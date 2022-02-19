NCHSAA releases hoops brackets

CHAPEL HILL — Sixteen of the 21 varsity basketball teams in the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties were included in state playoff brackets released by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Saturday afternoon. Nine teams made the playoffs on the girls’ side, while seven squads qualified on the boys’ side.

Listed below are the first-round pairings involving area teams. The first round of the state playoffs is set for Tuesday, with the second round scheduled for Thursday and the third round slated for next Saturday.

2A WEST GIRLS BRACKET

No. 30 Owen (10-12) at No. 3 Newton-Conover (22-2)

No. 22 Bandys (14-10) at No. 11 Southwestern Randolph (19-5)

No. 27 Bunker Hill (10-14) at No. 6 North Surry (16-5)

3A WEST GIRLS BRACKET

No. 19 Enka (11-14) at No. 14 Hickory (17-8)

No. 22 Hibriten (12-13) at No. 11 Oak Grove (20-5)