Newton-Conover girls pull away from Bandys in 4th

“They (Bandys) executed everything we asked them to, everything we practiced yesterday, in that first half and even the third quarter. They just fizzled out,” Bandys coach Nicki Brittain said. “I told them that’s on me. We’re out of shape, it’s on me. I can do better getting them prepared for game situations.”

Bandys fought ferociously to come back from 10 points behind in the second quarter to lead by as many as nine in the third quarter. The Trojans held Newton-Conover without a point for a 5-minute, 45-second span in the third quarter and led 29-20 after a Logan Dutka triple.

But the Trojans only scored two points the rest of the third quarter and saw their lead shrink to 31-28 going into the final period.

“Offensively, we just kept kind of forcing things in. We weren’t being patient,” Brittain said. “We needed to work around and find the best way in like we were in the first half.”

White noted her team had its own troubles offensively, especially in the second period when the Red Devils were outscored 18-5.

“We weren’t running our offense. We were coming down and making one pass and throwing it up,” said White. “That’s not us, that’s never been us. That’s not going to be us.”