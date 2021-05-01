 Skip to main content
NCHSAA releases state playoff brackets for softball, girls soccer
NCHSAA releases state playoff brackets for softball, girls soccer

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released state playoff brackets for softball and girls soccer on Saturday. Full previews of each matchup involving teams from area conferences will be included in Monday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record, but here's a look at Monday's first-round pairings (area teams are bolded):

SOFTBALL

2A West

No. 16 Franklin at No. 1 Hibriten 

No. 15 Mountain Heritage at No. 2 East Lincoln 

No. 14 Bandys at No. 3 East Rutherford 

No. 11 Bunker Hill at No. 6 North Davidson

3A West

No. 14 Tuscola at No. 3 Alexander Central 

4A West

No. 13 West Forsyth at No. 4 South Caldwell 

GIRLS SOCCER

2A West

No. 12 East Lincoln at No. 5 North Davidson

No. 10 Hibriten at No. 7 Lake Norman Charter

No. 9 Hendersonville at No. 8 Fred T. Foard

3A West

No. 16 Watauga at No. 1 Crest

No. 12 St. Stephens at No. 5 Southwest Guilford

No. 15 Marvin Ridge at No. 2 Hickory

4A West

No. 15 Page at No. 2 South Caldwell

