4, Hadleigh Swagger 2.