NCHSAA releases state playoff brackets for softball, girls soccer

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released state playoff brackets for softball and girls soccer on Saturday. Full previews of each matchup involving teams from area conferences will be included in Monday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record, but here's a look at Monday's first-round pairings (area teams are bolded):

SOFTBALL

2A West

No. 16 Franklin at No. 1 Hibriten

No. 15 Mountain Heritage at No. 2 East Lincoln

No. 14 Bandys at No. 3 East Rutherford

No. 11 Bunker Hill at No. 6 North Davidson

3A West

No. 14 Tuscola at No. 3 Alexander Central

4A West

No. 13 West Forsyth at No. 4 South Caldwell

GIRLS SOCCER

2A West