Newton-Conover sweeps Bunker Hill for senior night victory

NEWTON — Tuesday was Senior Night for the Newton-Conover volleyball program and the stars came out to shine for the Red Devils in a three-set victory over Bunker Hill. Newton-Conover won by set scores of 25-18, 25-17 and 25-22.

That victory, in tandem with a five-set decision at Bunker Hill earlier in the season, gives Newton-Conover a sweep in the season series as well. It also snaps a two-match losing streak for the Red Devils.

“It was really, really fun. We’ve been working hard all season to improve and get better,” said Newton-Conover coach Abigail Dowell. “I’m really, really proud of them.”

The opening salvo in in the first set certainly didn’t bode well for the Red Devils. The Bears roared out to lead 9-1 behind two aces from Allie Sigmon and another on the service turn of Samantha Hawn.

Sigmon also had a nice back row kill and Makenzie McConnell delivered another big hit for a point in the run. However, that was the first and last time Bunker Hill would have a lead on the scoreboard.

“We started off pretty strong, had really good coverage. We were playing smart,” said Bunker Hill coach Kelsey Dettman. “Then we let a couple of mistakes kind of get in our heads. Then we just were never able to recover from that.”