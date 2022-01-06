Newton-Conover basketball squads earn double-digit wins over Foard

“Rakim is one of our best guys,” said Wilson. “You talk about all the time that you have guys on the team that you can’t live without, Rakim’s one of those guys. He goes in, he gives you everything he has whether he plays five minutes or the whole game, and I’ve been very proud of Rakim.

“He really stepped up tonight, gave us a lift there in the paint, made sure when we took maybe a bad shot or two that he jumped in there and tried to grab some boards,” he continued. “I couldn’t be happier with his play tonight.”

Foard was paced by 13 points from Orndoff, with Mason Mull adding seven and Davidyak chipping in five.

“I feel like if you saw this team the first game of the season when we played Hickory versus now, we’re a completely different basketball team,” said Wilson. “I think the kids are buying in to what we’re trying to do and you can get caught up in wins and losses, but the reality is you’ve got to stay the process and you’ve got to focus on what you can control. And we talk about that every day of control what you can control and let everything else fall into place.”

GIRLS

Newton-Conover 61, Fred T. Foard 38