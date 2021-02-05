NCHSAA releases third realignment draft

CHAPEL HILL — The third draft of conference realignment for the school years of 2021-25 was released by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Thursday, with no changes from the second draft being revealed for schools in Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander and Burke counties. Notably, all four Burke County schools will be split up if the most recent draft is ultimately adopted.
Here’s a glance at the current proposed conferences for schools from the aforementioned counties, which remain the same as last month’s second draft:
• Conference 41 (all 2A): Brevard, Chase, East Rutherford, Hendersonville, Patton, Polk County, R-S Central.
• Conference 42 (split conference): Avery (1A), Draughn (1A), Mitchell (1A), Mountain Heritage (1A), Rosman (1A), Madison (2A), Owen (2A).
• Conference 45 (all 2A): Bandys, Bunker Hill, East Burke, Lincolnton, Maiden, Newton-Conover, West Caldwell, West Lincoln.
• Conference 51 (all 3A): East Lincoln, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, North Iredell, North Lincoln, St. Stephens, Statesville, West Iredell.
• Conference 52 (split conference): Ashe County (3A), Freedom (3A), Hibriten (3A), Alexander Central (4A), South Caldwell (4A), Watauga (4A).
Written appeals to the third draft will be accepted until Feb. 10, and the NCHSAA will vote on a final draft in March. Schools will begin play in their new conferences starting in August.