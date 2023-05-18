Newton-Conover High School handed out its spring sports awards for 2023 on Wednesday. During the event, it was announced that the school's basketball floor will now be known as Eddy Clark Court. Clark was the head coach of the Red Devils' wrestling team for many years before retiring after Newton-Conover won the 2A state championship this past winter.
Newton-Conover's basketball floor to be called Eddy Clark Court
