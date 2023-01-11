Newton-Conover grapplers edge Bandys 36-32

CATAWBA — Needing a pair of wins to remain unbeaten against North Carolina schools, Newton-Conover asked its defending state championship wrestlers to take care of business. Both Owen Clark and Joseph Lioret-Tutty closed out the dual with tight victories in their respective bouts to send the visiting Red Devils to a 36-32 victory over Bandys on Tuesday night in a Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) matchup.

Currently ranked No. 1 in the state in 2A by RankWrestling.com — which is used by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to determine playoff seeds for the dual state tournament — the Red Devils improved to 38-1 overall and took a big step towards a conference championship and a No. 1 seed in the state tournament at 3-0 in the CVAC. The Trojans, who are the defending 2A state champions, dropped to 16-7 overall and 2-1 in the CVAC. They’ll face West Lincoln a week from Friday in a match that will likely determine the CVAC’s second playoff berth into the state tournament.

The teams split the 14 bouts, but after taking seven of eight in one stretch, it was Bandys that had a chance to put the dual away with a 32-30 lead and two matches left. However, Newton-Conover saved the best for last with Clark and Lioret-Tutty still to wrestle.

Clark (41-2), the defending 195-pound 2A state champion and currently the state’s top ranked wrestler in that weight class, was bumped up to 220 pounds for the first time this season in order to face fifth-ranked wrestler Matthew Cranfill (39-6). After the pair held a scoreless tie, it was Clark that scored the first points on a quick escape from the down position before adding a takedown. Cranfill was called for a second stall in the third period to wrap up Clark’s 4-0 victory.

“We really didn't know how the score was going to go down, obviously,” said Clark in reference to moving up. “We had a little bit closer than we’d like, but going down to the wire and being able to wrestle that lineup and being able to put people where we think they can win, it's really just the best possible thing we can have. ... I know we're going do good under pressure.”

Clark’s win set up the final winner-take-all bout, pitting defending state 220-pound champion and top-ranked Lioret-Tutty (43-3) against Andrew McCrary (19-11) in the heavyweight event. After a scoreless first period, McCrary chose the down position in the second period and took 45 seconds to work the escape for the point and the lead. A bull rush from Lioret-Tutty earned a takedown before McCrary wormed out of the hold to set up a 2-2 tie for the final period.

Lioret-Tutty chose the down position and quickly earned the escape to take the lead. As time ticked to the end, McCrary sought the late takedown, but Lioret-Tutty undercut the move into his own takedown to clinch the bout. A late escape sent the score to a 5-3 final and the 100th career win for Lioret-Tutty.

“It couldn’t have been a bigger win with a bigger goal,” said the senior wrestler. “There's a lot of pressure and it came down to me. If I wanted that hundredth win, I had to squeak it by. I was giving up 60-something pounds against the heavyweight, who’s honestly pretty good. He’s big and strong, but you live for it.”

“Joseph’s got the heart of the champion,” added Red Devils head coach Eddy Clark. “I’ve loved Joseph since he was in the sixth grade. I love his attitude and I love his work ethic. I think the world of him, and I know what he’s capable of in the biggest moment.”

Despite the last-bout loss, Trojans head coach Justin Adams was energetic about the night, as well as effusive in his praise for Newton-Conover.

“Eddy has a great team and good for them, man,” said Adams. “What a dual meet, man. Win or lose, you live for that stuff. I mean, his heart’s pounding, my heart’s pounding. It’s pretty cool.”

The ultimate tense moment was a stark contrast to how the dual started, as Newton-Conover blasted out to a quick 24-0 lead with quick first-period pins from Christian Garcia (38-3, 106 pounds), Isaiah Pittman (42-2, 113), Phoenix Michaud (37-8, 120) and Wyatt Hernandez (15-18, 126).

Trey Story (32-5) flipped the fortunes for the Trojans with a pin at 132 before the initial deficit was cut in half after state No. 1 ranked Will Nix (32-5) gained a forfeit at 138.

The forfeit allowed Newton-Conover to move fifth-ranked Connor Shumate (41-5) up to the 145-pound class for only the second time this season. However, the move backfired, as Trey Ballew (13-3) rallied in the third period with three near fall points to claim the 5-3 win.

The oddest bout of the night came at 152 between second-ranked Jason Brawley (43-3) of Newton-Conover and Luke Burkett (32-13). Down 4-0 after two periods, Burkett successfully worked a reverse out of the down position and added two quick points to tie the score at 4-all. With 46 seconds remaining, Burkett added three more near fall points to take a 7-4 lead. However, as the gym’s clock and horn froze, the match continued with the scorer’s table keeping the time through the TrackWrestling app.

Time expired at the table with an additional three points for Burkett, but the decision was made to re-wrestle the final 46 seconds with the score reverting to 7-4. Brawley took advantage of the moment to earn an escape, but Burkett added a takedown to create a 9-5 lead and the upset win.

Bandys got within 24-22 in the 160-pound bout after defending state runner-up Ian Moore (27-3) blew open a tight match late for a 9-0 major decision.

Adams said the state’s second-ranked 2A wrestler at 160 has plowed through a recent injury.

“I'm really happy with Ian right now,” said Adams. “... He's going to the doctor tomorrow to get it fixed and we're gonna sit him out till the West Lincoln match. We’ll get him ready.”

Jordan Henze (41-8) stopped the Trojans' streak with a pin at 170, but Camden Mongene (10-5) returned fire with a pin for Bandys at 182.

With the decision to move Owen Clark up to 220, last year’s state qualifier Zack Evans (28-5) had little trouble in earning a 12-2 decision, which put Bandys in the lead for the only point of the match at 32-30 and set up the crucial final two matches.

“We won in some places that he (Eddy Clark) didn't expect us to win,” said Adams. “And we didn't score points at places where we probably should have scored a few more points. But, I know he feels the same way. So rather than whining and complaining, we'll work on the things that we can control and try to get better.”

Despite the dual records of the teams, Eddy Clark had a sense that the match would be a tight one, even after the initial rush at the start.

“They never are (easy), these type of matches,” said the Red Devils coach. However, with the setup of the final two bouts with his son Owen and Lioret-Tutty, Eddy Clark was comfortable with whatever the outcome would be. “They’re tried and true kids. If we’re going to go down in flames, I couldn't think of two better ones to go down with.”

Newton-Conover is back at home Thursday for a CVAC dual against Bunker Hill, while Bandys returns home Friday for a tri-match that will feature a battle with CVAC foe West Caldwell and a nonconference bout versus Mountain Island Charter.

NEWTON-CONOVER 36, BANDYS 32

106: Christian Garcia (N-C) p. Eli Timberlake, :40

113: Isaiah Pittman (N-C) p. Hunter Wilhite :17

120: Phoenix Michaud (N-C) p. Chauncy Reese, 1:25

126: Wyatt Hernandez (N-C) p. Sincere Haqq, 1:16

132: Trey Story (B) p. Darius Musaeus, :53

138: Will Nix (B) won by forfeit

145: Trey Ballew (B) d. Connor Shumate, 5-3

152: Luke Burkett (B) d. Jason Brawley, 11-5

160: Ian Moore (B) d. Caiden Rowe, 9-0

170: Jordan Henze (N-C) p. Connor Byrd, 1:13

182: Camden Mongene (B) p. Nicholas Cadwallader, 3:33

195: Zack Evans (B) d. Caleb Louchez, 12-2

220: Owen Clark (N-C) d. Matthew Cranfill, 4-0

285: Joseph Lioret-Tutty (N-C) d. Andrew McCrary, 5-3