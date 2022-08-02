Newton-Conover holding fall sports kickoff Friday

NEWTON — Newton-Conover High School will kick off the 2022 fall sports season with a free event on Friday at Gurley Stadium. Also scheduled for Friday is the football team’s annual “Midnight Madness” practice, which is also free to attend.

Activities and concessions will be available beginning at 6 p.m., while Newton-Conover’s marching band will perform at 7 p.m. and last year’s girls golf and individual wrestling state champions will be recognized at 7:45 p.m. At 8 p.m., the Red Devils’ athletic director, team and coach introductions will take place, followed by a 50/50 golf ball drop at 8:30 p.m.

In addition to concessions, face painting will also be offered from 6-9 p.m. along with Newton-Conover athletic apparel, a dunking booth ($1 per throw) and inflatables ($5 for unlimited access). Concessions and athletic apparel will also be available during “Midnight Madness.”

This year marks the 100th season of Newton-Conover football. The Red Devils begin the regular season with a home game against Polk County on Aug. 19.