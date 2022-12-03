Newton-Conover girls pull away from Red Tornadoes

NEWTON — Newton-Conover’s girls basketball team stretched open a tight game in the third quarter and went on to rout visiting Hickory High 62-35 in a nonconference game Friday night.

The victory for the Red Devils was the fourth in a row to start the season. Two of those have come at the expense of Hickory, with Newton-Conover continuing a recent mastery over the Red Tornadoes. After losing 16 of 17 to Hickory in the rivalry dating back to 2011, Newton-Conover has won seven of the last eight in the series going back to the championship game of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic in December 2018.

In the first game between the two last week at Hickory, the Red Tornadoes (0-3) opened up a 17-point lead at one point before Newton-Conover rallied for the win. And Hickory threatened a repeat performance at the start of Friday's contest.

Gabby Bryant knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to build a 6-0 lead. The Red Tornadoes still had a 9-4 advantage with 90 seconds left in the first quarter, but Lizzie Sain hit a short turnaround jumper and Cassidy Geddes took a steal end-to-end to cut the deficit to 9-8 at quarter’s end.

The teams traded the lead seven times in the second quarter before Geddes turned a backcourt steal into a layup by Hadleigh Swagger to end the half with Newton-Conover up 18-15.

The main theme of the first half was sloppy offense on both sides, as the teams combined for 20 turnovers. Hickory made just 5 of 24 shots from the floor, while the Red Devils hit just 8 of 22.

However, Red Devils head coach Sylvia White felt her team was getting the shots it wanted, and the players needed to trust that the desired results would eventually happen.

“The big thing was, we felt like we were doing a good job getting good looks,” said White. “We were getting not the great looks we wanted, but we did like the looks we were getting. We just couldn’t knock them down. We brought some kids off the bench, and they hit some shots and that started momentum for us.”

Bryant opened the second half with a baseline drive and layup to get Hickory within 18-17, and it stayed within a one-possession game after Léa Boyens hit a runner to make it 23-21 with 4:54 left in the third quarter.

However, the Red Devils finally found a groove the rest of the quarter to create breathing room. Alaysia Hewitt started the decisive stretch with a dribble-drive layup. An end-to-end steal and layup from Geddes followed to stretch the lead to six.

Jumpers by Hewitt and Swagger, plus a long-range shot from Jaylen Barnes, drove the lead to 34-22.

Newton-Conover’s run eventually increased to 17-1 after a steal from Geddes turned into a free throw to make it 40-22 early in the fourth quarter.

Hickory’s shooting touch abandoned the group, as the team missed its last five shots of the third quarter. Turnovers also played a large role in the Red Tornadoes' demise with seven during the Red Devils’ key run.

With just two seniors on the team, and only one playing significant minutes, Red Tornadoes head coach Alicia Abernathy said the team is looking to find someone from the team to take charge.

“I just need a clear-cut leader on the court,” said Abernathy, who is in her first year as the Red Tornadoes head coach. “I feel like that we’re pretty young, and we kind of look to me to lead the whole time. As a unit, I can't be on the floor, so I need somebody to come bring them together.”

The final quarter labored through as a free throw shooting contest with 33 shots combined. Newton-Conover made 19 of 23 foul shots in the fourth quarter as the lead stretched to as many as 32.

White was happy with how her team adjusted defensively in contrast to the first game played at Hickory. The Red Devils forced 22 turnovers and held Hickory to 13 of 55 from the floor.

“I think we're pleased most about the growth,” said White. “Our number one goal is to get better every day. And we talked tonight about how we've seen growth each game and getting better at the little things that we need to get better at.”

Geddes led all scorers with 15 points to go with seven rebounds, six steals and two blocked shots. Sara Sain had a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards, while her sister Lizzie Sain added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Bryant led Hickory with 10 points and added six rebounds and six steals. Laken Powe had seven points and nine rebounds.

BOYS

Hickory 58, Newton-Conover 50

The Red Devils (2-2) pushed and prodded unbeaten Hickory (4-0) throughout the contest, but the Red Tornadoes overcame the challenge and pulled away in the final minute to claim the win.

The win was the second by Hickory against the Red Devils and the 18th in a row in the series dating back to December 2014.

Nine different players scored in the first half for the Red Tornadoes as they led by as many as 10 before settling for a 28-23 lead at intermission. Hickory made 10 of 20 shots in the first half.

After John Holbrook hit a pair of free throws, Hickory led 33-26 with six minutes left in the third quarter.

Zyon Chambers, who had a strong game in the post with 14 points and seven rebounds, spotted up and hit a 3-pointer from the right corner to start a Red Devils rally. Javier Lineberger hit a free throw, then on the next possession, dropped in a layup off the dribble and added a free throw to tie the game at 33-all. A steal and layup by Lineberger gave Newton-Conover its first lead since the first quarter and sent Hickory to a timeout.

The Red Tornadoes failed to hit a shot over the last 6:20 of the quarter and committed eight turnovers in nine possessions. However, Newton-Conover was unable to stretch the lead beyond 36-33, as it went the final 3:22 of the quarter without scoring. Meanwhile, Hickory chipped away and took the lead at 38-36 with a pair of free throws from Jamien Little and Holbrook to go with one from Izaiah Littlejohn.

The margin stayed within two possessions much of the fourth quarter, with Newton-Conover getting within 50-47 after Linebarger hit two free throws with 1:46 left.

But a pair of unforced turnovers set Hickory in motion to put the game away at the free-throw line. The Red Tornadoes made 8 of 10 from the charity stripe over the final 42 seconds, stretching the lead to as many as 10. For the game, Hickory hit 26 of 39 free throws.

Newton-Conover’s Lineberger led all scorers with 17 points. Littlejohn and Britt Rumbaugh had 13 each for Hickory. Holbrook had six points and led all players with nine boards.

The Red Devils next play on Tuesday at Patton, while Hickory next suits up on Tuesday to host Enka.

GIRLS

Hickory;09;06;07;13;—;35

Newton-Conover;08;10;18;26;—;62

Hickory — Gabby Bryant 10, Laken Powe 7, Addison Sisk 6, Léa Boyens 5, Lillian Bowman 2, Hayvn Dula 2, Jazmin Saintillen 2, Joselin Turner 1.

Newton-Conover — Cassidy Geddes 15, Sara Sain 11, Lizzie Sain 10, Alaysia Hewitt 6, Grayson Rowe 6, Hadleigh Swagger 6, Jaylen Barnes 5, Julie Krause 2, Samiyah Hope 1.

BOYS

Hickory;15;13;10;20;—;58

Newton-Conover;10;13;13;14;—;50

Hickory — Izaiah Littlejohn 13, Britt Rumbaugh 13, Tyquan Hill 7, John Holbrook 6, Jamien Little 6, Jay Powell 5, Dashawn Medley 4, Josh Fisher 2, George Neal 2.

Newton-Conover — Javier Lineberger 17, Zyon Chambers 14, Landen Lyerly 8, Zion White 5, Noah Cannon 3, Luke Wilkinson 2, Rakim Moore 1.