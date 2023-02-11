MAIDEN — Friday night's Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) basketball doubleheader between rivals Newton-Conover and host Maiden had similar stories. Having seen goals of winning conference championships disappear, the girls team from Newton-Conover and the boys team from Maiden continued to focus on the current task at hand, as well as look toward the postseason.

Neither team had trouble putting away opponents on Friday. Newton-Conover won the girls' portion of the varsity doubleheader over Maiden 64-35. The Blue Devils bounced back in the boys' game with a 70-54 win over Newton-Conover.

In the girls' game, the Red Devils (20-4 overall, 12-2 CVAC) never trailed, taking control from the start. A pressuring defense forced five turnovers early with three of them turning into buckets for a 10-2 lead with 3:28 left in the first quarter. The lead grew to 19-9 by the end of the quarter with the Red Devils' margin never shrinking below double digits the rest of the way.

With the absence of Kennedie Noble in Maiden’s lineup, Red Devils head coach Sylvia White knew the focus for the Blue Devils would be on freshman center Khiara Culliver, for whom White had high praise.

“Culliver is an athlete and she's strong physically,” White said. “So, we challenged our big people to try to work hard to get position, and maybe even double her a little bit.”

Culliver was a dominant presence inside at times, and finished the game with 11 points and 14 rebounds. However, the ability for the Red Devils to double team eventually took a toll, with Culliver scoring only three points after halftime. The double team also gave Newton-Conover a chance to add another weapon to its arsenal.

Lizzie Sain had a strong game in the post with 16 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and two steals. As a team, Newton-Conover had four blocked shots in the first quarter, three by Lizzie Sain and another by her sister Sara.

“That’s something we haven’t had to do this year,” White said in reference to the double team. “The sisters doubled on one side pretty good and (Hadleigh) Swagger doubled with Lizzie on the other side. We saw some good things. It's always good to see, when you try to make some adjustments, and see how kids respond because we haven't had to do a lot of this year.”

Cassidy Geddes led the Red Devils with 22 points, and, unofficially, 10 steals and six rebounds.

Despite the hopes of a conference championship being gone after a second loss of the season to East Burke back on Jan. 27, White said the team goals have remained the same. “Come together as a team,” said White. “And get better every day.”

Winning every game they can is still paramount, said White of the team’s approach. As they prepare for the upcoming conference tournament and beyond, that focus becomes move vital. “I don't think we can do anything to help ourselves, except if we do win the conference tournament. We could hurt ourselves if we don’t get to where we're supposed to be.”

She later added, “I tell them every game is a championship right now; that's how we have to focus.”

Newton-Conover grew its lead to 37-21 at halftime. The Red Devils cleared the bench with the largest margin of the game at 45-22 midway through the final quarter.

Along with Culliver’s 11 points, Kynsea Pugh matched that number for the Blue Devils (11-13, 8-6).

Second-seeded Newton-Conover will open the CVAC tournament Monday at 6 p.m. when it hosts seventh-seeded West Caldwell. Third-seeded Maiden will also be at home when it hosts sixth-seeded Lincolnton, also at 6 p.m.

BOYS RECAP

The Maiden boys needed until late in the second quarter before a surge gave them the lead for good.

Led by a pair of buckets from leading scorer Javier Lineberger (13 points), Newton-Conover (13-11, 8-6 CVAC) inched ahead 9-4 early. But Maiden never trailed again after Josh Stover’s runner put the team up 11-10 late in the opening quarter.

Tied at 13-all, Chris Culliver missed an open layup on a fastbreak that would have put Maiden (22-3, 12-2) ahead. Two possessions later, Culliver didn’t miss on a second opportunity, as an emphatic dunk put the Blue Devils ahead.

Back-to-back buckets from the Red Devils'' Rakim Moore tied the score again at 21 apiece with 3:31 left in the half. However, it was the last field goal of the half for Newton-Conover, as Culliver energized a 10-1 run that proved decisive. Another dunk off the fastbreak made it 25-21. After a held ball switched possession back to Maiden, Culliver started a dribble-drive from near half court that ended with a layup.

Layups from Tae Maze and Ben Gibbs capped the run to put the Blue Devils up 31-22 at the break.

Any hope of a Red Devils counter went away quickly in the third quarter, as a Raheim Misher putback followed by a three-point play on the next possession put Maiden up 36-24. The margin did not fall below double digits the rest of the way.

Blue Devils head coach Jason Brittain was pleased with the unselfish play of the team throughout the game. Culliver, who later added a poster-quality dunk in the third quarter, led all scorers with 19 points with Misher adding 14 and Robinson 11.

It is a constantly preached concept, along with other things, Brittain said, that will serve the Blue Devils well in the postseason.

“I think we're a really good team,” explained Brittain “But I think in order for us to take to the next level and make a deep run I think we got do all of the little stuff — box out, value every possession, play unselfish — all the basic, basic stuff that good teams do.”

When asked about the team’s focus after a second loss to CVAC champion West Caldwell took away a chance at a conference title, Brittain said Maiden merely shifted its attention to its next game.

“Our goal is the next game,” stated Brittain. “We want to win every game possible. I think we’ve got a really good season going. I think the kids understand that and I think it's one of the best seasons we’ve had in a long time. So, I think the kids see that and I think they are striving. We’ve got multiple good teams, but at the same time, it's not like we'd lost to bad teams this year.”

Maiden went on to lead by as many as 22 in the fourth quarter before clearing the bench late.

The second-seeded Blue Devils host the first round of the CVAC tournament on Monday against West Lincoln, following the girls' game. Third-seeded Newton-Conover will also be in action at home against sixth-seeded Bandys.

GIRLS

Newton-Conover;19;18;10;17;—;64

Maiden;09;12;05;09;—;35

Newton-Conover — Cassidy Geddes 22, Lizzie Sain 16, Hadleigh Swagger 8, Alaysia Hewitt 7, Sara Sain 6, Kylie Hill 3, Grayson Rowe 2.

Maiden — Khiara Culliver 11, Kynsea Pugh 11, Raegan Rembert 4, Neeley Campbell 4, Aleah Ikard 3, Sophia Beal 2.

BOYS

Newton-Conover;13;09;18;14;—;54

Maiden;13;18;22;17;—;70

Newton-Conover — Javier Lineberger 13, Landen Lyerly 9, Zyon Chambers 8, Luke Wilkinson 5, Rakim Moore 5, Zion White 4, Grant Penley 3, Aaren Smith 3, Trey Stinson 2, Vance Sigmon 2,

Maiden — Chris Culliver 19, Raheim Misher 14, Jalen Robinson 11, Tae Maze 7 Josh Stover 5, Landon Teague 5, Wesley Thompson 3, Ben Gibbs 2, Jacob Sigmon 2, Gerald Danner 2.