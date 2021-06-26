Nearly 60 wrestlers set to represent area conferences at state

About the Trojans: The cry from Bandys corner this year was to be relevant. The Trojans certainly became relevant in duals and posted a second place finish in the South Fork 2A Conference. They put up a solid effort in the conference tournament and made a strong showing in the first two rounds of the 2A Midwest tournament. However, the semifinal round booted all six to the consolation matches and all will be facing higher seeds — four facing No. 1 seeds — at the start of today’s action. All but Burkett will be making their first appearance in the state tournament. Burkett is in his second go-around and is looking to place for the first time. Cranfill was a No. 13 seed at regionals, but pushed through an 8-5 quarterfinal battle to qualify for state. Two of the three losses for Moore and one of the two for Burkett were at regionals.