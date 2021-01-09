 Skip to main content
Newton-Conover's Walker signs with UNC Pembroke for wrestling
Newton-Conover's Walker signs with UNC Pembroke for wrestling

Ryan Walker
Photo courtesy of Newton-Conover High School

Newton-Conover senior Ryan Walker (center) recently signed his national letter of intent to wrestle at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke next season. Walker was the 2A individual state wrestling champion at 285 pounds in 2020.

