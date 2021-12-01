Newton-Conover girls rally past Hickory in 2nd half; Red Tornadoes cruise in boys' game

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover and Hickory girls basketball teams have had some tight battles in recent years, as was the case again on Tuesday night. The visiting Red Tornadoes led at the end of the first two quarters before the Red Devils staged a second-half comeback that resulted in a 56-46 victory over their Catawba County rivals.
Newton-Conover improved to 2-0 entering tonight’s road contest at North Lincoln, which will be followed by a trip to Hickory on Friday. On the other side, the Red Tornadoes dropped to 0-2.
According to Newton-Conover coach Sylvia White, a couple of things led to her team’s second-half turnaround.
“One, we got back into our offense,” said White. “I’m not gonna lie, they took us out of our game completely. We hadn’t seen pressure like that. ... But the biggest thing in the turnaround is the kids didn’t quit.”
Newton-Conover’s Hannah Watkins rattled in a jumper to start the scoring before Emma Fox added a putback to double the Red Devils’ advantage. Hickory’s Joselin Turner answered with a basket off the glass, but Newton-Conover’s Cassidy Geddes picked off a pass and laid it in on the other end, forcing the Red Tornadoes to call a timeout down 6-2 just over two minutes in.
After the stoppage, Hickory scored 10 of the next 11 points. Newton-Conover’s only point during the run came on a Geddes free throw, while the Red Tornadoes received three layups from Laken Powe, one from Gabby Bryant and a putback from Lea Boyens. By the end of the opening quarter, Hickory led 14-9.
Hickory extended its lead to 17-9 on a 3-pointer from Boyens to begin the second quarter, while a Powe foul shot made it a nine-point advantage. Following a putback from Newton-Conover’s Lizzie Sain, the Red Tornadoes made it 21-11 on a right-corner trey from Addison Sisk.
Newton-Conover was able to whittle the deficit down to three by halftime, with Sara Sain tallying a three-point play and a layup off the bench. Lizzie Sain added two more layups, with Fox also recording one to go with two baskets from Watkins, whose late jumper made it 29-26 at the half.
Although Hickory built its lead back to nine on a free throw from Bryant with 3:28 left in the third quarter — Gabriela Greenard scored the Red Tornadoes’ remaining seven points in the period — Newton-Conover ended the frame on an 11-0 run to grab its first lead since the opening minutes. Hickory was whistled for numerous fouls in the third including two technical fouls, with the Red Devils making 7 of 11 free throws to carry a 39-37 lead into the fourth.
Speaking of foul shots, each squad lived at the free-throw line in the final quarter. Newton-Conover was 7 for 10 at the charity stripe down the stretch, while Hickory knocked down 5 of 11 attempts. The Red Devils led 44-37 before Hickory scored its first points in over 5 1/2 minutes on a pair of Powe free throws at the 5:54 mark.
Moments later, a putback by Turner brought the Red Tornadoes within two at 44-42, but a Sara Sain putback and a rebound and assist from Hadleigh Swagger to Geddes following two missed free throws gave Newton-Conover a six-point lead. Swagger added another assist on the Red Devils’ subsequent basket — another layup by Sara Sain — as the hosts pulled away for a 10-point triumph.
“I think rebounds and our kids just staying after it (were key),” said White, who admitted that both her and Hickory coach Barbara Helms have young teams. “... Coach Helms does an amazing job, she’s an excellent coach and I think to take anything away from that would be crazy. But tonight it was our home, it was our time, we got some shots that fell at the right time and our kids just stayed after it.”
Geddes led all scorers with 15 points, while Lizzie Sain added 13 points and Sarah Sain had 11. Fox chipped in nine points and over 20 rebounds, with Watkins scoring eight points.
Hickory was paced by 14 points from Powe, who scored eight points in the first quarter. Greenard also reached double figures with 10 points, while Bryant scored eight.
BOYS
Hickory 84, Newton-Conover 59
Nine different players scored for the Red Tornadoes in the opening quarter as they jumped out to a 24-9 advantage. Hickory led 42-24 at the half and 65-46 through three periods on its way to a 25-point win.
“That’s a strength of our team, we’re very deep,” Hickory coach Daniel Willis said. “There is not much difference in the back end of our lineup as the front end. Our style changes a little bit when we go one way or the other, but we’re very deep. We’ve got a lot of good players and that’s gonna be what we have to build on this year.”
Hickory moved to 2-0 ahead of Friday’s rematch with Newton-Conover (0-2), which visits North Lincoln tonight. Friday’s contest will be held at the Red Tornadoes’ David W. Craft Gymnasium.
Eleven players scored for Hickory, led by freshman Jamien Little’s 21-point effort. Landan Maddox scored 13 points and Jayden Maddox added 12, while Tyquan Hill finished with 10 and John Holbrook had nine.
Little “is a scorer,” said Willis of his leading scorer. “He can put it on the floor, shoots the pull-up, shoots the 3, gets to the foul line. He’s gonna be a special player and he can really score. And it helps when we’ve got other guys around him that can drive and kick to him, and that’s what we’re working on now.
“... When we get ball movement, we can get some wide-open shots,” he added. “But when the ball gets stagnant and we try to play one-on-one too much, we kind of get clogged up and get slowed down, and so that’s gonna be our main goal probably for a while to try to get ball movement and play as a team.”
Newton-Conover freshman Owen Cannon registered 21 points to go with 15 from fellow ninth grader Jay Powell. Javier Lineberger and Javon Barber added nine points apiece for the Red Devils.
“We’re already way ahead of where we were last year,” said Willis, who is in his second season as the Red Tornadoes’ head coach. “The guys have played together, they’re starting to get a feel on rotations and time and score. We’ve got a long ways to go too, but this year’s been so much easier as far as transitioning. ... The guys have really bought in and they play hard.”
GIRLS
Hickory;14;15;08;09;—;46
Newton-Conover;09;17;13;17;—;56
Hickory — Laken Powe 14, Gabriela Greenard 10, Gabby Bryant 8, Lea Boyens 5, Addison Sisk 5, Joselin Turner 4.
Newton-Conover — Cassidy Geddes 15, Lizzie Sain 13, Sara Sain 11, Emma Fox 9, Hannah Watkins 8.
BOYS
Hickory;24;18;23;19;—;84
Newton-Conover;09;15;22;13;—;59
Hickory — Jamien Little 21, Landan Maddox 13, Jayden Maddox 12, Tyquan Hill 10, John Holbrook 9, Josh Fisher 4, Izaiah Littlejohn 4, Eli Rose 4, Jack Cameron 3, Britt Rumbaugh 2, Rico Walker 2.
Newton-Conover — Owen Cannon 21, Jay Powell 15, Javon Barber 9, Javier Lineberger 9, Grant Penley 2, Vance Sigmon 2, Jeremiah Robinson 1.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.