Newton-Conover girls, Hickory boys win again

Powe countered with a free throw and when she missed the second, Greenard got the rebound and again drove the lane for the layup.

Geddes answered again for the Red Devils with an uncontested drive through the lane that put her team up 43-42 with 5:56 left. Sain’s baseline jumper and a later free throw stretched the lead to four. Greenard controlled a long rebound and used another dribble drive to cut the Hickory deficit to 46-44, but that was as close as the Red Tornadoes could get.

Hickory went cold in the fourth quarter, making only 3 of 15 shots as the Red Devils pulled away.

“We had to change up to some different defenses in the second half and we thought we could,” said White. “Our kids were able to make that adjustment.”

Also key to the win was protecting the ball. After committing nine turnovers in the first half, Newton-Conover had just four in the second half, none in the final 6:36 of the game.