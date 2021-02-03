Newton-Conover girls survive Bandys rally to stay unbeaten

“I told my girls we don’t quit. We went to our press. That’s what my girls love to play, they love the press,” said Bandys coach Nicki Brittain. “They had two options. They could quit, and let it go and chalk it up as us losing to Newton, or they could make a ballgame of it. They chose to make a ballgame of it.”

Still trailing by 13 points at 47-34, Logan Dutka got the rally started in earnest on a pretty move in the lane for two. Dutka then found Cailyn Huggins on a cut down the lane for an easy basket to bring the Trojans within nine at 47-38.

Next Macy Rummage got loose on a fast break with 2:46 to go and just that quickly, the Newton-Conover lead was seven points. Rummage followed that with a steal she took coast-to-coast to make it a five-point difference between the two clubs, 47-42, with 2:34 to go.

But sophomore point guard Cassidy Geddes has a way of breaking opponents’ hearts and delivered again with a soft jumper from the left side to push the Red Devils’ lead to 49-42 with just over two minutes to go.

“She’s a sophomore and plays like a senior,” White said of Geddes. “They double-teamed her and did everything they could to shut her down. She still creates some things and finds some things. She’s going to get a turnover, get a fast break, get penetration.”