Newton-Conover's Allison signs with LR for tennis

Alexa Allison
Photo courtesy of Newton-Conover High School

Newton-Conover senior Alexa Allison signed her national letter of intent this week to play tennis at Lenoir-Rhyne University after graduation. Pictured, from left, are her brother Holt Allison, her grandfather Paul Allison, Alexa Allison, her mother Danis Smith and her stepfather Craig Smith.

