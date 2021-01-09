Newton-Conover's Walker signs with UNC Pembroke for wrestling

Related to this story
CLAREMONT — The Bunker Hill girls basketball team began the season firing on all cylinders by dominating East Burke 65-41 on Wednesday night a…
MAIDEN — The Maiden boys basketball team treated Tuesday night's season opener like a sprint instead of the first few strides in a season-long…
Basketball joins the fray of high school sports this week, while volleyball wraps up the regular season before starting the state playoffs nex…
MAIDEN — Bandys and Maiden wasted no time with preliminary nonconference games this basketball season and got right to the nitty-gritty of lea…
CATAWBA — Newton-Conover girls basketball player Cassidy Geddes was held scoreless in the first half, but took the game over in the fourth qua…
The Fred T. Foard volleyball team finished the regular season undefeated on Monday, topping West Iredell in straight sets during a road contes…
CLAREMONT — A wise coach once said “basketball is a game of runs,” which proved to be true during Wednesday night's matchup between host Bunke…
CATAWBA — In a shortened high school basketball season, the Newton-Conover and Bandys boys decided they would get in some extra court time on …
It has been a long time since the Hickory girls basketball team dropped its season opener, and that streak will continue for at least another …