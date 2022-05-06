Newton-Conover inducts 3 HOF classes

NEWTON — Newton-Conover High School held its first Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony since 2019 on Wednesday at the Newton Elks Lodge. The classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 were inducted after the COVID-19 pandemic forced postponements in each of the previous two years.

According to the program from Wednesday’s induction ceremony, “The purpose of the Newton-Conover High School Athletic Hall of Fame is to recognize, honor, and provide an enduring memorial for those persons whose outstanding contributions have enriched the athletic program and brought honor and pride to the school. The recognition of past individuals and their significant contributions to NCHS Athletics will serve to provide models for future generations to emulate.”

Newton-Conover’s 2020 class included coaches Costella Corpening (football, basketball, baseball) and Dick Gurley (football), while the 2021 class was made up of athlete Dennis Punch (football, basketball, baseball) and the 1992 2A state championship girls basketball team. Meanwhile, 2022 inductees included athletes Curtis Burgins (football, track, basketball), Bryan George (soccer) and Jim Burgess (football).

Thirty-five individuals and one team — the aforementioned 1992 2A state championship girls basketball team — have been inducted into the Newton-Conover High School Athletic Hall of Fame since the inaugural ceremony in 2010. Committee members include Chairman Bernard Coulter, Todd Davis, Michael Lingle, Chris Barrymore, Hugh Gaither (outgoing member), Greg Hardy, Ashley Lamb and George Wilkinson (incoming member).

Athletes must wait five years after graduation before being eligible for a Hall of Fame nomination, while coaches must wait three years following their last coaching assignment at Newton-Conover.