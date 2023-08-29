The Newton-Conover Red Devils (1-1) women’s tennis team defeated West Iredell (0-1) at home Monday.
Winning in singles competition for Newton-Conover were: Ella Cecil, Abby Dehart, Sara Sain, Jenna Sain, Aubrey Shook and Kylie Shannon
Shaena Sharp came up short, dropping her singles match 9-7, but teamed up with Shannon to best West Iredell in their doubles match 8-3. The duo of Sara and Jenna Sain also won in doubles play.
St. Stephens 5, NCSSM-Morganton 4
The St. Stephens Indians (1-1) knocked off the NCSSM-Morganton Dragons (0-2) in a non-conference tennis match on Monday.