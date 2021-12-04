Newton-Conover girls, Hickory boys win again

In a game of adjustments and counter adjustments, Newton-Conover’s girls basketball team had the last one and took a 53-47 win Friday night to spoil Hickory’s home opener at David W. Craft Gymnasium.
The victory was the second by the Red Devils over Hickory this week after taking a 56-46 victory at home on Tuesday. After the Red Tornadoes dominated the series much of the last decade, winning 13 straight and 15 of 16 at one stretch, Newton-Conover (4-0) has now won five of the last six.
Entering this season, Hickory (0-3) had not lost consecutive games since January 2019, when McDowell and Freedom defeated the Red Tornadoes. In dropping three games to start the season, it is the first three-game losing streak by Hickory since December 2017, when the team started 1-3.
During Friday’s game, the lead switched hands 11 times with Hickory leading 15-14 after the first quarter and 39-37 after the third. Newton-Conover led 28-21 at the half, which was the largest lead of the game until the Red Devils stretched the lead to eight in the final minute with a run of free throws.
“We told our kids before the game started,” said Newton-Conover head coach Sylvia White, “Hickory’s going to make runs and we’re going to make runs and that's the way it works. I mean, we try to rely on things that we can control.”
Stymied by half-court traps earlier in the week, the Red Devils were more successful in the first half in getting looks at the basket. Up 18-17, Hadleigh Swagger popped in a mid-range jumper and assisted on a layup by Lizzie Sain, who led all scorers with 18 points. An end-to-end steal and layup by Cassidy Geddes grew the lead to 24-18, which the Red Devils used to build the halftime lead.
“We didn’t stop it,” White said of attacking the Hickory traps. “But we did some good things, especially in the first half. We had some early reversals and low post shots from there.”
A 9-3 run in the third quarter kept Hickory in the game. Laken Powe’s offensive rebound led to her three-point play to start the run. After Julie Krause put down a jumper for the Red Devils, Joselin Turner (12 points) hit 1 of 2 free throws, Gabby Bryant drilled a 3-pointer off the left arc and Red Tornadoes leading scorer Gabriela Greenard used a dribble drive to circle under the basket before scooping in a reverse layup to complete the run. Bryant’s top-of-the circle 3-pointer finally put Hickory up 39-37.
However, the tone for the fourth quarter was set on the opening possession, when Geddes (12 points) stole the ball at halfcourt and went the other way for a layup to tie the game. Hannah Watkins knocked in a baseline jumper to put the Red Devils back in front.
Powe countered with a free throw and when she missed the second, Greenard got the rebound and again drove the lane for the layup.
Geddes answered again for the Red Devils with an uncontested drive through the lane that put her team up 43-42 with 5:56 left. Sain’s baseline jumper and a later free throw stretched the lead to four. Greenard controlled a long rebound and used another dribble drive to cut the Hickory deficit to 46-44, but that was as close as the Red Tornadoes could get.
Hickory went cold in the fourth quarter, making only 3 of 15 shots as the Red Devils pulled away.
“We had to change up to some different defenses in the second half and we thought we could,” said White. “Our kids were able to make that adjustment.”
Also key to the win was protecting the ball. After committing nine turnovers in the first half, Newton-Conover had just four in the second half, none in the final 6:36 of the game.
“We did make a little adjustment,” said White. “They were coming across our posts really hard defensively and getting deflections and steals. We worked up the angle of that pass so that wouldn’t happen, or had them protect it better with their body. So, we made just little minor adjustments.”
With the Red Devils leading 49-45 with 1:50 left, Geddes hit 4 of 5 free throws over the final 57 seconds to seal the win.
BOYS
Hickory 64, Newton-Conover 17
The Red Tornadoes (3-0) gave their fans much to cheer about from the start in the home opener, scoring the first 13 points of the game to win in a rout.
The win is the second by Hickory over the Red Devils this week and the 16th straight in the series dating back to December 2014.
Five different players scored in the opening quarter, led by John Holbrook, who had six of his game-high 12 points.
Newton-Conover (0-4) was held scoreless until Owen Cannon (6 points) swished a 3-pointer on the first possession of the second quarter.
“The guys played extremely hard,” said Red Tornadoes coach Daniel Willis. “We shared the ball, and we guarded a lot better. That’s what we worked on for the last two days. Our team half-court defense is so much better.”
Hickory built a 39-11 lead by the half and eventually set the running-clock rule into effect when Jack Cameron hit a 3 with 43 seconds left in the third quarter to put Hickory ahead 56-13.
Along with Holbrook, three players hit double figures for Hickory with Jayden Maddox scoring 11 and Eli Rose 10. Nine different players scored for the Red Tornadoes.
Both Hickory teams resume nonconference play on Monday with home games against Ashbrook. Newton-Conover returns home Tuesday to host Alexander Central.
GIRLS
Newton-Conover;14;14;09;16;—;53
Hickory; 15;06;18;08;—;47
Newton-Conover — Lizzie Sain 18, Cassidy Geddes 12, Hadleigh Swagger 8, Emma Fox 6, Hannah Watkins 6, Julie Krause 2, Sara Sain 1.
Hickory — Gabriela Greenard 13, Joselin Turner 12, Gabby Bryant 9, Lea Boyens 8, Laken Powe 5.
BOYS
Newton-Conover;00;11;04;02;—;17
Hickory;13;26;19;06;—;64
Newton-Conover — Owen Cannon 6, Trey Stinson 3, Javon Barber 2, Javier Lineberger 2, Jay Powell 2, Luke Wilkinson 2.
Hickory — John Holbrook 12, Jayden Maddox 11, Eli Rose 10, Tyquan Hill 8, Jack Cameron 7, Landan Maddox 5, Josh Fisher 3, Izaiah Littlejohn 3, Britt Rumbaugh 3, Jamien Little 2.