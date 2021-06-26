Nearly 60 wrestlers set to represent area conferences at state

While the format of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state wrestling tournament will be different this season, it’s business as usual, if not better, for the three area conferences. Fifty-eight wrestlers representing 16 schools from the three area conferences qualified from last week’s regionals, an increase of five from 2020.
However, the protocols put into place due to COVID-19 have made this year’s state tournament a more subdued event. Instead of a three-day tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum, it is a one-day event with the four classifications stationed at three high schools. Also, the double-elimination format has been changed to a single-elimination this year and only four wrestlers will take to the podium, instead of the top six.
First-round action will begin at 9:30 a.m. today with subsequent rounds occurring throughout the day. Listed below are the wrestlers from area conferences scheduled to compete, as well as information about each school.
2021 NCHSAA STATE INDIVIDUAL WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
Today, 9:30 a.m.
2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Wheatmore High, Trinity
BANDYS (6)
Coach: Justin Adams
Wrestlers: Joey Levix, Jr. (126, Fourth 2A Midwest, South Fork 2A champion, 22-7, 14 pins); Bryson Burkett, Jr. (132, Third 2A Midwest, 24-2, 14 pins); William Nix, So. (138, Fourth 2A Midwest, South Fork 2A champion, 22-6, 12 pins); Caleb Moore, Jr. (160, Fourth 2A Midwest, South Fork 2A champion, 24-3, 16 pins); Matthew Cranfill, Fr. (182, Fourth Midwest, 7-8, 2 pins); Zackory Evans, Fr. (195, Third 2A Midwest, South Fork 2A runner-up, 23-6, 15 pins)
About the Trojans: The cry from Bandys corner this year was to be relevant. The Trojans certainly became relevant in duals and posted a second place finish in the South Fork 2A Conference. They put up a solid effort in the conference tournament and made a strong showing in the first two rounds of the 2A Midwest tournament. However, the semifinal round booted all six to the consolation matches and all will be facing higher seeds — four facing No. 1 seeds — at the start of today’s action. All but Burkett will be making their first appearance in the state tournament. Burkett is in his second go-around and is looking to place for the first time. Cranfill was a No. 13 seed at regionals, but pushed through an 8-5 quarterfinal battle to qualify for state. Two of the three losses for Moore and one of the two for Burkett were at regionals.
BUNKER HILL (3)
Coach: Michael Mays
Wrestlers: Lawson Vang, Jr. (106, 2A Midwest runner-up, 20-3, 6 pins); Raul Hernandez, Jr. (120, Fourth 2A Midwest, 18-5, 8 pins; Brayden Guess, Jr. (160; Third 2A Midwest, 22-1, 14 pins)
About the Bears: Both Hernandez and Guess return to the state tournament, while Vang is making his first trip. Guess’ first loss of the season came in the regional semifinal, but he rebounded with a near fall in the third period of his consolation match to edge Caleb Moore of Bandys 3-2.
EAST BURKE (2)
Coach: Mark Boyd
Wrestlers: Caleb Johnson-White, Jr. (138, Third 2A West, 14-1, 3 pins); Grayson Phillips, Fr. (120, Fourth West, 9-5, 1 pin)
About the Cavaliers: Both wrestlers are making their first appearance at the state level. Johnson-White was unbeaten until a loss in the 2A West semifinal. Phillips upset 2A West top seed Zeke Grabowski of Owen 5-4 to earn a state tournament spot. East Burke is looking for its first medalist since 2017.
EAST LINCOLN (5)
Coach: Derek Ashley
Wrestlers: Devean Huskey, Jr. (113, 2A Midwest runner-up, South Fork 2A champion, 20-3, 17 pins); Luke Davidson, Jr. (126, 2A Midwest runner-up, 20-3, 13 pins); Caleb Hines, Jr. (152, 2A Midwest runner-up, South Fork 2A champion, 21-2, 12 pins); Grayson Cannon, Sr. (182, 2A Midwest champion, South Fork 2A champion, 23-0, 18 pins); Trent Smith, Sr. (285, 2A Midwest champion, 16-3, 12 pins).
About the Mustangs: Cannon will compete in his fourth state tournament and Smith his third. Both placed for the first time in 2020, each finishing in fourth. With top seeds, each have a shot to win the school’s first state title since 2013. Hines is in his third straight tournament after ending up sixth and fourth the last two trips. Huskey and Davidson are first-time qualifiers.
FRED T. FOARD (11)
Coach: Mike Carey
Wrestlers: Braden Mejia, Fr. (106, 2A West champion, 25-0, 9 pins); Hunter Clark, Fr. (113, 2A West champion, 25-0, 9 pins); Spencer Bechtol, Sr. (120, Third 2A West, 23-2, 10 pins); Brock Carey, So. (126, 2A West champion, 21-0, 5 pins); Jamie Richard, Sr. (145, 2A West champion 24-0, 17 pins); Conner Weaver (152, Fourth 2A West, 9-2, 6 pins); Zane Birtchet, So. (170, 2A West champion, 25-1, 12 pins); Landon Foor, Sr. (182, 2A West champion, 19-0, 13 pins); Colby Mace, So. (195, 2A West runner-up, 18-2, 12 pins); Moe McAfee, Sr. (220, 2A West runner-up, 19-3, 11 pins); Dylan Smith (285, Third 2A West, 24-1, 12 pins)
About the Tigers: There are two big stories to follow for Foard. The first is an opportunity for a four-time state champion. Landon Foor is looking to become the ninth four-time state champion, and the first in the Hickory-metro since St. Stephens’ Drew Forshey turned the trick from 2000 to 2003. With a career record of 174-2, Foor has won 152 consecutive matches dating back to a loss in December 2018 to a grappler from Rock Hill, South Carolina. Foor’s only loss to an in-state wrestler came in his fourth match as a freshman, that to 2017 4A runner-up Ethan Lewis of Alexander Central.
The second is Foard’s quest for a third team title in the individual tournament, as the Tigers won the 3A championship in 2011 and the 2A in 2018. With six placers, the Tigers were second a year ago, losing to Central Academy by 10 points. Foard will have 11 wrestlers at the event, six of those who won regional titles and two more that were runners-up. Central Academy has won the last two team titles in the event and have eight wrestlers attending, five of whom won 2A Midwest Regional titles.
Foard has five unbeaten wrestlers in Mejia, Clark, Carey, Richard and Foor, with Bechtol, Weaver and Smith losing their first matches in regional competition. Carey, Richard, Birtchet, Foor and McAfee return from last year’s tournament with Carey finishing as the runner-up at 106 pounds and McAfee placing fifth at 285.
HIBRITEN (3)
Coach: Josh Woodruff
Wrestlers: Josiah Honer, So. (120, 2A West champion, 17-3, 8 pins); Second place: Ross Watts, So. (132; 2A West runner-up, 19-1, 5 pins); Zay Barnes, Sr. (220 Fourth 2A West, 19-2, 7 pins)
About the Panthers: Honer went from a No. 5 seed at regionals to the title. Watts and Barnes were both unbeaten heading into the region tournament. All three Panthers will make their debuts in the state tournament. Hibriten’s last state placer came when Hayden Wike won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.
LINCOLNTON (2)
Coach: Brent Gates
Wrestlers: Quinlan Hunter, Jr. (138, Fourth 2A West, 25-4, 16 pins); Elijah Powell, Sr. (182 Fourth 2A West, 14-13, 4 pins)
About the Wolves: After a first-round exit in the South Fork 2A Conference tournament, Powell was a No. 12 seed at regionals. He won a tiebreaker in Round 1 and was the recipient of a medical forfeit in Round 2, which assured him of a state tournament bid. Both Powell and Hunter will make their debuts in the state tournament. The Wolves have had two state placers in the past three seasons, but have yet to produce a state champion.
NEWTON-CONOVER (3)
Coach: Eddy Clark
Wrestlers: Owen Clark, So. (195, 2A West champion, South Fork 2A champion, 25-0, 14 pins) Cole Clark, Sr. (220, 2A West champion, South Fork 2A champion, 27-0, 19 pins) Ryan Walker (285, 2A West champion, South Fork 2A champion, 28-1, 12 pins).
About the Red Devils: Walker is the defending 2A state heavyweight champion and has just two losses in two seasons. His only loss this year was due to an injury. This is his third state tournament, as he placed fifth in 2018. Walker’s regional title came on an escape as time expired in the match. Making his third state tournament, Cole Clark was the state runner-up to Foard’s Landon Foor a year ago. His regional title came as he scored a takedown with 33 seconds to win 4-2. Owen Clark survived an ultimate tiebreaker in the regional quarterfinal, then outlasted Foard’s Colby Mace 3-1 to win the region title. He will make his state tournament debut. With just four wrestlers a year ago, the Red Devils finished third in the team standings, as three won state titles and another finished second.
NORTH LINCOLN (3)
Coach: Matt Avery
Wrestlers: Jorden Schlossman, Sr. (132, 2A Midwest runner-up, South Fork 2A champion, 26-2, 13 pins); Joseph Plyler, Jr. (170, Third 2A Midwest, 22-3, 14 pins); Jordan Dininny, (182, Third 2A Midwest, 17-7, 13 pins)
About the Knights: A season ago, Schlossman turned a No. 4 seed into a state championship at 106, upsetting Foard’s Brock Carey to win it all. His only two losses this season came against state qualifiers, including the Midwest final against Central Academy’s Hunter Ross, last year’s runner-up at 126. Plyler is making his second trip to the state tournament, while Dininny will be at his first.
PATTON (1)
Coach: Gianni Niglio
Wrestler: Dilan Patton, Jr. (152, Third 2A West, 19-1, 5 pins).
About the Panthers: Patton suffered his first loss in the regional quarterfinals, but returned to take the third-place match. This is his third state tournament, but he is looking for his first state placement. He lost a 2-1 “blood round” to miss out in 2020. The Panthers have had five state placers in the program’s history, but are looking for their first titlist.
WEST LINCOLN (7)
Coach: Butch Ross
Wrestlers: Andy Saine, So. (106, Fourth 2A West, South Fork 2A Champion, 19-2, 11 pins); Eli Leatherman, So. (113, Fourth 2A West, South Fork 2A runner-up, 12-10, 3 pins); Chade Norman, Jr. (120, 2A West runner-up, South Fork 2A runner-up, 17-4, 9 pins); Langston Hoffman, Sr. (126, 2A West runner-up, South Fork 2A runner-up, 18-4, 9 pins,); Luke Stewart, Sr. (132, 2A West champion, South Fork 2A runner-up, 20-1, 12 pins); Ricky Reynolds, Sr. (152, 2A West runner-up, South Fork 2A champion, 19-2, 15 pins); Patrick Goins, So. (170, Fourth 2A West, South Fork 2A runner-up, 11-11, 9 pins).
About the Rebels: Four of the seven Rebels going to Wheatmore have been to the state tournament before. Hoffman has been all four seasons and has placed fifth and fourth the previous two trips. Reynolds is making his third trip and both Norman and Stewart their second. However, all are looking to place for the first time. Stewart’s only loss this season was in the conference final. Saine’s only two losses were in the regional semifinals and third-place match. He, Leatherman and Goins are first-time qualifiers. Goins was a No. 13 seed at 170, but used upsets of the fourth and fifth-seeded wrestlers at regionals to advance. West Lincoln has had four state title winners the last three seasons.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
East Guilford High, Gibsonville
ALEXANDER CENTRAL (1)
Coach: Joshua Williamson
Wrestler: Elijah Peal, Jr. (160, Third 3A West, Northwestern 3A-4A champion, 17-5, 14 pins)
About the Cougars: Peal has won nine of his 10 matches heading into the state tournament. He is a first-time state qualifier. Alexander Central’s last state title was in 2018 when Isaac Chapman won the heavyweight crown.
FREEDOM (1)
Coach: Billy Whisnant
Wrestler: Kalvin Khang, Jr. (152, Fourth 3A West, Northwestern 3A-4A runner-up, 14-4, 5 pins)
About the Patriots: Two of Khang’s three losses this season came at last week’s regional. He was 11-1 before dropping his first match of the season to Alexander Central state qualifier Elijah Peel in the conference final. He is a first-time state qualifier. Until the Patriots missed having a medalist in 2020, the program had three state champions in a row and a medalist in all but three years from 2004 to 2019.
ST. STEPHENS (4)
Coach: Billy Baker
Wrestlers: Evan Trossi, Jr. (126, Third 3A West, Northwestern 3A-4A champion, 20-6, 9 pins); Brady Connell (132; 3A West runner-up, Northwestern 3A-4A runner-up, 20-7, 10 pins); Kymani Evans, Jr. (138, Third 3A West, Northwestern 3A-4A champion, 21-6, 11 pins); Andre Britt, Jr. (182, 3A West champion, Northwestern 3A-4A champion, 25-2, 14 pins).
About the Indians: Britt is the lone wrestler from St. Stephens making a second trip to the state tournament. He needed to rally in his regional championship match and scored a takedown with 27 seconds left to win the crown. Seeded eighth in his bracket, Connell upset top seed Beau Carpenter of North Gaston in the quarterfinals to seal a state tournament bid. He was injured in the regional final. Trossi rallied to tie in his consolation final, then scored the first takedown for the sudden victory. Until last year, the Indians had just one season (2015) since 2000 in which they failed to have a medal winner.
4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Glenn High School, Kernersville
MCDOWELL (4)
Coach: Chad Davis
Wrestlers: Tobias Finn, Sr. (132, 4A West champion, Northwestern 3A-4A champion, 24-0, 11 pins); Preston Dennison, Sr. (170, Third 4A West, Northwestern 3A-4A champion, 18-3, 6 pins); Jesse Barrier, Jr. (195, Third 3A West, Northwestern 3A-4A champion, 18-4, 15 pins); Collin Campbell, Jr. (220, 4A West runner-up, Northwestern 3A-4A champion, 19-5, 7 pins).
About the Titans: Finn is the lone McDowell wrestler with state tournament experience, as this is his third trip. He finished fifth in 2019 and out of medal contention last season. Campbell reached the finals at 220 via a takedown with 12 seconds left. He lost to former Newton-Conover grappler Sakarri Morrison (195 2A state champion) in the finals. They are all trying to win the school’s first state title since Tony McGee won his in 2016.
SOUTH CALDWELL (2)
Coach: Dusty Smith
Wrestlers: Brighton Deal, So. (106, Fourth 4A West, Northwestern 3A-4A champion, 21-6, 7 pins); Jonah McBurney, Jr. (120, Fourth 4A West, Northwestern 3A-4A champion, 23-4, 6 pins).
About the Spartans: McBurney returns to the state tournament after his initial qualifier a year ago. Two of his four losses came at last week’s regional tournament. Deal is a first-time state qualifier. South Caldwell has had a medalist three straight years. The last title winner was Carl Guess in 2016.