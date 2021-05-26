 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Newton-Conover's Moreno signs with Lenoir-Rhyne for soccer
0 comments

Newton-Conover's Moreno signs with Lenoir-Rhyne for soccer

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alvaro Moreno
Photo courtesy of Newton-Conover High School

Newton-Conover senior Alvaro Moreno recently signed his national letter of intent to play soccer at Lenoir-Rhyne next season. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron shines in the Lakers win over the Suns

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert