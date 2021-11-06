Nearly 80 local runners set for state cross country meet

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host the cross country state championship meet today at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville. The meet will host races in all four classifications for both high school boys and girls. The 1A and 3A classes will race in the morning heats followed by the 2A and 4A classes in the afternoon.
Teams and individual runners qualified for today’s meet at regionals held throughout the state. The top 25 percent of teams competing or the top four — the greater number — advanced, along with the top seven individuals not on a qualifying team.
From the area conferences affiliated with local schools, 19 schools will send 79 runners to compete across all eight races scheduled for today. Of those sending runners, seven will be involved in the team competition. None of the schools in Catawba County qualified for the team championship, but Bandys, Maiden and St. Stephens will be represented. All four Burke County schools had runners qualify with Draughn as the lone school competing as a team. Five of the seven Mountain 7 2A Conference schools are sending at least one runner.
(Note: Coaches from local schools were invited to comment about their runners and expectations for the meet. Some comments were edited for clarity and brevity.)
NCHSAA state
cross country meetIvey M. Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville
(All races are scheduled to be streamed on NFHS.org)
Schedule9 a.m. 1A Boys; 9:40 a.m. 3A Boys; 10:20 a.m. 1A Girls; 11 a.m. 3A Girls; 2 p.m. 2A Boys; 2:40 p.m. 4A Boys; 3:20 p.m. 2A Girls; 4 p.m. 4A Girls
DRAUGHNCoach: Robert Murray
Boys: Andrew Albright, Sr.; Blaine Blackwell, Fr.; Reed Farrar, Sr.; Wonhee Kim, Jr.; Tray Powell, Fr.; Ryan Williams, Jr.; Grady Wooden, So.
Led by Farrar’s second-place finish. the Wildcats finished third in the 1A West Region last week. Draughn was second at the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference meet, at which Farrar was also second. This is Farrar’s third state meet. He and Albright were on the last Draughn team to race at the 2A state meet, with the Wildcats finishing 18th in 2018.
AVERY COUNTYGirls: Maddy Barnette, Fr.; Brook Cheuvront, Sr.; Lydia Crosby, Fr.; Addison Fitzpatrick, Fr.; Kathryn Haas, So.; Madden Lorraine, Jr.; Josie Naumowich, Sr.
Avery won the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference meet and was third at the 1A West Region. Haas and Cheuvront were fifth and sixth, respectively, at regionals.
BANDYS
Coach: Don Parham
Boys: David Birkhofer Jr., Sr.; Grant Parham, Sr.
Parham was second at the 2A West Region, while Birkofer was 12th to gain entrance to the state meet. Birkofer took the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference crown ahead of Parham. This will be the first state meet for both.
Coach’s comments: “Parham enters the state event as the number two runner from the West region. Earlier in the year, he finished first in Catawba County and the United Way Invitational. He was named Runner of the Year by conference coaches. Grant finished sixth at the Hare and Hound Invitational earlier in the year with a time of 16:50. David Birkhofer qualified for state based on his very competitive time at the Western Regional. David has consistently been in the top two or three this season.”
Girls: Emily Hedrick, Jr.; Paige Oldenburg, Sr.
Oldenburg was second and Hedrick fourth in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference championship. The pair were third and 11th, respectively, at the 2A West Regional to qualify for the state meet, at which both will compete for the first time.
Coach’s comments: “Oldenberg has been competing in cross country four years. She won the Catawba County championship, the United Way Invitational, as well as four other school races. Paige was named Runner of the Year by conference coaches. Emily Hedrick qualified for state by having one of the better times at the WNC Regional meet in Morganton. Earlier in the year, Emily finished first at the Bunker Hill Riverbend race and has consistently finished in the top three or four in each event this year.”
BREVARDBoys: Townsend Dierauf, Sr.; Trey Galloway, Jr.; Abdi Green, Sr.; Noah McLaughlin, So.; Leo Murray, Fr.; Eli Snowden, Jr.; Knox Witherspoon, Sr.
Brevard added the 2A West title with Witherspoon taking the top individual spot to the Mountain Foothills 7 2A crowns.
Girls: Emma Coye, Sr.; Rose Coykendall, Fr.; Saya Greer-Hardwick, Fr.; Erin Huter, Sr.; Arawen Leasure, Jr.; Lucy Murray, Jr.; Lily Rogers, So.
Murray was the 2A West runner-up, which helped the team come in third to advance to the state meet. She also led the team to a Mountain Foothills 7 2A title by taking the individual championship.
EAST BURKECoach: Heather Ramsey
Girls: Meah Walsh, Jr.
Walsh won the Catawba Valley 2A Conference title last month and followed that with an 11th-place finish to qualify for the state meet. According to records kept by MileSplit.com, Walsh is the first girl from East Burke to compete at the state meet since 1999.
Coach’s comments: “Meah has worked very hard and improved her time by around five minutes since her freshman year. She is a hard worker in the classroom, as well, by maintaining a high GPA.”
HENDERSONVILLEGirls: Ella Smith, Fr.
Smith finished eighth at the 2A West Regional to qualify for state after coming in fourth at the Mountain Foothills 7 2A race.
MAIDENCoach: Justin Hawkins
Boys: Hunter Smathers, Jr.
Smathers qualified for the state meet after finishing 23rd at last week’s 2A West meet. He was third at the Catawba Valley 2A meet last month. He is the first Blue Devils boy to qualify since Corbin Boyles was the 2A state runner-up in 2014.
Coach’s comment: “Smathers has been our top runner for two years now. Hunter is the hardest working athlete I have. He takes rigorous courses and is very involved in his youth group. I sincerely hope Hunter runs well at state this coming weekend.”
OWENBoys: Steve Garcia, So.; Elijah Jones, Jr.; Eli Lewkowicz, Fr.; Noah Lewkowicz, Sr.; Jaheem Ohara, Jr.; Leo Parmenter, So.; Kyle Tilstra, So.
Led by Jones’ third-place finish, the Warhorses came in third to qualify for state as a team. Owen is the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference champion.
PATTONCoach: Chris Collins
Boys: Vance Jones, Sr.
Jones was fourth in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference meet before he qualified for the state race with a 21st-place finish at regionals. He is the first Patton boy to make the state race since 2012.
Girls: Madison Clay, Sr.
After missing the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference race, Clay qualified for her first state meet after finishing 13th at last week’s regional race.
POLK COUNTYGirls: Olivia Overholt, Sr.
Overholt was third at the Mountain Foothills 7 2A championship before coming in seventh at regionals.
R-S CENTRALBoys: Reagan Holley, Fr.; Van Robbins, Sr.
Robbins was third and Holley 10th at the Mountain Foothills 7 2A championship. Both qualified for the state meet after coming in sixth and 24th, respectively, at regionals.
Girls: Brooke Hope, So.
Hope was the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference runner-up and finished seventh at regionals.
ST. STEPHENSCoach: Jason Fullbright
Boys: Payce Sherrill, Jr.
Sherrill finished 18th at the 3A West meet to qualify for state. This is his second state meet, as he was part of the Indians team that qualified in 2019.
Coach’s comments: “The boys’ team has been led most of the season by Payce, and his work ethic this season has really helped with the development of the younger guys on the team. Payce earned all-county honors this season with a third-place finish at the Catawba County Championship at Murray’s Mill and a top-six finish at the conference championship. The main goal for Saturday is to enjoy the moment and try once again to improve on his time.
Girls: Danielle Flores Gutierrez, So.
Flores Gutierrez finished 28th at the 3A West meet to qualify for the state race after coming in 10th at the Western Foothills 3A meet. She is the first girl to qualify for state since the Indians team made it to the state race in 2016.
Coach’s comment: “Daniela had a strong showing her freshman year and has been battling back from a few injuries, which affected her training. She is coming back into form at the right time and had an all-county top-five performance at Murray’s Mill for the Catawba County Championship and a top-10 finish at the conference championship two weeks ago. The main goal for Saturday is to have fun and enjoy this experience.”
EAST LINCOLNCoach: Jill Farar
Girls: Mabel Clark, Fr.; Macy Parks, Jr.
Parks was third at the Western Foothills 3A Conference meet and seventh at last week’s 3A West Region race, while Clark was 18th and 25th, respectively. Both will race at their first state meet and are the first to represent East Lincoln since the Mustangs qualified as a team in 2018.
FREEDOMFreedom
Coach: Robert McGimpsey
Boys: Joseph Hover, Sr.
Hover was the runner-up at the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference meet and qualified for the state meet with a 19th-place finish at the 3A West meet. He is the first Freedom boys runner to qualify for the state meet since 2014.
Girls: Katie Deacon, Jr.
Deacon used her home course to her advantage with a third-place finish at the 3A West meet to qualify for state, as well as winning the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference title. She was fifth at the United Way Invitational Championship meet last month. This is her first state meet with the Patriots and she is the first Freedom runner to qualify since 2017.
NORTH LINCOLNCoach: Jerry Castro
Boys: Connor Bagwell, So.; Alex Bradley, Jr.; Stephen Fernetti, Jr.; Mirko Glavan, Jr.; Logan Helms, Sr.; Kolton Hodges, Jr.; Mack Viverette, Sr.
The Knights won all four state meets during their tenure in the 2A class. They were the class of the field at regionals last weekend after putting all five scoring runners in the top 15. Stephen Fernetti was fourth and Connor Bagwell eighth at the 3A West meet. Fernetti is in his third state meet after finishing 44th and seventh the last two seasons.
Girls: Cara Castro, Sr.; Lori Glavan, Sr.; Bella Green, Fr.; Emily Laramie, Jr.; Kelbi Pierce, Jr.; Sienna Rush, Fr.; Bella Wood, So.
The Knights look to make it two state titles in a row after winning the 2A championship last season. North Lincoln captured last week’s 3A West crown after placing all five scoring runners in the top 11. Wood was the region champ with Glavan in fifth, Pierce sixth, Green 10th and Castro 11th. Glavan is at her third state meet after finishing seventh last season. Castro, Laramie, Pierce and Wood are at their second meet. The Knights are also looking to win their third individual title after Angie Allen won the 2A race the last two seasons.
NORTH IREDELLCoach: Dara Cline
Girls: Natalie Nieto, Jr.
Nieto was ninth at the Western Foothills 3A meet and qualified for the state race after coming in 21st in the 3A West Regional. This is her first state meet and she will try to follow in the footsteps of North Iredell’s Jonna Strange, who won the 3A state meet in 2019.
STATESVILLECoach: Matt Tomlin
Girls: Karli Townsell, Sr.
Townsell was eighth at the Western Foothills 3A Conference meet and qualified for the state meet after coming 20th at last week’s 3A West Regional. This will be her first state race.
Coach’s comments: “Karli will be competing in her first state championship. She was the North Piedmont Conference Runner of the Year as a junior and made all-county and all-conference this year in the WFAC. She is currently deciding between East Tennessee State University and Lenoir Rhyne to continue her running career. She hopes to break 20:00 on Saturday.”
WEST IREDELLCoach: Jerry Snyder
Boys: Austin Cope, Sr.
After finishing 13th at the Western Foothills 3A championship, Cope qualified for the state meet with a 20th-place finish at the 3A West race. He is the first boy from West Iredell to compete at the state meet since 2006.
WATAUGACoach: Randy McDonough
Boys: Ethan Cannon, Sr.
Cannon came in fifth at the Northwestern 3A/4A meet and followed that with a 19th-place finish that sent him to the state meet. This is his third state meet with a best finish of 75th last season.
Coach’s comments: “Cannon is a senior that helped lead the youngest team I have ever coached.”
Girls: Brianna Anderson, Jr.; Gwendolyn Anderson, Jr.; Sophie Beach, Sr.; Maddie Bollman, Fr.; Moriah Bollman, Jr.; Rachel Cathey, So.; Ava Curtis, Fr.
The Pioneers placed all seven runners second through eighth to dominate the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship. Watauga then went on to take runner-up at the 4A West Regional. Gwendolyn Anderson placed sixth and Rachel Cathey was 10th. The Pioneers were fifth at last year’s 3A state meet with Beach, both Anderson runners and Cathey returning from that team. Beach will compete in her fourth state meet and Gwendolyn Anderson is at her third.
Coach’s comments: “The 4A state meet is very stacked with talent this year. We hope to go and run well and come out with a top-10 finish. This team overcame the loss of their top runner to injury. They have stuck together and won conference and second in regionals.”