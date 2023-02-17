As the crowd dwindled at the conclusion of Thursday night’s Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference semifinal doubleheader, those who remained on the court at the Tarlton Complex at Catawba Valley Community College milled about with the statement by Newton-Conover boys basketball coach Nick Wilson in an postgame interview following the Red Devils' game against Maiden.

“Every day is a great day when you’re a Red Devil,” Wilson said with a beaming grin. “Tonight, it’s a great day to be a Red Devil.”

Both the girls and boys teams swept the doubleheader over Maiden and advanced to tonight's championship round.

Newton-Conover’s girls, the tournament’s second seed in that bracket, quickly put away the third-seeded Blue Devils 65-36.

However, the surprise of the night came in the nightcap when the boys' No. 3 seed, Newton-Conover, sliced and diced its way to a 59-42 win over No. 2 Maiden.

The Red Devils (15-11) defeated Maiden (22-4) for the first time in three tries. The win came just six days after the Blue Devils closed out the regular season with a 70-54 victory over Newton-Conover last Friday.

“Buy in” were the two words Wilson used to describe the difference in the team six days after getting blown out. “We played Friday night and we struggled, and I think we kind of realized as a team we're better than that. We’re better than a 16-point loss.”

The big turnaround came inside with the play of post players Landen Lyerly and Zyon Chambers.

Lyerly, a sophomore, finished the night with 24 points to go with 10 rebounds and a blocked shot. Chambers, a junior, playing either in tandem with Lyerly or in place of the sophomore, held his own with two points, two rebounds and an assist.

In the bigger picture, the duo shut down Maiden center Raheim Misher, who had scored 14 points last week, and Chris Culliver, whose high-flying dunks highlighted a 19-point night. On Thursday, the Blue Devils' duo had 20 points combined.

As a collective group, Newton-Conover unofficially outrebounded Maiden 46-21.

“I looked at our two big men,” said Wilson. “And, we’ve got two kids that are really big and they really play hard and they listen and are coachable. I looked at both of them and I said, ‘You know what, everybody in this conference says that they're better than you inside. You need to go out and prove a point to everybody, whether we win or lose, you need to stand up for yourself and prove a point.’”

Offensively, the tone was set late in the first quarter. Down 9-7, Chambers had a dribble-drive that turned into a scoop shot that tied the game. On the next two possessions, Javier Lineberger found Lyerly on weakside cuts for easy layups that put the Red Devils up 13-9 at the end of the quarter.

As it turned out, Newton-Conover never again relinquished the lead, which grew to eight with 2:22 left in the half after Lyerly’s three-point play.

Culliver drained a 3-pointer and added a free throw in the final 49 seconds to cut the lead to 27-23 at the half.

However, Newton-Conover had control of the lane with dribble penetration and lane cuts much of the night.

Leading the floor attack was Lineberger, who had eight of his 18 points in the third quarter with Chambers assisting on two of the buckets. The lead grew to 41-30 after three quarters.

A Culliver dunk to start the fourth quarter put the Blue Devils fans on their feet, but a pass from Lineberger to Lyerly pushed the lead back over double digits for good, with the game’s final margin representing the largest lead of the game.

With Lineberger leading the way with seven assists, unofficially, the Red Devils had 13 assists to 12 turnovers on the night. With much of the offense taking place inside the paint, Newton-Conover made 24 of 43 shots from the floor, including 7 of 8 in the final quarter.

Wilson gave much of the credit for the smooth offense to Lineberger.

“(Lineberger) had probably one of the best games of his career,” said Wilson of the junior guard. “That kid has so much potential. I told him when he was a sophomore that I thought he could do great things if he really put his mind to it.”

Newton-Conover will take on top-seeded West Caldwell in the nightcap of tonight's doubleheader, which comes after the Red Devils' girls clash with top-seeded East Burke.

In Thursday's girls semifinal, Newton-Conover (22-4) pumped up an 18-6 lead after one quarter and was never seriously threatened.

The Red Devils' initial thrust was a 14-0 run that pushed the lead to 22-6. The lead grew to 31-14 at the break and Newton-Conover led by as many as 30 when the starters sat for the final time with 4:24 left in the game.

Cassidy Geddes filled the stat sheet much of the night, but her contributions were divided by the halftime horn. She scored just four in the first half, but had seven assists, five steals and four rebounds for Newton-Conover. Geddes’ shots started dropping in the second half, as she scored seven points in the third and 11 in the final quarter before leaving with a game high of 22.

Lizzie and Sara Sain controlled the game on the inside, each with 12 points. Lizzie added 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks to her totals, while Sara finished with six boards and two steals.

Maiden (12-14) was led by Kennedie Noble, who had 14 points. Freshman center Khaira Culliver had 13 points to go with five rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

GIRLS

NEWTON-CONOVER 65, MAIDEN 36

Maiden;06;08;06;16;—;36

Newton-Conover;18;13;17;17;—;65

Maiden — Kennedie Noble 14, Khiara Culliver 13, Raegan Rembert 4, Kynsea Pugh 3, Aleah Ikard 2.

Newton-Conover — Cassidy Geddes 22, Sara Sain 12, Lizzie Sain 12, Grayson Rowe 8, Alaysia Hewitt 4, Hadleigh Swagger 3, Madison Reinhardt 2, Samiyah Hope 2.

BOYS

NEWTON-CONOVER 59, MAIDEN 42

Newton-Conover;13;14;14;18;—;59

Maiden;09;14;07;12;—;42

Newton-Conover — Landon Lylerly 24, Javier Lineberger 18, Zion White 8, Rakim Moore 5, Luke Wilkinson 2, Zyon Chambers 2.

Maiden — Jalen Robinson 11, Chris Culliver 11, Raheim Misher 9, Jacob Sigmon 6, Parker Pait 3, Ben Gibbs 2.