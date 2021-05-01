NCHSAA releases state playoff brackets for softball, girls soccer

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released state playoff brackets for softball and girls soccer on Saturday. Full previews of each matchup involving teams from area conferences will be included in Monday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record, but here's a look at Monday's first-round pairings (area teams are bolded):
SOFTBALL
2A West
No. 16 Franklin at No. 1 Hibriten
No. 15 Mountain Heritage at No. 2 East Lincoln
No. 14 Bandys at No. 3 East Rutherford
No. 11 Bunker Hill at No. 6 North Davidson
3A West
No. 14 Tuscola at No. 3 Alexander Central
4A West
No. 13 West Forsyth at No. 4 South Caldwell
GIRLS SOCCER
2A West
No. 12 East Lincoln at No. 5 North Davidson