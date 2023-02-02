LINCOLNTON — The Newton-Conover wrestling team was king of the duals in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference during the regular season. On Wednesday night at Lincolnton High, the Red Devils had re-prove themselves against three of their toughest foes, all hoping to claim a trip to the state finals.

The Red Devils asserted their worthiness to claim a 2A West Regional championship. Newton-Conover handled host Lincolnton 41-33 in Round 3 and then held on to defeat Bandys 36-33. Both duals involved a forfeit of the final bout by Newton-Conover to account for the final score.

With the win, the Red Devils (47-1), the top seed in the 2A West Region, will make their eighth trip to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A dual-team state finals, the first since 2017. Newton-Conover will seek its first championship since 2016 and the fourth in the program’s history.

The Red Devils will take on Bunn (29-1), the East’s No. 1 seed, which won the 2A East Region title on Wednesday with wins against Manteo in the third round and Southwest Onslow in the regional final. The dual is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. The Wildcats will make their second straight trip to the state tournament, hoping to rebound from a 60-18 loss to Bandys last February.

While Red Devils head coach Eddy Clark didn’t know at the time following the win over Bandys who the Red Devils would face, he did feel like his team had been battle-tested already just to get to the finals.

“They’re going to have to be pretty good to do better than these three teams that were here tonight,” said Clark.

The Red Devils had to dig out of a hole in the regional semifinals against Lincolnton (20-8). Trailing 27-19 after a pin by the Wolves’ Josh White in the 145-pound match, Newton-Conover brought on a strong part of its lineup to rally.

Caiden Rowe (152) and Jason Brawley (160) each wrapped up for pins before Jordan Henze (170) added a 10-2 decision. Matthew Race (182) clinched the dual with a third-period pin to send the Red Devils on to meet the winner between Bandys and West Lincoln.

In that match, 10th-seeded West Lincoln (26-7) took a 23-6 lead at the midway point of the dual. However, with the teeth of the lineup at hand, Bandys (25-9) made its move with a 16-0 technical fall from Kage Hefner (138). Will Nix (145) followed with a pin before Trey Ballew (152) earned an 8-2 decision. Luke Burkett added a pin to pull Bandys ahead for the first time at 26-23.

The highlight of the dual came at 170, when Bandys’ Ian Moore avoided a takedown in the sudden-victory period and scored his own to edge Patrick Goins 7-5 and take the lead.

West Lincoln’s Mason Avery tied the team score at 29-all with a pin at 182, setting up a winner-take-all bout between Zack Evans of Bandys and Curtis Goins. Evans, who was injured in a dual against West Lincoln 12 days prior, took the mat for the first time since. Goins earned the initial takedown, but Evans got the quick reverse before eventually forcing Goins onto his back and securing the pin.

“Zach wasn’t going to wrestle tonight,” said Trojans head coach Justin Adams. “I don’t know if he was supposed to or not, but the kids and him came up to me and said, ‘Coach I’m wrestling.’ I’ll take whatever crap I get for it, but he wanted to be there. At the end of the day, it’s bigger than any individual achievement from him and his team will never forget it.”

The main event started with Newton-Conover bumping up defending 220-pound champion Joseph Lioret-Tutty to the heavyweight bout. Taking on the larger Andrew McCrary, the two traded escapes through regulation before Lioret-Tutty was able to score a takedown in overtime for the 3-1 victory.

Newton-Conover made fast work in the three lower weight bouts with pins from Christian Garcia (106), Isaiah Pittman (113) and Phoenix Michaud (120) to build a 21-0 lead.

Although it was a lead the Red Devils did not relinquish, the Trojans used their lineup strength to make a run. Trey Story (126) got Bandys on the board with a pin. Keilan Adams (132) made a second-period escape and had it stand up for a 1-0 victory against the Red Devils’ Darius Musaeus.

Despite the loss, Clark was pleased that Musaeus was able to work through the match and called it a key point of the dual.

“I know you couldn’t see it on his face,” said Clark of Musaeus, “but he just toughed through. He got through the match and has the heart of a champion. When you work through something as hard as he has, it’s hard to give it up.”

Newton-Conover chose to forfeit at 138, which brought Bandys within 21-15, but created matchups more favorable to the Red Devils.

The move paid off in a swing match at 145 between the Red Devils’ Connor Shumate and Ballew. Leading after two periods, Ballew added a takedown to make the margin 5-2. With time ticking down, Shumate worked a reverse to get within 5-4. A maneuver put Ballew on his back for possible match-winning points. The initial ruling was time had expired before near fall points were scored. After the officials conferred, the two points were awarded that turned the match to a win for Shumate.

“Trey Ballew is a stud,” said Clark. “But of course, Connor is, too. He had lost that match in the conference, so we knew we had to have that one.”

From there, the Red Devils were able to fend of challenges to their lead. Burkett (152) gained an 8-4 decision, but Rowe (160) countered with a pin to increase the Red Devils’ lead to 30-18. Moore (170) put down a pin, but Henze (182) answered with his own to put Bandys down 36-24 with two matches left.

Evans (195) was able to earn a 6-1 decision, but Race fended off the pin to secure the victory with one bout left. Clark said that Race, one of three wrestlers that has traded spots at 182 this season, took a big step with his effort in the playoffs.

“Matthew Race has been big all week,” said Clark. “Saturday, he came out and beat two quality kids, and then tonight, he comes out to battle Zack to a decision.”

Gracious towards the Red Devils in the loss, Adams expressed pride in his own team for enduring what has been a difficult year in defending its state title.

“To come here tonight without two returning state placers in the lineup and five starters missing,” Adams stated. “For us to be in the state final — this is the state final, I don’t care what anyone says — to gut it out against West Lincoln and to go against Eddy, it’s truly amazing. It’s an amazing testament to our conference.”

With Newton-Conover advancing, along with Fred T. Foard in the 3A bracket, it marks the ninth time in the last 10 dual tournaments a Catawba County school has made it to the finals with eight previous championships. Extending back to 2005, Catawba County has sent 17 teams to the finals with 11 titles. It will be the sixth time since 2005 Catawba County has sent two schools to the finals.

BANDYS 35, WEST LINCOLN 29 (2A WEST SEMIFINALS)

220: Matthew Cranfill (B) d. Dayne Harrelson, 4-3

285: Camden Sain (WL) d. Andrew McCrary, 3-1

106: Andy Saine (WL) p. Eli Timberlake, :32

113: Eli Leatherman (WL) p. Hunter Wilhite, :31

120: Bladen Ingle (WL) d. Chauncy Reese, 18-3

126: Trey Story (B) d. Logan Reynolds, 2-1

132: Jack Stewart (WL) d. Keilan Adams, 6-1

138: Kage Hefner (B) d. John Carpenter, 16-0

145: Will Nix (B) p. Keegan Bostic, 4:32

152: Trey Ballew (B) d. Alex Fincannon, 8-2

160: Luke Burkett (B) p. Levi Huss, 3:47

170: Ian Moore (B) d. Patrick Goins, 7-5 (SV)

182: Mason Avery (WL) p. Rylan Heers, :55

195: Zack Evans (B) p. Curtis Goins, 1:54

NEWTON-CONOVER 41, LINCOLNTON 33 (2A WEST SEMIFINALS)

220: Joseph Lioret-Tutty (N-C) d. Gavin Gholami, 11-2

285: Geviaunta Walker (L) p. Mykie Xiong, 2:35

106: Isaac Powell (L) d. Christian Garcia, 7-5

113: Isaiah Pittman (N-C) p. Matthew Davis, 1:23

120: Phoenix Michaud (N-C) p. Rylee Wesson

126: Nehemiah Lynch (L) p. Wyatt Hernandez, 1:51

132: Caleb Deaton (L) p. Cooper Murray, 3:27

138: Connor Shumate (N-C) d. Ethan Smith, 6-3

145: Josh White (L) p. Landon Williams (N-C), :41

152: Caiden Rowe (N-C) p. Cory Watson, 2:41

160: Jason Brawley (N-C) p. Chandler Sneed, 2:14

170: Jordan Henze (N-C) d. Nathan Wells, 10-2

182: Matthew Race (N-C) p. Skyler Teague, 4:36

195: Keondre Smith (L) won by forfeit

NEWTON-CONOVER 36, BANDYS 33 (2A WEST FINALS)

285: Joseph Lioret-Tutty (N-C) d. Andrew McCrary, 3-1 (SV)

106: Christian Garcia (N-C) p. Eli Timberlake, 1:02

113: Isaiah Pittman (N-C) p. Hunter Wilhite, :30

120: Phoenix Michaud (N-C) p. Chauncy Reese, 2:50

126: Trey Story (B) p. Wyatt Hernandez, 3:24

132: Keilan Adams (B) d. Darius Musaeus, 1-0

138: Will Nix (B) won by forfeit

145: Connor Shumate (N-C) d. Trey Ballew, 6-5

152: Luke Burkett (B) d. Jason Brawley, 8-4

160: Caiden Rowe (N-C) p. Connor Byrd, 2:48

170: Ian Moore (B) p. Nicholas Cadwallader, 2:34

182: Jordan Henze (N-C) p. Camden Mongene, 2:26

195: Zack Evans (B) d. Matthew Race, 6-1

220: Matthew Cranfill (B) won by forfeit