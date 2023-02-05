GREENSBORO — One more for the road.

Newton-Conover’s wrestling team packaged together a near perfect performance Saturday afternoon, and presented it as a pretty nice going away present for retiring head coach Eddy Clark.

After trailing at the start, the Red Devils won 10 of the final 12 matches and routed Bunn High 51-18 to claim the 2A state championship in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association dual-team tournament.

In making their first trip to the state final since 2017, the Red Devils (48-1) took their fourth championship, adding to those in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

While Clark said all of the titles are special, this group of wrestlers, which includes his son Owen, has a little extra meaning for him.

“I love this group of kids,” said Eddy Clark. “They’ve been my life’s work for, some of them, 12, 14 years. I’m really thankful it was able to culminate in a championship. I know it’s cliché, but they really have put in the work.”

Starting with the heavyweight class, Bunn (27-2) took the first two bouts in tight fashion. In a plodding contest, Dyllin Ellis (32-6) scored the only point of the match with an escape in the third period and defeated Newton-Conover’s Mykie Xiong (20-11) 1-0.

An expected tight battle at 106 pounds played out that way. Bunn’s Alex Monks (36-4) led 5-2 after an escape to start the third period. A minute later, Christian Garcia (46-5) scored a takedown to cut the deficit to one, then released Monks in order to try and score another to tie the score. The strategy worked with Garcia getting the maneuver in with eight seconds left to force overtime. However, a scramble for the winning points ended with Monks on the top and the 8-6 win in the sudden-victory period.

With a sizeable advantage at 113, Clark decided to save Isaiah Pittman (52-2) for another bout and inserted little-used Cohen Smith (5-2) against Brooke Morrow (24-20). The strategy worked, as Smith scored the pin in 30 seconds.

With Pittman available at 120, he quickly neutralized Spencer Stillman (24-18), needing 45 seconds for the pin. The victory was the 100th of Pittman’s career.

“It was really special,” said Pittman of the milestone. “I didn’t think I’d get it in the state final. But it feels really good after putting in all the hard work.”

The lineup maneuver also allowed Phoenix Michaud (47-8) to move up from his 120-pound spot to 126 and take on Chino Catalan-Escamilla (13-8). The two battled through five ties, the last coming late in regulation on a reverse from Catalan-Escamilla to tie the score at 8-all. Michaud was able to score the initial takedown in the sudden-victory period for the win.

“We’ve been looking at that all week and it worked out,” said Eddy Clark of the lineup shuffle. “Thank God we’ve got people like Isaiah Pittman and Phoenix Michaud and Cohen Smith to step in there. I’ve said it all year, we have depth. I’m just thankful it paid off and worked out."

Bunn stayed in range at 21-18, as it sandwiched pins from Austin Chastain (39-8) at 132 and Jayden Alston (18-8) at 145 around one from Newton-Conover’s Connor Shumate (51-5) at 138.

However, starting at 152, it was all Red Devils the rest of the way, and most of it went quick. Jason Brawley (53-4) and 160-pounder Caiden Rowe (37-15) each scored first-period pins.

“Once we get on a roll, we start moving through,” said Rowe, who was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. He said he usually likes to get his matches wrapped up as quickly as he can. “It’s easier that way, rather than going all the way to the third and getting all tired.”

Eddy Clark said Rowe received the recognition due to the totality of his work during the tournament, which included five pins.

“He doesn’t have the accolades like some of our other kids,” said Eddy Clark of his senior. “Caiden has been steady and true and dedicated his whole career. I’m so proud of him and the week that he had to earn this award.”

At 170, Jordan Henze (51-8) wrapped up Damarion Watkins in a python-like hold to score three near fall points with 45 seconds left. While unable to complete the turn for the pin, Henze maintained control of the hold the rest of the way for a 9-8 victory.

Matthew Race (15-8) and Owen Clark (48-2) added pins at 182 and 195, respectively. Joseph Lioret-Tutty (53-3) closed out the dual with a 7-3 victory at 220.

Owen Clark, who is the defending state champion at 195, said the team title is more special to him.

“This feeling is even better than the individual one,” the younger Clark said. “Because I was able to do this one with my brothers, my best friends that I’ve grown up with since I was two feet tall. I’ve been wrestling with them my whole life and it’s been awesome to wrestle with them now and win the state title.”

Newton-Conover turns to the individual format next weekend in the 2A West Regional tournament at West Lincoln.

Notes: In the Sportsmanship Award given to one member of each team by the NCHSAA, Mykie Xiong received the award for Newton-Conover.... The dominance by the West Region in 2A continued on Saturday. It was the 13th year in a row a team from the West won the 2A title. The last 10 have come from a team in Catawba or Lincoln County. Since 2018, out of a possible 84 points available in a dual, the winning team has scored over 50 points with the losing team scoring less than 20.

NEWTON-CONOVER 51, BUNN 18

285: Dyllin Ellis (B) d. Mykie Xiong, 1-0

106: Alex Monks (B) d. Christian Garcia, 8-6 (SV)

113: Cohen Smith (N-C) p. Brooke Morrow, :30

120: Isaiah Pittman (N-C) p. Spencer Stillman, :45

126: Phoenix Michaud (N-C) d. Chino Catalan-Escamilla, 10-8 (SV)

132: Austin Chastain (B) p. Cooper Murray, 3:43

138: Connor Shumate (N-C) p. George Hann, 3:07

145: Jayden Alston (B) p. Landon Williams, :58

152: Jason Brawley (N-C) p. John Fuentes, 1:06

160: Caiden Rowe (N-C) p. Kevin Silvero, 1:10

170: Jordan Henze (N-C) d. Damarion Watkins, 9-8

182: Matthew Race (N-C) p. Dominic McDowell, 4:20

195: Owen Clark (N-C) p. Cody Anderson, 1:38

220: Joseph Lioret-Tutty (N-C) d. Howard Edwards, 7-3