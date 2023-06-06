Newton-Conover's Saniya Miller has signed her national letter of intent to join the track and field team at Montreat College following her recent graduation. Seated, from left, are her mother LaToya Miller, Saniya Miller and her father Irving Starks Jr. Standing are Newton-Conover head track coach Marcus Miller, who is also Saniya's uncle, and assistant track coach Danny Baker.
alert
Newton-Conover's Miller signs with Montreat for track
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
French playwright Molière once said, “The greater the obstacle, the more glory in overcoming it.”
Alexander Central senior Ansley Scott, seated in the center, signed her national letter of intent this week to join the cheerleading team at D…
St. Stephens wrestling coach Billy Baker was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame this past weekend in Chapel Hill. This honor wi…
BELMONT — Despite finishing third during the regular season, St. Stephens was the final Western Foothills 3A Conference team standing in the s…
Alexander Central senior Taylor Sharpe, seated in the center, signed her national letter of intent this week to play soccer at Concord Univers…