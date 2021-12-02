Newton-Conover grapplers nab 42-31 win over St. Stephens

NEWTON — Each team earned seven wins during Wednesday night’s wrestling match between Newton-Conover and visiting St. Stephens, but pins were ultimately the difference. The Red Devils collected all seven of their wins via pinfall, while the Indians only managed three pins in Newton-Conover’s 42-31 victory.

The win snapped the Red Devils’ four-match losing streak against their Catawba County rivals, with Newton-Conover improving to 10-1 this season. On the other side, the Indians suffered their first loss of the season to fall to 12-1.

“First of all, they’re a Catawba County legendary program, so we’re fortunate to be able to compete with them,” Newton-Conover coach Eddy Clark said. “(St. Stephens coach) Billy (Baker) is such an awesome coach and we’re thankful that they’re in our backyard to help kind of, the old saying is ‘Iron sharpens iron,’ so we’re thankful for St. Stephens and their program.”