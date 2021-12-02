Newton-Conover grapplers nab 42-31 win over St. Stephens

NEWTON — Each team earned seven wins during Wednesday night’s wrestling match between Newton-Conover and visiting St. Stephens, but pins were ultimately the difference. The Red Devils collected all seven of their wins via pinfall, while the Indians only managed three pins in Newton-Conover’s 42-31 victory.
The win snapped the Red Devils’ four-match losing streak against their Catawba County rivals, with Newton-Conover improving to 10-1 this season. On the other side, the Indians suffered their first loss of the season to fall to 12-1.
“First of all, they’re a Catawba County legendary program, so we’re fortunate to be able to compete with them,” Newton-Conover coach Eddy Clark said. “(St. Stephens coach) Billy (Baker) is such an awesome coach and we’re thankful that they’re in our backyard to help kind of, the old saying is ‘Iron sharpens iron,’ so we’re thankful for St. Stephens and their program.”
“I told them I hope it stings a little, but you’ve got to get over it,” added Baker of what he told his team. “We wrestle a lot of matches, more so than most sports, we compete a lot. We’re not gonna go undefeated, somebody’s gonna beat you, and when you wrestle a tough schedule like we wrestle you’re gonna lose some. We’ve just got to use it and get better from it. ... Their staff and us, we’ve got a great relationship and our kids compete hard against each other and it’s fun. It was a good time.”
St. Stephens got off to a strong start as Jacob Schwartz earned a 3-2 decision over Newton-Conover’s Caiden Rowe at 160 pounds. Following a scoreless first period, both grapplers registered two points in the second before a third-period reversal by Schwartz accounted for the decisive tally.
The Red Devils’ Jordan Henze (170) followed with a third-period pin. After falling behind 2-0 late in the first period, the Indians’ Andrew Kehoe cut the deficit in half with an escape in the second before Henze pinned him at the 4:34 mark.
Andre Britt (182) put St. Stephens back ahead with a second-period pin of Newton-Conover’s Nicholas Cadwallader. Leading 2-0 after the first period, Britt garnered a reversal to start the second before pinning Cadwallader at the 3:29 mark.
Newton-Conover won the next two matches via pinfall, with Owen Clark (195) pinning Luke Apollonio and Joseph Lioret-Tutty (220) pinning Kasen Turner. Clark scored a takedown midway through the first period and ended up pinning Apollonio with two seconds left in the period, while Lioret-Tutty pinned Turner in 2:14 following a scoreless opening period.
Evan Vue (285) got St. Stephens back on the board with a pin of Mason Abernathy at the 1:22 mark, while the Indians tied the match at 18-all on a 10-6 decision from Alec Petty (106). Petty had to work hard for his win over Newton-Conover’s Cody Ingle, who never led in the bout but also didn’t allow his opponent to pull away.
Two more pins followed for the Red Devils as Isaiah Pittman (113) pinned Ivan Cortez and Camden Spencer (120) pinned Sebastion Lopez-Santos. Pittman led 2-0 after the first period and survived a second-period escape from Cortez to pin him in 2:54, while Spencer added a 10-second pin of Lopez-Santos in the fastest bout of the night.
Trailing 30-18, St. Stephens drew closer thanks to victories in the next two bouts. Cesar Chavez Alonzo (126) tallied the only major decision of the contest with a 12-3 victory over Newton-Conover’s Phoenix Michaud, while Will Moore (132) pinned the Red Devils’ Darius Musaeus in 2:56 to further close the gap.
Sophomore Connor Shumate (138) came up huge for Newton-Conover in the ensuing match. Facing a 4-2 deficit in the second period, Shumate earned an escape against Red Devils senior Evan Trossi before adding additional points late in the second and pinning Trossi at the 5:14 mark in the third.
“Connor has been big time in our program since he was probably 6 years old,” said Eddy Clark, “so I’m glad that he’s finally getting to where he can go out and shine and do what we know he can do.”
A 5-1 decision from the Indians’ Kymani Evans (145) over Ethan Clark gave St. Stephens a chance to win the match with a pin in the final bout, but Newton-Conover’s Jason Brawley (152) had other ideas. Brawley capped the contest with a second-period victory over Will Fincher, pinning him in 2:35 to give the Red Devils an 11-point match win.
“I think we’re growing up,” said Eddy Clark. “I think maybe the victory tonight was in the losses, was in the kids who went out there and didn’t get pinned by some of their top-caliber kids. Thinking about Caiden Rowe who wrestled a heck of a match at 160 to open us up, Cody Ingle didn’t get pinned and he’s a freshman, Phoenix Michaud didn’t get pinned and he’s a freshman, I can go on and on. Jordan Henze won a big match. So maybe it was more about what we didn’t give than what we went out and got, but we’re tickled to death to beat St. Stephens.”
“I just told my guys, we gave up big points in about three weight classes that I didn’t feel we should have,” added Baker. “But their kids were hustling, it meant a lot to their kids. ... It wasn’t that we were wrestling bad or we weren’t wrestling hard, we just made some mistakes and they capitalized and they scored those big pins. And you get pinned a few times, it’s hard to come back from that and win a dual meet.”
Newton-Conover returns to action on Friday when it travels to Alexander Central for the Caitlin Price Memorial Tournament. Meanwhile, St. Stephens will host the 49th annual Indian Classic on Saturday in Hickory.
Newton-Conover 42, St. Stephens 31
106: Alec Petty (SS) d. Cody Ingle, 10-6
113: Isaiah Pittman (NC) p. Ivan Cortez, 2:54
120: Camden Spencer (NC) p. Sebastion Lopez-Santos, :10
126: Cesar Chavez Alonzo (SS) d. Phoenix Michaud, 12-3
132: Will Moore (SS) p. Darius Musaeus, 2:54
138: Connor Shumate (NC) p. Evan Trossi, 5:14
145: Kymani Evans (SS) d. Ethan Clark, 5-1
152: Jason Brawley (NC) p. Will Fincher, 2:35
160: Jacob Schwartz (SS) d. Caiden Rowe, 3-2
170: Jordan Henze (NC) p. Andrew Kehoe, 4:34
182: Andre Britt (SS) p. Nicholas Cadwallader, 3:29
195: Owen Clark (NC) p. Luke Apollonio, 1:58
220: Joseph Lioret-Tutty (NC) p. Kasen Turner, 2:14
285: Evan Vue (SS) p. Mason Abernathy, 1:22
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.