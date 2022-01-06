Newton-Conover basketball squads earn double-digit wins over Foard

NEWTON — For the second time in as many weeks, the Newton-Conover boys basketball team defeated Fred T. Foard by double digits. The Red Devils’ latest win over their Catawba County foes came on the road Wednesday night at Jerry Copas Gym, where Newton-Conover notched a 56-43 nonconference victory.
Newton-Conover previously beat the Tigers 64-30 in the seventh-place game of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at Catawba Valley Community College. Now 2-11 overall, the Red Devils return to Catawba Valley 2A Conference play when they host West Lincoln on Friday.
On the other side, Foard is also 2-11 entering Friday’s home game against Western Foothills 3A Conference opponent North Lincoln. The Tigers have lost five consecutive contests, all by double digits.
“Our kids are putting in the work every single day,” Newton-Conover coach Nick Wilson said. “We try to stay focused on what we need to do each game and not try to worry so much about wins and losses, and I’ve been very proud of the kids. ... Our emphasis before the game was we want to play hard defensively and offensively and let everything else, the X’s and O’s, kind of take care of themselves and trying to rise to that varsity level with such a young basketball team.”
The Red Devils led from start to finish on Wednesday, scoring the game’s first five points and leading by as many as 14 points in the opening quarter. After Javier Lineberger knocked down a left-wing jumper to begin the contest, a Jay Powell free throw and a Rakim Moore putback put Newton-Conover up 5-0 at the 4:30 mark of the period.
Graham Orndoff got Foard on the board with a 3-pointer from the right corner, but the Red Devils responded with a 14-2 run that included two more baskets from Moore to go with a layup, two foul shots and a 3 from Noah Cannon and a triple from Luke Wilkinson. At the end of the first quarter, Newton-Conover led 21-11.
The Tigers’ Brady Davidyak drilled a 3 to start the second period before Moore registered a putback on the other end. Davidyak answered with a jumper, which led Newton-Conover to call a timeout leading 23-16 with 4:45 left until halftime.
Powell tallied back-to-back baskets following the stoppage to restore the Red Devils’ advantage to double digits. Orndoff countered with a pair of free throws, but Newton-Conover carried a 32-20 lead into the half thanks to five late points from Cannon.
After being held to two points in the first half, Lineberger scored the first four points of the third quarter on a free throw and a three-point play. By the time the sophomore guard added a layup off a steal and assist from Moore later in the frame, Newton-Conover enjoyed a 43-24 advantage that was trimmed to 45-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the end, the Red Devils prevailed by a 13-point final margin led by Moore’s game-high 16 points. Lineberger finished with 14 points, while Cannon scored 12 off the bench and Powell and Wilkinson recorded six apiece.
“Rakim is one of our best guys,” said Wilson. “You talk about all the time that you have guys on the team that you can’t live without, Rakim’s one of those guys. He goes in, he gives you everything he has whether he plays five minutes or the whole game, and I’ve been very proud of Rakim.
“He really stepped up tonight, gave us a lift there in the paint, made sure when we took maybe a bad shot or two that he jumped in there and tried to grab some boards,” he continued. “I couldn’t be happier with his play tonight.”
Foard was paced by 13 points from Orndoff, with Mason Mull adding seven and Davidyak chipping in five.
“I feel like if you saw this team the first game of the season when we played Hickory versus now, we’re a completely different basketball team,” said Wilson. “I think the kids are buying in to what we’re trying to do and you can get caught up in wins and losses, but the reality is you’ve got to stay the process and you’ve got to focus on what you can control. And we talk about that every day of control what you can control and let everything else fall into place.”
GIRLS
Newton-Conover 61, Fred T. Foard 38
The Red Devils never trailed during Wednesday’s nonconference road game, which came one night after they suffered a nine-point home loss at the hands of Catawba Valley 2A opponent East Burke. Cassidy Geddes tallied her fourth straight 20-point effort as she finished with 27 points to pace Newton-Conover’s offensive attack.
Geddes was also the only player for either team to hit a 3-pointer, nailing six of them on the night. Emma Fox and Hannah Watkins each added 10 points for the Red Devils, who host league foe West Lincoln on Friday.
As for Foard, which played without leading scorer Alexis Wolgemuth after the senior guard broke a finger on her shooting hand in a 69-46 road loss to East Lincoln on Tuesday, it was led by 17 points from Samaria Tipps. Taylor Ramseur chipped in eight points for the Tigers, who host North Lincoln in a Western Foothills 3A battle on Friday.
“We missed a couple easy ones inside,” Newton-Conover coach Sylvia White said of her team, which has had other players besides Geddes taking on bigger scoring roles as of late. “... We’re learning to adjust to that (different defenses being played against Geddes), and we’re really trying to work on basic basketball, inside-out, ball reversal, those kinds of things.
“We missed some easy shots, but we are still working on those,” she added. “Getting some more people involved in the offense.”
Newton-Conover (10-2) led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter, although both squads struggled from the field in the early going. Following a jumper from Tipps that tied things at 6-all late in the frame, Geddes banked in a 3 before finding Lizzie Sain for a layup to account for the final tally of the quarter.
The Red Devils extended their lead in the second period, with Geddes notching her second and third treys of the contest and Watkins scoring eight points. Tipps had 10 of the Tigers’ 13 points in the quarter, but Foard (8-5) trailed 30-19 entering halftime.
The margin remained 11 at 42-31 through three periods before Newton-Conover pulled away in the final quarter. The Red Devils held Foard to two field goals and three free throws over the eight-minute stretch, with Geddes outscoring them on her own thanks to a three-point play, two 3s and a coast-to-coast layup.
Other contributions for Newton-Conover in the fourth quarter came from Sain, Fox, Julie Krause and Monet Wilson, who scored two points apiece to help the visitors increase their lead.
White noted it’s “fantastic” that Geddes hit six 3s during Wednesday’s game, but her open looks came due to improved play from her teammates.
“We’ve got to get other people involved to loosen up some things for her to be able to shoot the ball,” said White of Geddes. “She takes it off the drive well, but we really like it when we can get her a couple of kick-outs, ball reversals, and get her feet set and shoot the jumper.”
GIRLS
Newton-Conover;11;19;12;19;—;61
Fred T. Foard;06;13;12;07;—;38
Newton-Conover — Cassidy Geddes 27, Emma Fox 10, Hannah Watkins 10, Sara Sain 5, Lizzie Sain 4, Monet Wilson 3, Julie Krause 2.
Fred T. Foard — Samaria Tipps 17, Taylor Ramseur 8, Kinzer Abernathy 4, Sarah Katy 4, Imani Ikard 3, Alyssa Smith 2.
BOYS
Newton-Conover;21;11;13;11;—;56
Fred T. Foard: 11;09;09;14;—;43
Newton-Conover — Rakim Moore 16, Javier Lineberger 14, Noah Cannon 12, Jay Powell 6, Luke Wilkinson 6, Jeremiah Robinson 2.
Fred T. Foard — Graham Orndoff 13, Mason Mull 7, Brady Davidyak 5, Davie Hartsoe 4, Nathaniel Hughes 4, Graham Wright 4, JaQuae Bess 2, Peyton Hyatt 2, Austin Stilwell 2.
