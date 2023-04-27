Newton-Conover senior Christian Garcia signed his national letter of intent on Thursday to play soccer at Carolina University in Winston-Salem after graduation. Pictured, from left, are Newton-Conover head coach Carlos Arias, Christian's mother Liz, Christian, Christian's father Ramiro and Newton-Conover assistant coach Kenny Iglesias.
top story
Newton-Conover's Garcia signs with Carolina University for soccer
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A hot start gave the St. Stephens baseball team a six-run cushion over crosstown rival Hickory at home Friday in Hickory before the Red Tornad…
The countdown to the high school baseball state playoffs continue across the state, with the drive to the postseason continuing for area teams.
The high school softball regular season is down to the last two weeks for leagues that have conference tournaments, three weeks for those that…
Several key matchups in area high school baseball are on tap for tonight, many with state playoff implications and none bigger than Hickory at…
With the final week of the regular season at hand in the Northwestern 3A/4A and Catawba Valley 2A conferences before their conference tourname…