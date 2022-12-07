Newton-Conover wrestling tops St. Stephens in battle of unbeaten teams

Newton-Conover’s powerful lineup asserted its will on the wrestling mat when needed and defeated host St. Stephens 39-22 Tuesday night in a nonconference dual.

Both teams entered the dual unbeaten, but it was the Red Devils who took control early and improved to 17-0 on the season, while St. Stephens dropped to 15-1.

It was the second win in a row for the Red Devils in the yearly series between the two state powers and the first road win by either side since the Indians took the dual at Newton-Conover in 2018.

“They’re coached well and they have tough kids,” said Red Devils head coach Eddy Clark. “So we know coming in, this is going to be your typical Catawba County throwdown. So, it was fun and we're fortunate that we came out on top.”

Although the 14-match dual was split 8-6 in favor of Newton-Conover, five of the eight wins came courtesy of pins. St. Stephens managed to earn bonus points just twice on Tuesday with a pin and a major decision.

“I'll be honest with you,” Indians head coach Billy Baker said in reflection after the dual, “I feel good about our effort. They're just really good. I was hoping to keep it a little bit closer. I knew it was going to be a long shot for us to beat them.”

The Red Devils won the first three matches to set the tone for the night. Starting the dual at the 106-pound weight class, Christian Garcia improved to 16-1 by sending Christian Cruz-Hernandez (9-1) to his first defeat of the season with a 9-2 decision.

With the Indians missing Ivan Cortez at 113 pounds, it allowed the Red Devils to play with the lineup to their advantage. Cody Ingle wrestled his first match of the season and needed 11 seconds to score a pin. Then unbeaten Isaiah Pittman (19-0) moved up to 120 pounds for the first time this season and got a second-period pin of St. Stephens' Logan Laws.

“I can’t say enough about Isaiah Pittman and how he’s wrestling right now,” said Clark.

Baker admitted the opening set of matches was difficult to counter.

“They were able to bump some kids around down low on us and that hurt us a little bit,” said Baker. “But that's going to happen. They're a very well-coached team. You can tell they're very driven. Their technique's really good. They're physically tough. They're just really good — probably the best team we've seen so far this year.”

The night’s most entertaining match came at 126 pounds. St. Stephens' Cesar Chavez Alonzo rushed out to a 9-2 lead after one period and increased the margin with a reverse to start the second period. However, Phoenix Michaud got his own reverse in the second period and added another from the down position at the start of the third period. Back points cut the deficit to 11-8, but Chavez Alonzo was able to work out of the hold to score a reverse before adding three near fall points to finish off the 16-8 win.

Brady Connell (132 pounds) further cut the Indians' deficit to 15-7 with a 5-0 win over Darius Musaeus.

Down 2-1 after the first period in the 138-pound bout, the Red Devils' Connor Shumate (21-1) scored three near fall points over the last 30 seconds of the second period and went on to defeat Will Moore (16-2) 9-2.

The teams continued to trade bouts, but pins by Newton-Conover continued to increase the lead. A 7-3 decision by Zamonte Bruen-Brown (145) was countered by Jason Brawley’s pin at 152. Will Fincher (160) of St. Stephens rallied from a 4-1 deficit with a big second period and went on to take his bout 11-5. However, Jordan Henze (170) got a pin in the third period to increase the Red Devils' lead to 30-13.

St. Stephens got its only pin from Andrew Kehoe in the 182-pound match to stay in the dual. But Newton-Conover was able to run out defending state champions in back-to-back matches to put away the win. Owen Clark (18-1, 195) finished off a solid challenge from Isaac Burgin 6-0 before Joseph Lioret-Tutty (17-2) pinned Luke Apollonio in the 220-pound match.

Kasen Turner scored the final points for the Indians, fending off a late takedown attempt from Mykie Xiong to win the heavyweight bout 4-3.

“We’ve got some kids wrestling pretty good right now,” said Eddy Clark. “Even the kids that got beat; those kids got out there, we're not worried about winning and losing right now, we're worried about the fight we can show moving forward. We got punched in the face and fought back, so that's a good sign.”

Newton-Conover will host the Red Devil Super Duals on Friday and Saturday, with St. Stephens among the teams set to attend.

NEWTON-CONOVER 39, ST. STEPHENS 22

106: Christian Garcia (NC) d. Christian Cruz-Hernandez, 9-2

113: Cody Ingle (NC) p. Anthony Angeles, :11

120: Isaiah Pittman (NC) p. Logan Laws, 2:27

126: Cesar Chavez Alonzo (SS) d. Phoenix Michaud, 16-8

132: Brady Connell (SS) d. Darius Musaeus, 5-0

138: Connor Shumate (NC) d. Will Moore, 9-2

145: Zamonte Bruen-Brown (SS) d. Landon Williams, 7-3

152: Jason Brawley (NC) p. Dylan Herrera-Luna, 4:54

160: William Fincher (SS) d. Caiden Rowe, 11-5

170: Jordan Henze (NC) p. Edwin Mentado-Moran, 4:52

182; Andrew Kehoe (SS) p. Caleb Louchez, 1:26

195: Owen Clark (NC) d. Isaac Burgin, 6-0

220: Joseph Lioret-Tutty (NC) p. Luke Apollonio, 1:20

285: Kasen Turner (SS) d. Mykie Xiong, 4-3