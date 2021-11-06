Nearly 80 local runners set for state cross country meet

BANDYS

Coach: Don Parham

Boys: David Birkhofer Jr., Sr.; Grant Parham, Sr.

Parham was second at the 2A West Region, while Birkofer was 12th to gain entrance to the state meet. Birkofer took the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference crown ahead of Parham. This will be the first state meet for both.

Coach’s comments: “Parham enters the state event as the number two runner from the West region. Earlier in the year, he finished first in Catawba County and the United Way Invitational. He was named Runner of the Year by conference coaches. Grant finished sixth at the Hare and Hound Invitational earlier in the year with a time of 16:50. David Birkhofer qualified for state based on his very competitive time at the Western Regional. David has consistently been in the top two or three this season.”

Girls: Emily Hedrick, Jr.; Paige Oldenburg, Sr.

Oldenburg was second and Hedrick fourth in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference championship. The pair were third and 11th, respectively, at the 2A West Regional to qualify for the state meet, at which both will compete for the first time.