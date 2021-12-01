Newton-Conover girls rally past Hickory in 2nd half; Red Tornadoes cruise in boys' game

Hickory moved to 2-0 ahead of Friday’s rematch with Newton-Conover (0-2), which visits North Lincoln tonight. Friday’s contest will be held at the Red Tornadoes’ David W. Craft Gymnasium.

Eleven players scored for Hickory, led by freshman Jamien Little’s 21-point effort. Landan Maddox scored 13 points and Jayden Maddox added 12, while Tyquan Hill finished with 10 and John Holbrook had nine.

Little “is a scorer,” said Willis of his leading scorer. “He can put it on the floor, shoots the pull-up, shoots the 3, gets to the foul line. He’s gonna be a special player and he can really score. And it helps when we’ve got other guys around him that can drive and kick to him, and that’s what we’re working on now.

“... When we get ball movement, we can get some wide-open shots,” he added. “But when the ball gets stagnant and we try to play one-on-one too much, we kind of get clogged up and get slowed down, and so that’s gonna be our main goal probably for a while to try to get ball movement and play as a team.”

Newton-Conover freshman Owen Cannon registered 21 points to go with 15 from fellow ninth grader Jay Powell. Javier Lineberger and Javon Barber added nine points apiece for the Red Devils.