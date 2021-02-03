Newton-Conover girls survive Bandys rally to stay unbeaten

NEWTON — The latest chapter in the Bandys versus Newton-Conover girls basketball rivalry looked like it could turn into a runaway in the fourth quarter, but instead evolved into a white knuckler that went down to the final minute. The Red Devils stayed in the ranks of the unbeaten by surviving a Trojans rally to sweep the regular season series with a 53-49 home win on Tuesday night.
“I’m pretty happy,” said Newton-Conover coach Sylvia White, who was all smiles after the game and agreed her team has to be prepared to get every opponent’s best effort. “You know we are when you’ve got a zero in the loss column, everybody comes ready to play. They (Bandys) are a pretty good basketball team. They didn’t come in here just to play, they came in here to get a win.”
The game followed much the same script as the two rivals’ first contest of the season, which went back and forth before Newton-Conover (9-0, 9-0 South Fork 2A Conference) pulled out a 52-39 victory at Bandys. Tuesday’s rematch was tied at 12-all after one quarter and had the Red Devils in front 25-24 at the half and 39-32 after three quarters.
A 6-0 blitz to open the fourth quarter fueled by Grace Loftin’s three-point play, a steal and layup by Nalece Duncan and a free throw by Cassidy Geddes had the Red Devils in front 45-32 with 6:50 to go. For all intents and purposes, Newton-Conover was on the verge of running away with another double-digit victory.
“I told my girls we don’t quit. We went to our press. That’s what my girls love to play, they love the press,” said Bandys coach Nicki Brittain. “They had two options. They could quit, and let it go and chalk it up as us losing to Newton, or they could make a ballgame of it. They chose to make a ballgame of it.”
Still trailing by 13 points at 47-34, Logan Dutka got the rally started in earnest on a pretty move in the lane for two. Dutka then found Cailyn Huggins on a cut down the lane for an easy basket to bring the Trojans within nine at 47-38.
Next Macy Rummage got loose on a fast break with 2:46 to go and just that quickly, the Newton-Conover lead was seven points. Rummage followed that with a steal she took coast-to-coast to make it a five-point difference between the two clubs, 47-42, with 2:34 to go.
But sophomore point guard Cassidy Geddes has a way of breaking opponents’ hearts and delivered again with a soft jumper from the left side to push the Red Devils’ lead to 49-42 with just over two minutes to go.
“She’s a sophomore and plays like a senior,” White said of Geddes. “They double-teamed her and did everything they could to shut her down. She still creates some things and finds some things. She’s going to get a turnover, get a fast break, get penetration.”
Another Geddes free throw made the score 50-42 with 1:11 showing, and then Dutka got free and dropped a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it a five-point game with 50 seconds to go.
In the final 30 seconds, Newton-Conover countered two Bandys (5-4, 5-4) layups with three free throws for the final of 53-49.
“We had two or three breakdowns in the paint. Sometimes you get that when you’re overaggressive,” White said. “But that’s a pretty good night when we held them to 49 points. I felt pretty good about the night’s defense.”
Conversely, Brittain felt pretty good about her team’s intensity and backbone in the fourth quarter.
“That’s one thing we worked on. We didn’t run out of gas tonight,” Brittain said, referencing the first game when Newton-Conover pulled away in the final period. “We had a little bit of a flat third quarter. At the end of that third quarter they could have given up, but they didn’t. They came out and made it a ballgame.
Loftin made her presence felt on both ends of the court the entire night for the Red Devils with a stellar performance offensively, defensively and on the glass.
“Grace Loftin is our captain, she’s our cheerleader, she’s our workhorse. She’s probably had five double-doubles this year,” White said. “She knows how to give you all she’s got. When she comes off the court, I guarantee you she’s exhausted. “
Geddes led Newton-Conover with 16 points, Loftin added 15 and Emma Fox was a force inside with 11.
Bandys also put three players in double figures led by Dutka’s 16 points, including three second-half triples. Rummage had 11 points, six in the fourth quarter, and Huggins had 11 with six of those coming in the final period.
Newton-Conover will take its perfect record into Friday’s home game against West Lincoln. Bandys will also be at home on Friday against Lincolnton.
Bandys 12 12 08 17 – 49
Newton-Conover 12 13 14 14 – 53
Bandys – Logan Dutka 16, Macy Rummage 13, Cailyn Huggins 11, Caroline McIntosh 5, Olivia Little 4.
Newton-Conover – Cassidy Geddes 16, Grace Loftin 15, Emma Fox 11, Mia Powell 5, Hannah Watkins 4, Nalece Duncan 2.