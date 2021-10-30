NCHSAA releases football, soccer brackets

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released state playoff brackets for football and boys soccer this weekend. Full previews of the postseason matchups involving local teams will appear in the Hickory Daily Record this week, but listed below are the first-round matchups for teams in the HDR’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties.

The first round of the football playoffs is scheduled for Friday, while the boys soccer playoffs begin on Monday and continue with second-round matches on Thursday.

FOOTBALL

2A West Bracket

No. 3 Maiden (10-0) vs. No. 30 Mount Pleasant (6-4)

No. 11 Bunker Hill (9-1) vs. No. 22 East Davidson (6-4)

No. 31 Newton-Conover (3-6) at No. 2 East Surry (9-0)

3A West Bracket

No. 7 Hibriten (6-3) vs. No. 26 Freedom (5-4)

No. 21 Hickory (6-4) at No. 12 Smoky Mountain (7-2)

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

4A West Bracket

No. 23 South Caldwell (7-2) at No. 10 Julius Chambers (9-1)